Lewis & Sykes: Will Haley Stevens Cost Dems the Senate?

During this week’s LIVE conversation, Charlie Sykes and I discuss:

Haley Stevens Michigan meltdown : The 11th-hour switch from endorsing Abdul El-Sayed to backing Mike Rogers over a third-party ad and Hasan Piker ties — is it principle, personal snit, or political suicide?

NYT/Siena poll bombshell: Dems leading or tied in all seven key swing Senate races. Alaska’s Mary Peltola race : The “two Dan Sullivans” ballot scandal — a real problem — or bored-pundit nothingburger?

Blue wave signals : Declining Fox News viewership, moderate candidates (Rob Sand in Iowa, etc.) outperforming progressive narratives, and why 2026 looks different from 2024.

Senate math and predictions : Matt makes his Senate prediction!

Election-night reality check : Charlie warns about expectation management, early returns traps, and tomorrow is “halftime” not the finish line.

And MUCH more!

Tune in next week, when we will unpack all of this week’s results!

Thank you Caro Henry, Iulia Huiu, CO, Ms. H, Cathy Stein, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.