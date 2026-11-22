It’s not a spoof or a parody. He actually posted this. And this:

And this, FFS.

I have to admit I had the same initial reaction as Tom Nichols, who posted on X: “I was certain this was fake. I mean, it’s so ghastly, so obscene - so historically illiterate - that it had to be fake, even by the standards of what Trump posts. Nope. He posted it.”

Indeed, there are dozens more, one as cringey as the other — more than 30 fluffing pix in all. (“Trump doubles down on ‘friend’ Putin with intimate photo tribute on Truth Social” | The Independent)

I know that we are a nation in the grips of news-cycle-amnesia, but perhaps some of you remember the moment back in the mists of time — a week ago— when Trump told “60 Minutes” that he hated his enemies so much that he would refuse to forgive them, even it is cost him a chance to get into heaven. Fast forward seven days, and he’s relishing his man-crush on Vlad the Butcher. Lest we forgot, Jake Tapper reminded us Trump’s BFF is a man who:

* helps Tehran target U.S. servicemembers and assets in the Middle East;



* launched Europe’s deadliest war since WWII, resulting in hundreds of thousands killed, the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children, & systematic torture;



* launched the Chechen War, destroying Grozny & killing thousands of civilians;



* supported Assad;



* kills critics such as Navalny, Litvinenko, Skripal, Nemtsov, Politkovskaya;



* downed MH17, killing 298 people;



* dismantled democracy in Russia;



* and so much more.

Michael McFaul, the former ambassador to the Kremlin also notes:

Meanwhile, it seems that his bromance with Kim Jung-Un has fallen on hard times: “How Kim Jong Un Gets Away With Building Nukes and Ghosting Trump” - WSJ

Happy Sunday.

A week of contrarian commentary

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

BONUS:

I chatted with Molly Jong-Fast on Friday, and we talked Trump, Stephen Miller, and stuff…

…and I joined Corey Nathan for this wide-ranging discussion:

Sunday dogs

When Eli was the baby.