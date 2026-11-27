Garrett Graff, author of the Doomsday Scenario newsletter and the new book, America in 25 Revolutions, joins me to discuss the growing Nvidia controversy and what it could mean for national security and the markets, why Graff sees the American story as a series of revolutions, and what our “26th revolution” might be.

From the YouTube comment section: “What an inspiring and hopeful conversation.” Which is nice!

But I’m afraid we will have to wade through a good deal of muck before we get to the uplifting part (which is actually pretty great.) Phillips O’Brien is asking whether this is the “Most Corrupt Week In US History?” And he makes a strong case.

Happy Black Friday:

Note: A quick reminder, if you find all of this deeply un-American, you are not the crazy ones. But this is the fight of our lifetimes, and the challenge of our generation. Right now, fewer than 10 percent of our readers are paid subscribers. That’s okay, because this newsletter — and the podcasts — are free. But if you find what I do is worth something to you, I hope you will consider a subscription. That comes to about 27 cents a day, less if you subscribe annually, for a daily dose of sanity. And both the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Let’s connect some post-Thanksgiving dots:

As usual, we can start with the Trump Crime Family Grift: “Trump made up to $15m on Nvidia stock after Huang’s return” | Nvidia | The Guardian

But there was so much more:

“A Donald Trump Jr.-Linked Startup Could Get Historic $15B Pentagon Loan” — ProPublica

O’Brien notes:

Note—the Pentagon has a track record of lavishing money on companies with investments by Donald Trump Jr. This is just one example—the Pentagon also loaned $620 million to Vulcan Elements, another company with Trump financial interests. Hadrian Automation is a small, new company with little that would justify such a massive and historic Pentagon investment. Its website is rather short of information, with only sparse examples about what it has actually achieved. There is lots of bun, not much burger.

Then there is the vomit-inducing deal: “U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine Now Involve an Oil Deal Tied to Trump Allies” - The New York Times

The Trump administration’s talks with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to the two main U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner. The deal, which is contingent on approval from the U.S. government and the Kremlin, is for a sprawling set of oil fields, refineries and gas stations around the world owned by Lukoil, one of Russia’s biggest energy companies. The leading group seeking the deal includes an American investor, Todd Boehly, who has donated $2 million to President Trump’s political causes; two Middle Eastern groups that have done business with Mr. Kushner or Mr. Witkoff’s family; and an arm of the U.S. government itself.

O’Brien’s conclusion:

What we have had this week is two proposed deals, with tens of billions of dollars changing hands (some going to Russia and some going to Trump backed companies) and almost no oversight of one, and a rush to do the other before the new Congress sits. This is extraordinary, unprecedented and dangerous—use whatever horrible adjective you want. And there is absolutely no reason why either of these deals needs to be rushed through, except for the fact that that means they might be examined properly. Have we seen the most corrupt week in the history of the USA? The answer is arguably a yes.

BONUS: Jared Kushner gave an extended interview about his role in the Russia-Ukraine talks and his views on Vladamir Putin. By opening his mouth, he removed all doubt that he is a retromingent idiot.

Kushner, praised Russian President Vladimir Putin and repeated disputed Kremlin claims about Russia's war against Ukraine in a Nov. 25 interview with Politico, offering a glimpse into how one of Washington's key negotiators views Moscow and its leader…. Kushner described Putin as a “grandmaster of politics” and “a historic figure” who “wants peace.”… Kushner went further, claiming that the Russian president had "shown restraint" by not using nuclear weapons against Ukraine.

FFS.

**

As for Nvidia:

We learned that: “Hegseth, Pentagon officials floated using wartime law to reappoint Nvidia CEO” - The Washington Post

The Defense Production Act, a 1950 law that grants the president broad authority to intervene in the economy, has historically been used to mobilize private companies to supply the military in wartime or during national emergencies.

We also learned that Nvidia is a sieve. “2 California companies are buying Nvidia's most advanced chips. Those companies are actually Chinese-owned, a CBS News investigation reveals.”

Finally, as usual, the president spent the holiday issuing INSANE RANTS. (See footnote if you want to waste brain cells on the blather.)

Today’s Podcast

If you’re looking for reassurance about America’s capacity for renewal, you could do worse than read Graff’s new book, which chronicles “25 Revolutions” in American history.

The Founding was only the start. America’s history is one of revolutions, plural.



Today we recognize that America’s founding creed, “all men are created equal,” was imperfect and incomplete in 1776, but the story of how subsequent generations made those words real is more dramatic and more unpredictable than you ever guessed. As the country marks its 250th birthday, Pulitzer Prize finalist Garrett M. Graff offers an inspiring and challenging new account of our past—and what it means for our future.



Graff traces 25 of the most pivotal stories from America’s quest to fulfill its founding vision, immersing us in the legendary—and the forgotten—moments when ordinary champions drove revolutionary change and demanded their own place in the American experiment.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Some highlights of my conversation with Garrett Graff

Why Nvidia is the biggest scandal yet.

Todd Blanche pretending there are no more shoes to drop.

America’s dark chapters and its renewal.

Friday dogs

Our French dog, Zok, enjoys a Gallic evening (with ball).