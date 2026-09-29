Profiles in Cowardice. The Story of Eight Trump-era Quislings

Fear, writes Jacob Weisberg, is the great enemy of democracy.

Authoritarianism, he reminds us, takes roots not by destroying institutions, but by bending and bullying them into submission.

In his new book, “Profiles in Cowardice,” he focuses on eight key figures —driven by fear, ambition, or self-preservation— who are emblematic of what he the “Great Capitulation” to Trump 2.0. It’s a familiar list, with a couple of twists:

Jeff Bezos – Amazon CEO, penis-rocket guy.

Stephen Schwarzman – Blackstone CEO.

Brad Karp – The former Paul, Weiss partner, who symbolized Big Law’s capitulation.

Mitch McConnell - who had a chance to end Trump but choked.

George W. Bush - who can’t bring himself say Trump’s name.

Sian Beilock – President of Dartmouth, who represents elite academia’s appeasement.

Megyn Kelly – Former Fox News host, who transformed herself under Trump’s influence.

Chief Justice John Roberts – Who effectively put Trump above the law.

Here’s how the NYT review of Weisberg’s book begins:

Say what you like about President Trump, he has ushered in a golden age of cravenness. A nation long perceived, not least by its own nationals, as resilient and courageous — a people of gallant pioneers, fearless entrepreneurs, irresistible war heroes, nerveless astronauts, brave civil rights activists — is now forced to contemplate an entirely new set of data. It seems that, when placed under mild authoritarian pressure, an extraordinary number of powerful Americans, ostensibly honorable and right-thinking, quickly revealed themselves to be cowardly and unprincipled and made of the wrong stuff. The journalist Jacob Weisberg is one of the first to attempt to chronicle this new landscape.

And Weisberg joins me on today’s podcast…

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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Nota Bene

A profile in courage: “I will not be silenced by the continued threats of prosecution from the president or others.” — Former Special Counsel Jack Smith to the Senate Judiciary Committee, this morning.

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“Trump is more unpopular now than he was right after January 6. Let that sink in.”

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Karl Rove is shocked, shocked. “Karl Rove says Republican Party is being taken over by 'Nazis' - San Antonio Current

“My party is being infiltrated by people like Bo French,” Rove said. “Nick Fuentes goes to Dallas and meets with a bunch of Republican leaders. This guy is a Nazi. We’ve got all these people getting on their little podcasts and so forth, saying: ‘We’re just asking questions about the Jews.’”

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“Pope Leo says artificial intelligence safety concerns should be taken seriously” | AP News

Pope Leo XIV said Monday that concerns about artificial intelligence going rogue are not “fake news” and should be taken seriously, insisting that safety issues raised by AI experts should be discussed and acted on. Leo, who dedicated his first encyclical to AI and protecting humanity in its wake, was asked during a press conference about what the United States and China especially should be doing to prevent AI from posing catastrophic risks to humanity. U.S. President Donald Trump has called concerns about AI going rogue a “hoax.” “This is a problem that, I think, we need to sit down and talk about,” the American pope told reporters returning home from France. “We can’t just sit back and pretend nothing is going to happen.”

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Ed Luce in the FT: “A Republican midterm defeat will not be an earthquake.”

It is only a slight exaggeration to say that since Republican lawmakers do not have control of Congress, they cannot really lose it. Though Trump treats Congress like a Duma, sufficient handfuls of Republicans have joined Democrats to block some of his wishes. Foremost of these is a bill to impose draconian ID requirements on voters. For the most part, however, Congress has been irrelevant in the last 20 months. King Charles III’s address to it earlier this year was a reflection in mutual augustness — the dignified bit of Britain’s constitution talking to the dignified bit of America’s. Even if one accepts the extreme hypothesis that Democrats can speak with one voice, it is unclear what they can do to stop Trump from carrying on, still less make his wheels fly off. But that is what many are vowing. Democrats will be stymied by the fact that Trump’s most dramatic actions — his economic and military wars of choice — tend to bypass Capitol Hill. Any law that tries to block him can also be vetoed by him. Imagining that two-thirds of the Senate would convict Trump following impeachment would be as quixotic as the last two times.

Some highlights of my conversation with Jacob Weisberg

Why the powerful fall in line.

George W. Bush won’t even say Trump’s name.

What’s the point of having FU money, if you won’t say FU to the president?

What’s Justice John Roberts afraid of?

Tuesday dogs

Eli has plans for me.