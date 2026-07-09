To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
Jul 9

Hello. You have reached Tim Coffey's "To the Contrary" autoresponder. You are receiving this message because the content in this morning's newsletter -- the president's blinged out, Qatari-gifted Air Force One not meeting security and performance specifications -- was easily foreseen the nanosecond Qatar gifted the plane to the president. As Mr. Coffey is a very senior engineer who understands requirements and the potential consequences of not meeting requirements, he is not the least bit surprised that fucking idiot Donald Trump does not understand requirements and the potential consequences of not meeting requirements. Nonetheless, Mr. Coffey appreciates a good laugh, and he also appreciates yet another opportunity to rub the idiocy of the president in the faces of credulous MAGA rubes. You will receive no further comment from Mr. Coffey today. Thank you, and have a nice day.

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MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
Jul 9

The way Platner exited comes as no surprise - once you arrive at the conclusion that he is unfit to be a Senator, it becomes pretty clear in one's mind that he will continue lying and blaming everyone but himself.

He's gone - that's what counts. Let's not focus on him one minute longer. The damage he has caused merits giving him no more thought. We have a "concerned" Collins to defeat!

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