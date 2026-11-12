One earthquake after another: Nvidia’s CEO, Jensen Huang ousted after Chinese spy scandal; Mississippi (!) elects a black Democrat to the Senate; Democratic majorities in Congress and state legislatures continue to swell; Pete Hegseth disgraces himself (again); the GOP triples down on dumb; and Trump goes into full bloated bunker mode.

Happy Thursday.

The enshittification continues. An aerial view of Trump’s new $1 billion ballroom dwarfing the People’s House. ( PHOTO BY JONATHAN CAPEHART)

Let’s try to catch-up:

What happened in Mississippi was 145 years in the making, and one of the most undercovered stories of the year. Scott Colom, a black Democrat, was declared the victor last night in a race redolent of history and karma. Colom defeated the incumbent GOP mediocrity, Cindy Hyde-Smith, who had blocked Colom’s nomination to be a federal judge. So, this dish was served cold, but deliciously. In the dark history of Southern racism, Mississippi’s was, arguably, the worst. The last time the state elected a black senator was 1875; and in both the 19th and 20th Centuries, the state witnessed some of the most vicious racial violence in the country. So last week we saw a once-in-a-century upheaval — a dramatic reaction to the Trump/GOP assault on the Voting Rights Act and attempts to gerrymander blacks out of office. That backlash, which generated an extraordinary grassroots campaign, parallelling the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s, somehow fell below the political/journalistic radar until just before the election itself. With the impending election of Mary Peltola in Alaska, Colom’s victory brings the new Democratic majority to 56.

How huge was the GOP defeat? The Trumpist GOP lost the popular vote… in the South.

Disgrace upon Dishonor: the Pete Hegseth Story Continues. Having narrowly escaped impeachment, the dipsomaniacal chode was caught yukking it up at one of the military’s most sacred spots… on Veterans Day. “Sentinel scolds Hegseth and aides to show respect at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier”/ “Guard reprimands Hegseth and staff at Tomb of the Unknown Soldier” | AP News

Trump’s White House sends stupid insane insanely stupid threat to Congress. “White House Threatens Congress, Saying Aggressive Investigations Could Be Crime” - The New York Times . As The Times notes, “it was not clear what legal basis could support the threat. The Constitution grants lawmakers immunity for legislative acts.”

The Democrats had their stumbles this week (Show up for the damn vote, folks) but the bigger story is the House GOP tripling down on MAGA by naming Jim Jordan as its new leader. Not to mention rallying around the deplorable Hegseth and the War in Iran. IOW: More of the same rot that voters just vomited out of office.

NOTE: Thank you so much! I know this is just a Birthday Bump, but it is much appreciated…. #1 Rising in Politics!

No, the Worst Isn’t Over Yet

Yes, Trump is weaker and lame-duckish. But (as I’ve been warning for weeks), he’s still dangerous — perhaps even more than ever as he retreats into the bunker-phase of his twilight presidency. No, the Trumpian reign of terror is far from over.

Here’s what I told the Guardian’s David Smith a few days ago:

Charlie Sykes, a conservative author and broadcaster, said: “Is this the end of Maga? No. As long as Donald Trump is in the White House, it’s still a danger. But it’s been badly wounded and, like a cornered ferret, it can still be quite dangerous. But this is a collapse of generational significance across the map and it has to deliver a massive shock to a Republican party that has been in thrall to Donald Trump for 10 years.” Sykes, author of How the Right Lost Its Mind, added: “It takes a massive defeat like this for a political party to come to its senses. That’s what history tells us. It’s not because of op-ed pieces or commentators, or critical podcasts. It’s losing on this kind of epic level.”

But — as we are seeing in real time — even massive defeat cannot shake the delusions of this deranged cult. Matt Labash makes the point more eloquently in this NYT essay: “Trump. Miller. Blanche. Jordan. Things Could Get Worse, and They Probably Will.” (Gift link)

Yes, last week’s “bluenami” was one of the most forceful midterm rebukes of a sitting president in the modern era — Mr. Trump and his party suffered a thoroughgoing rout. But there’s no precedent to suggest that this president ever chooses humility after being humiliated. For starters, how many florid narcissists do you know who change their ways at 80? If you thought Mr. Trump was out of control when Congress was on his side, his every whim tended to by lickspittles like Speaker Mike Johnson, just wait and see how agitated the president gets when, like a screaming toddler whose binky has rolled under the crib, he can’t have his way.

Nota Bene

The future of American politics runs through the center and The Atlantic’s Jonathan Chait warns Democrats against denialism: “The Left’s Election Denial” - The Atlantic (GIFT LINK):

In reality, the results point in the opposite direction. Almost every Democratic Senate nominee gained a higher vote share in their state than Kamala Harris did two years earlier, but the five left-wing candidates backed by Sanders accounted for the four smallest swings in contested races. The one candidate who underperformed Harris, Troy Jackson in Maine, was a Sanders-backed progressive. By the same measure, moderate Democrats in the House also outperformed progressives. Newcomers such as incoming Senators Josh Turek of Iowa and Annie Andrews of South Carolina came out against gender-affirming surgery for minors and allowing transgender female athletes to compete in girls’ sports—positions that did grave damage to Harris. Both of them, along with James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas, rejected Medicare for All. Ballot referenda in multiple states—banning the government from giving preferential treatment on the basis of race and other factors, rejecting a wealth tax—confirmed that the public’s rejection of the GOP did not entail a full embrace of the Democratic Party’s left wing. The party’s most impressive victories, compared with the recent election outcomes in historically purple states, came from mainstream or moderate candidates: Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia (who won by 18 points), Senator-Elect Roy Cooper of North Carolina (19.6), and Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (21.5 points). Although every contest has unique circumstances, and no single result can be reduced to a simple test of ideology, the overall pattern is unmistakable.

Today’s Podcast

Throughout today’s podcast, you’ll hear me muttering, “Holy shit,” because, as bad as you thought it was… it’s worse.

In his new book, “Prince and Thieves,” investigative journalist Matthew Cole drops one bombshell after another: Jared Kushner’s hacked phone and massive slush funds; the entanglement of greed, cash, power, murder, and war.

In other words, it is a roadmap for Congressional investigators next year….

Cole takes us inside his years-long investigation into Kushner’s relationships with powerful Gulf Arab leaders, including Saudi Arabia’s Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ). Drawing on his reporting, Matthew examines allegations of secret financial arrangements, foreign government money, covert operations, and the influence of personal business interests on US foreign policy during Donald Trump’s administration.

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Thursday dogs

The world outside may be rocking, but the boys choose to snuggle.