To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
5h

< sigh >

The one thing I've learned in my time on this planet is there are occasions when someone will do something that is so unequivocally clarifying, it forever changes the way you look at that person. I had no feelings about Haley Stevens one way or the other, but after she pulled her little stunt yesterday, she revealed a lot about herself and none of it is good. So I noted it, considered it a hard data point, and most importantly, I moved the fuck on. If Team Liberal Democracy has a good day tomorrow, there are going to be challenges between Wednesday and that day in January when Democratic winners assume their offices. Stevens has nothing to do with that one way or the other. The main threat to all of us remains the president and his self-gelded minions at the federal, state and local levels.

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The Silver Symposium's avatar
The Silver Symposium
5h

"I cannot stand antisemitism!' says the person joining the party that regularly platforms actual nazis.

Not sure I would be going to the GOP looking for a party free of antisemitism, given the current party leader has accused Jews who vote for Democrats as having dual loyalties. Or just look at the stuff on X.

It's fine to say you're against antisemitism but no one is going to believe you when you join the party filled with actual nazis and groypers.

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