On This July 4: How to Be a Dissident

On this 250th Anniversary of American’s birth as a nation of dissidents, here’s an encore presentation of my conversation with Gal Beckerman, a staff writer at The Atlantic and author of the book, “How to Be a Dissident,” which is (in part) a step-by-step manual on how to stand athwart authoritarianism and say, “Stop!”

Beckeman argues that dissidence is a universal human capacity—an inner refusal to betray one’s conscience. Beckerman explains that dissidents are not extraordinary superheroes, but ordinary people who choose to align their actions with their inner moral truth, even when doing so is risky or costly. This alignment—asking “Can I live with myself?”—is what defines a dissident.

Dissidence isn’t merely political rebellion, he writes, but a moral practice that begins with a solitary recognition of truth, moves through the courage to speak it, and ends with the possibility of leaving a legacy that outlasts one’s life.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Gal Beckerman

Laughter dismantles tyranny

The key question; Can I live with myself?

Happy Birthday, America!

Last night’s fireworks in Egg Harbor, Wisconsin.

Saturday dogs

Eli is waiting for us to come home.