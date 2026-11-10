To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Skware2's avatar
Skware2
4h

As I prepared for work yesterday, I happen to catch a glimpse of my profile in the mirror and noticed a pretty significant indentation in my forehead. Having read about RFk Jr's brainworm, I became quite concerned and made a doctors appt for this morning.

The Doc said I had Sykes Reactionary Syndrome (SRS) and asked how long I had been reading Charlie's articles. I said at least 10-11 years, but asked him WTF that had to do with anything. He sat me down, put a camera in front of me and told me to read Charlie's article from today. When I finished, he played the tape back for me. Unknowingly, I had slapped my forehead (hard!) no less than 10 times as I read it. As I looked at him dumbfounded, he said, 'I'm sorry. You have stage 4 SRS. If Trump isn't impeached soon, you should get your affairs in order.'

Thanks Charlie.

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Alondra's avatar
Alondra
4h

I hope that the newest scandal puts to rest the idea that Rubio is the Good Boy in this administration, and possibly savable as a presidential candidate. He knew. He told T. T did nothing. Rubio then did nothing. Was he afraid of crossing T, or just didn't much care himself? Doesn't matter. There is no-one, not a one, from Wiles to Blanche to Lil Marco who should ever darken our government again. The rule: work for T in any capacity, never work at any level of government again; your judgement has revealed what you are.

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