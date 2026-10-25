To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brenda Feeney's avatar
Brenda Feeney
2d

So Melina has negotiated a cease fire……..and I’m Queen Elizabeth.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jan in VA's avatar
Jan in VA
2d

I was shocked when NBC Nightly News reported that Melania was responsible for the ceasefire and never mentioned the Pope. I seem to yell at the TV a lot these days...

Reply
Share
2 replies
88 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture