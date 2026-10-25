“I think my ability to distinguish between ‘I am feeling weirdly anxious and low today’ and ‘I am just a person having a totally normal reaction to being alive during the 2020s’ might have completely vanished.” Author Tom Cox, who speaks for us all.

Indeed, where should we begin today? The cruelty? The crime? The corruption? The hubris? Or the treason? You are free to choose your adventure on this brilliant late October Day, nine days before MAGA’s midterm reckoning.

NOTE: This is not a Paywall… because of folks like James and JKOKelly:

The Pope’s Ceasfire

There are weightier things for us to contemplate this weekend, but don’t miss this delicious morsel of diplomatic fraud chronicled by Christopher Hale: “

On Friday, the White House blasted out the claim: “First Lady Melania Trump Secures Ceasefire Between Russia and Ukraine, Localized to Oleshky.” Much of the stenographic media duly reported the claim of the First Lady’s extraordinary diplomatic coup.

So it was left to Hale to call bullsh*t. The Trump White House was taking credit for a deal brokered not by Melania, but by Pope Leo XIV.

Pope Leo XIV phoned Vladimir Putin on Friday, Oct. 16, from Rome’s Gemelli Hospital, three days after surgeons removed the lower lobe of his right lung. He had one request. Leo asked the Russian president to halt the fighting in Oleshky, an occupied city on the Dnipro River where roughly 1,700 civilians, 47 of them children, have been cut off from food and medicine (the count comes from Danielle Bell, who leads the U.N. Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine). Moscow answered within hours. “The Vatican’s intention to help create the conditions necessary to ensure the safety of the town’s population and to organise vital supplies has been supported,” the Kremlin said, adding that “it has been agreed to cooperate on this matter.” One week later, the White House announced that the truce belonged to Melania Trump. On Friday, Oct. 23, the Office of the First Lady declared that Russia and Ukraine would stop all military action in Oleshky beginning Oct. 29, so aid could enter and civilians could leave through a safe corridor. Her office cast her as the “Exclusive Intermediary.” Her husband told reporters the ceasefire was her initiative. “What she wants to do is save children,” the president said. The statement never mentioned the pope.

(See also Hale’s report on the fiasco of Trump’s manipulation of a dozen Bishops into a photo-op last. week: “[Milwaukee] Archbishop Grob Apologizes for Praying Over Trump, Accuses White House of Manipulating the Moment.”

Also, don’t miss:

Happy Sunday.

A week of commentary

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

**

If this work has value for you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber!

Sunday dog

Eli, waiting by the fire for Game 2 of the World Series to begin.