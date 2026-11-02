Because the main subject of today’s newsletter — the day before the Midterm Armageddon —is likely to be annoying to everyone, we should start with this remarkable bit of data from the final New York Times/Siena poll out this morning: “Democrats are up in Michigan, Texas, Kansas, Maine and Ohio, have an edge in Alaska and are effectively tied with Republicans in Iowa.” (A reminder that Democrats need to flip at least four seats to win control of the Upper House.)

The same poll finds: “Democrats Are Leading or Tied in 7 Battleground Governor’s Races”, Polls Find - The New York Times

Here’s how the Senate races look right now:

Sabato’s Crystal Ball is also out with its FINAL 2026 ratings: “Democrats Favored to Capture House, Senate, and Gubernatorial Majorities.”

HOUSE: 239 at least Leans Democratic, 196 at least Leans Republican (D+24) SENATE: 53 at least Leans Democratic, 47 at least Leans Republican (D+6) GOVERNORS: 28 at least Leans Democratic, 22 at least Leans Republican (D+4)

I think an objective observer would look at this and conclude that this portends a Blue Wave trending toward Tsunami, despite the shocking developments Sunday in Michigan.

Which we have to talk about, don’t we?

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Haley’s Plunge

Haley Stevens. Future Fox News guest.

Well, that was brutal. After shocking the political world by flipping her endorsement to the MAGA Senate Candidate Mike Rogers, Democratic Rep Haley Stevens went on national television and crashed out. In just a few hours, Stevens destroyed her career in an act of spectacular and highly performative political suicide, then went on CNN with Anderson Cooper and… well you really had to see it live to experience the full clusterfuq. (“‘Utterly Brutal!’ Stevens’ ‘Trainwreck’ CNN Interview Savaged After Shock Flip.”)

Suffice it to say that Stevens’ image as a Principled Deep Thinker was not enhanced. What we got, instead, was an incoherent snit.

It was not supposed to be this way, of course. Sunday was supposed to feature a Unity Rally brokered by powerful Democrats, in which Stevens — who narrowly lost the Democratic primary — would appear with Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed.

Up until hours before the event, Stevens was telling friends, associates, and staffers that she was still backing her fellow Democrat.

Then it all went wrong; and she ended up with appearing with Rogers whom she has spent the last year denouncing as a menace to democracy. It was a vertiginous few hours.

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Before we review the details (and timeline) of this fiasco, let’s make a few basic points:

While it may not actually tip the outcome, the whole episode was a debacle in which no one comes out looking especially good. The prime directive of Michigan (and national) Democrats was to avoid exactly this kind of fiasco.

Nate Silver asks: “Could Haley Stevens cost Democrats the Senate?” His verdict: Probably not. There’s a chance, but “it’s just not particularly high, unless your estimate of the endorsement’s importance is higher than mine.”

The prediction markets think that Haley Stevens’s slip actually helps El-Sayed. ”By Monday morning, El-Sayed rose even more. At 9 a.m., his odds on Kalshi and Polymarket stood at 78% and 79%, respectively. Both figures were all-time highs for El-Sayed since he defeated Stevens in Michigan’s Democratic primary in August.”

No one comes out of this worse than Stevens, who torched her political career with even more panache than Vivek Ramaswamy; and can now look forward to random appearances on Newsmax, Fox News, and perhaps a contributor gig for Barry Weis. Her political future? Nada. Via the NYT: “The blowback to Ms. Stevens was swift. Her congressional staff resigned en masse….The Michigan Democratic Party chairman announced Ms. Stevens was kicked out of the party now and forever. Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic minority leader, who privately backed Ms. Stevens in the primary, called it “a despicable betrayal.”

But we also need to stipulate several other things:

It is legitimate to call out antisemitism , and more Democrats ought to do it more forcefully. The third-party ad that Stevens wanted El-Sayed to reject — one that implied that Jews were responsible for high grocery prices — was especially despicable.

On Friday, Stevens issued a statement that demanded El-Sayed apologize for his critiques of U.S. aid to Israel and to explicitly condemn the outside group’s ad. El-Sayed’s campaign tried to distance itself from the spot, which never ran on television but received more than 7 million views on X.

El-Sayed could have handled the whole thing better. Many Jews have legitimate concerns about his attitudes and positions, and he needs to address them. But, instead of finessing his relationship with Stevens — and prioritizing unity — he angrily disinvited her from the Unity Rally — and said she was no longer welcome in his campaign. “Abdul El-Sayed disinvites Rep. Haley Stevens from campaign event.” While it’s hard to pin down exactly what was going on Stevens’ mind, the disinvitation may have been a trigger. Notes the NYT: “It was one thing not to be welcomed by Dr. El-Sayed’s Senate campaign. It was quite another for him to say so in public.”

For a moment, it looked like Stevens was standing on a defensible principle. Then she recklessly and thoughtlessly threw it away and her explanations after-the fact, were pathetic and wandering.

It was one thing for Stevens to take a stand against antisemitic hate, quite another to endorse the candidate who is waging a campaign of extraordinary anti-Muslim bigotry.

In flipping her endorsement, she complained about El-Sayed’s “anger” and “unkindness” and objected to some of his associates, including Hasan Piker.

But then she turned around and backed a candidate associated with Donald Trump, Stephen Miller, and the flying monkeys of MAGA. Not only was she endorsing a campaign redolent with raw vicious, racial rhetoric, she did so in the full knowledge that Rogers will empower and unleash Donald Trump.

Democratic rage is incandescent, which is understandable considering that for the last year Stevens has railed against both the MAGA regime and the existential threat that it posed for democracy. On Sunday, she essentially said: “Never Mind.”

Just three months ago, Haley Stevens said:

Donald Trump and Mike Rogers want us to come out of this primary tired and divided, so their billionaire backers can come in and let multimillionaire Mike Rogers walk away with this Senate seat. They want to keep the Senate red, so Mike Rogers can keep rubber-stamping Donald Trump’s harmful agenda of higher prices, manufacturing jobs lost nationwide, corruption and abuses of power, and so he can ban abortion, gut health care, and roll back workers’ rights and voting rights.

On Sunday she signed on to all that. She struggled mightily to explain her roiling cognitive dissonance:

“Why is it okay to have the Democratic Party and a top nominee injecting this type of anger and lack of kindness?” she said in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN. Stevens repeatedly raised “anger” as an issue in the interview with Cooper….

Jonathan Chait hones in on Stevens’ mangled message: Stevens claimed to be making “a principled objection to El-Sayed’s rhetoric and associations that threaten the state’s Jewish population.”

But…

The trouble is that her application of those principles is misguided, undermining the values she claims to uphold. Before this weekend, Stevens could credibly accuse El-Sayed of overlooking the bigotry of his allies out of political expedience. Now she, too, is guilty of that very sin…. During the same period of time that El-Sayed has been winking at a political movement inflected with anti-Semitism, he has been targeted by a political message that is not merely inflected with racism but saturated with it. Donald Trump has made hysterical attacks on El-Sayed, such as “I’m here to keep a jihadist Muslim Brotherhood member from becoming a United States senator,” and accused him of planning to impose Sharia law, among other wild charges. Rather than use his first name, he has sneeringly called El-Sayed “Muhammed,” as if to erase all doubt that his objection is not to any position El-Sayed has taken but to his religion. Rogers has not repudiated any of this rhetoric. Instead, he has charged El-Sayed with refusing to condemn the Muslim Brotherhood, even after El-Sayed did precisely that.

Notably, in endorsing Rogers, Stevens made no demand that he denounce any of his rhetoric. She did not condition her appearance with him on his apology for the Islamophobia or “jihadist” slurs.

Perhaps she is expressing a less than exalted notion—Nobody puts Haley Stevens in a corner—lashing out in humiliated defiance of El-Sayed for marginalizing her in the campaign’s final days. Or, even worse, she is communicating that prejudice against Jews is unacceptable but prejudice against Muslims and Arabs is not.

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BONUS:

We talked about Haley’s Apostasy on today’s live stream.

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Monday dogs

The whale wars continue. You can’t see Eli here, but Auggie is flaunting his whale.