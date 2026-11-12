To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lance Khrome's avatar
Lance Khrome
7hEdited

Mississippi: “Shee-it…pick another Senator”…and that’s a wrap!

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PurpleAmerica
6h

It's impossible for me to read any of these where Charlie calls someone a "dipsomaniacal chode" without giggling.

I'm waiting for Charlie's sequel to "How the Right Lost It's Mind" titled "The Downfall of the Dipsomaniacal Chodes."

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