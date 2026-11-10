Yeah, pretty much. (Artist unknown)

Even amidst the whirling and burbling scandals of our Age of Grift, this one stands out, because it connects all the dots.

The Nvidia scandal is a nesting doll of sex, espionage, AI fears, oligarchy, bribery, incompetence, cover-ups, and treason.

Jensen Huang, the CEO of the $5 trillion chipmaker, Nvidia,” is variously described as “the most feared man in Silicon Valley,” the “central banker for AI,” and “the linchpin of the company that is arguably the linchpin of the American economy,” which means that he is simply “too big to fail.” He is also a Trump crony, adviser, and lavish patron of Trump’s grasping narcissism. (See: “How Trump and Nvidia’s C.E.O. Became Partners on the International Stage” - The New York Times)

Huang is now caught in a “high-tech honey trap” that Tina Brown describes as “one of the most explosive national security scandals since the Cold War.”

And then there is Trump.

It may be worth recalling that Huang’s company contributed $25 million to Trump’s ballroom; cut a deal with Trump to share 15% of the company’s revenue from AI chip sales to China with the US government. And, as Brown notes: “It was Jensen who successfully convinced Trump to reverse the Biden ban on selling Nvidia’s premium H200 chips to China, overriding national security concerns.”

All that time Huang was having an affair with a Chinese spy.

In October, the NYT reported that Nvidia’s AI god had been targeted by Chinese intelligence.

A top executive at a Singapore-based data center company was under scrutiny for possibly steering advanced Nvidia A.I. chips to China. And now American officials had concluded that she was a Chinese intelligence asset, funneling information to Beijing. But what came next was even more alarming. Surveillance of the executive, Alice Huang or Huang Le, a Chinese citizen, revealed that she had developed a close relationship with Jensen Huang, Nvidia’s chief executive.

Trump was told about the intelligence findings, and “chose not to do anything with the information.”

Sit on that for a moment: Trump knew. And did nothing.

We now know that his Secy of State/Nat Security Adviser, Marco Rubio, wrote a memo warning about Huang and the Chinese spy, but that was also ignored and Trump invited Huang to fly with him to China, where the Nvidia boss continued to push for weakened national security controls. (See: “Rubio Warned Officials About Nvidia Chief’s Entanglement With Chinese Spy”- The New York Times)

Howard Lutnick’s Commerce Department shut down its own investigations. (See: “U.S. Commerce Dept. Inquiry Into Megaspeed Was Halted After Nvidia Intervention”- The New York Times)

Now the scandal has exploded and taken center stage both in the markets and in Washington DC.

Jensen Huang has admitted the affair and offered an apology. The company has launched its own investigation, but — so far— Trump is standing by his friend.

The blast radius of this one could be global: affecting the world economy, American national security; and the already scandal-infested Administration. Congressional Democrats will have lots of questions.

On today’s podcast (see below), Nicholas Grossman connects some dots: “Trump,” he says, “sold out U.S. security and economic interests because he got a bribe from a guy who was compromised by Chinese intelligence.”

Trump covered it up; and he is still standing by the man who helped him sell out his country.

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Some quick reads if you want to get up to speed.

BONUS TAKE: Tina Brown highlights yet another angle:

More intriguing perhaps to the rest of us is whether Lori Huang, Jensen’s impressively competent wife of more than 40 years, will soon join MacKenzie Scott and Melinda Gates as a member of that lucky, ultra-elite female cohort who get the billions, without an egomaniacal man attached. Jensen told Guy Raz’s How I Built This podcast, “Lori took care of everything and I don’t remember her complaining one time.” I suspect he’s about to find out the price tag of the first time she does. Game on.

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NOTE TO READERS: Pretty obviously, this fight is far from over. Indeed, it may be about to get even uglier. So, we need to hang together and remind ourselves that we are not the crazy ones. That’s why I do this every day.

If this work has value — and you want to be part of a community of sanity — please consider supporting us by becoming a paid subscriber.

Weaker, But Uglier and Still Dangerous

Via Axios this morning: “Trump's imperial last act”

President Trump, with the clock ticking and congressional investigators closing in, plans to govern even more imperially, hell-bent on stretching executive power, targeting those on his enemies list, pardoning allies, and daring the courts and Congress to slow him down.

How ugly could it get? Jim VandeHei and Mike Allen report this tidbit:

Before, it was pure payback. Now, it's also a preemptive warning that the Trump administration will target anyone, including elected members of Congress who target them. Trump ally Roger Stone told us: "Many Democrat lawmakers are going to find themselves under indictment and fighting conviction. Watch."

Exit take: We should take them both seriously and literally.

Hegseth’s Epic Crash Out

ICYMI: “Defiant Hegseth wraps himself in whataboutism”… and tries to hide behind the troops.

He also tried to paint Massie’s effort to oust him as an attack on service members, telling reporters, “If they want to come for the warriors, they're going to have to come through me.”… “It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it,” he said. He added that the impeachment was really meant to target Trump and claimed it would embolden America’s adversaries. “Let’s be clear about what this resolution actually does,” he said. “It tells our enemies, Iran, the cartels, every adversary watching, that the United States will actually punish its own warriors and its own civilian leadership,” he said.

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Ah yes, let’s be clear. Here’s the link to the actual eight counts of impeachment the House will take up today:

Article I: Starting the war with Iran without congressional authorization

“Secretary Hegseth knowingly executed and implemented unlawful orders to initiate war against a foreign nation notwithstanding the absence of congressional authorization, an attack upon the United States giving rise to the national emergency contemplated by law, or an imminent threat requiring immediate defensive action, thereby substituting unlawful Executive action for the constitutional and statutory judgment of Congress.”

Article II: Defying Congress’s vote to end the Iran War “Secretary Hegseth carried out unlawful orders, and continues to do so, in contravention of Section 5(c) of the War Powers Resolution of 1973, section 1544(c) of title 50, United States Code. Article III: Continuing the Iran war beyond a legal deadline “Directing the Department of Defense to treat the mandatory termination requirement as discretionary. Article IV: Sidestepping laws to prevent civilian deaths “By directing the Department of Defense in a manner that foreseeably dismantled the safeguards necessary to distinguish civilian objects from military objectives, Secretary Hegseth thereby effected the murder of civilians and abused the trust of the men and women under his command by requiring them to conduct military operations within a targeting and legal-review system that he had deliberately degraded. Article V: Conducting extrajudicial drug boat killings “Secretary Hegseth arrogated to himself and the Executive Branch the roles of judge, jury, and executioner and asserted a unilateral power to determine who may live and who may die. Article VI: Targeting Senator Mark Kelly “Using the powers of his office, Secretary Hegseth retaliated against and sought to intimidate United States Senator Mark Kelly for his statement through a scheme or course of conduct intended to interfere with Congress’ constitutional authority to oversee the Executive Branch. Article VII: Kidnapping a foreign leader “An act of war against a sovereign country executed under the guise of narcotics law enforcement Article VIII: Starting an unauthorized war in Yemen “Secretary Hegseth initiated and directed Operation Rough Rider without Congressional authority

Today’s Podcast

Last week was bad, but it is likely to get worse for the GOP, especially for folks like JD Vance and Marco Rubio who won’t be able to wipe off the stink of the Trump debacle. On today’s “To the Contrary” Podcast, I’m joined by Nicholas Grossman, professor of international relations at the University of Illinois and editor of Arc Digital, to pick through the rubble of MAGA — and why Trump has chosen to double down rather than change course — and what this could mean for the Republican Party heading into 2028.

We also discuss the Nvidia spy scandal and explore the question: Can Trump effectively circumvent a Congress?

You can read some of Grossman’s latest here: “JD Vance Can’t Distance Himself From Trump”

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Tuesday dogs

Auggie and Eli waiting for mom to get home.