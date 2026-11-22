It’s not a spoof or a parody. He actually posted this. And this:
And this, FFS.
I have to admit I had the same initial reaction as Tom Nichols, who posted on X: “I was certain this was fake. I mean, it’s so ghastly, so obscene - so historically illiterate - that it had to be fake, even by the standards of what Trump posts. Nope. He posted it.”
Indeed, there are dozens more, one as cringey as the other — more than 30 fluffing pix in all. (“Trump doubles down on ‘friend’ Putin with intimate photo tribute on Truth Social” | The Independent)
I know that we are a nation in the grips of news-cycle-amnesia, but perhaps some of you remember the moment back in the mists of time — a week ago— when Trump told “60 Minutes” that he hated his enemies so much that he would refuse to forgive them, even it is cost him a chance to get into heaven. Fast forward seven days, and he’s relishing his man-crush on Vlad the Butcher. Lest we forgot, Jake Tapper reminded us Trump’s BFF is a man who:
* helps Tehran target U.S. servicemembers and assets in the Middle East;
* launched Europe’s deadliest war since WWII, resulting in hundreds of thousands killed, the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, & systematic torture;
* launched the Chechen War, destroying Grozny & killing thousands of civilians;
* supported Assad;
* kills critics such as Navalny, Litvinenko, Skripal, Nemtsov, Politkovskaya;
* downed MH17, killing 298 people;
* dismantled democracy in Russia;
* and so much more.
Michael McFaul, the former ambassador to the Kremlin also notes:
Meanwhile, it seems that his bromance with Kim Jung-Un has fallen on hard times: “How Kim Jong Un Gets Away With Building Nukes and Ghosting Trump” - WSJ
Happy Sunday.
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A week of contrarian commentary
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
BONUS:
I chatted with Molly Jong-Fast on Friday, and we talked Trump, Stephen Miller, and stuff…
…and I joined Corey Nathan for this wide-ranging discussion:
Sunday dogs
When Eli was the baby.
Trump supports a man — two men actually — who are aiding a nation that is at war with us. Isn’t that treason?
Great shot of puppy Eli.
I really liked the meme running around with Putin, Xi and Trump in front of that blue background saying, "The new Weezer album really sucks". Hilarious!
Is Trump so far out of the loop now because Natalie feeds him his news pablum that he has no clue that the world is laughing at him to his face and knows he's just a corrupt moron?
That presser had to have been painful for JD and Marco just from some of the looks on their faces and the body language. I hope those two turds realize that there is no f**king way in Hell they are ever getting elected to anything ever again, let alone the Presidency. They sold their souls for a hole and they are cooked. Put a fork in both of them because they are done!