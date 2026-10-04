The most shocking thing about this shocking story is that no one is especially shocked: “U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine Now Involve an Oil Deal Tied to Trump Allies” - The New York Times
The Trump administration’s talks with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to the two main U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.
As Anne Applebaum observes, the story has a “a kind of ‘greatest hits’ feel to it: All the old names are back in the news.” Not just Kushner and Witkoff, but also a rogue’s gallery of grifters, oligarchs, and global miscreants.1
There are, she notes, two major scandals here. The first is that the Trump-Kushner-Witkoff Gang has designed the deal to favor Trump’s friends in the Middle East over other American business groups.”
The second scandal “helps explain a bigger mystery.”
Five years into their failed invasion, the Russians, unable to move forward on the front line, are stepping up their aggressive bombing campaign, hitting schools, hospitals and bridges in Kyiv and other cities, along with power plants and factories. Why? Because Putin believes he can.
The Russian president has reason to believe that he has bought off Trump and his envoys with flattery, fake talk of “peace” and business deals. He repeatedly stops Americans from helping Ukraine.
Even if no money ever changes hands and no deal is completed, the fact that Kushner, Witkoff and others around Trump discuss them gives Putin the conviction that he can continue to commit war crimes, kill civilians and never pay a price.
America and America’s allies are all badly damaged by this policy, which is a disaster for Ukraine, for European security, for America’s reputation, for the rule of law around the world and ultimately for American security and prosperity too. The only beneficiaries are Kushner and Witkoff’s Middle Eastern partners and some businessmen close to the president.
**
Fraud waste and abuse update: “Kristi Noem’s Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left.”
In the last hours of Kristi Noem’s tenure as the homeland security secretary, her agency delivered a windfall to one of her political donors by buying five airplanes from the man’s firm at a substantial markup, documents show.
The Department of Homeland Security agreed to pay the donor’s firm $108 million for a Boeing 737 airliner that had been converted into a massive private jet, complete with a stand-up bar, two bedrooms, marble showers and a table covered in manta ray skin.
And, right on cue, MAGA has decided this is a good moment to Make Corruption Great Again by rewriting the history of Watergate and exonerating Richard Nixon: “Rehabilitating the Reputation of Evil” - by James Wigderson
We probably should have seen the Nixon rehabilitation tour coming. The answer to the question, can you make a Wisconsin senator worse than Joe McCarthy, Senator Ron Johnson said in 2024, “The first coup is you take out Kennedy. The second coup, you take out Nixon. Then you take out Trump. You know, to what extent is the federal government involved in these things?”
Perhaps you can connect the dots. Because that’s what we try to do every day here. No billionaires. No oligarchs. No corporate media. No Dark Money PACS. No t-shirts. Just straight, sober, sane, occasionally snarky commentary. And dogs.
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A week of commentary
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Lewis & Sykes: The Republican Panic is Real; Jack Smith’s Profile in Courage; and the Awakening of Karl Rove
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
The Music Man Mets Mussolini; The AI Questions We’re Unprepared to Answer: And Some Shocking Blue Wave Polls
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Sunday dogs
Eli and Auggie enjoying a beautiful October morning.
Via Applebaum:
Among the investors in the proposed deal, for example, is Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, whose fund purchased a large stake in the Trump family’s cryptocurrency company, World Liberty Financial, run in part by Witkoff’s son. Months later, the US agreed to sell sensitive computer chips to the UAE. Another investor is a Qatar-based conglomerate controlled by two brothers, Moutaz Al-Khayyat and Ramez Al-Khayyat, who appeared at Trump’s inauguration in 2025 and who are now partnering with Kushner and Ivanka Trump to build a multibillion-dollar luxury hotel in Albania. This is the project, as some may remember, that led to weeks of protest in the Albanian capital. An American investor, Todd Boehly, who has donated both to Donald Trump’s inauguration as well as MAGA Inc, the Trump-aligned campaign committee, is leading the project. The US government is also involved, and seems to control the deal because the Treasury makes decisions about lifting sanctions on Russian property.
Applebaum: "America and America’s allies are all badly damaged by this policy, which is a disaster for Ukraine, for European security, for America’s reputation, for the rule of law around the world and ultimately for American security and prosperity too."
It was clear two years ago if Trump won back the presidency, he would fuck over Ukraine. And what we've learned about our fellow Americans in the wake of the 2024 election is a) they're morons, and b) they don't care about anything except their wallets. So we are where we are thanks to the shortsightedness and moral vacuity of the voters.
And while Putin is evil, I have to give him credit for understanding both Trump and the modern GOP. He figured out all they care about is wealth and power and would do anything to hold onto it even if it meant destroying the country and our alliances with our erstwhile allies.
So sad. It is not the American folks destroying the USA; it is the multitude of Billionaires and slime like Trump, his family, Howard Lutnick, Russell Vought, Brendan Carr, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and the rest of the scum, along with the EAU, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and all the other Middle Eastern nations where oil is their bread and butter. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are not diplomatic types; they are unctuous shysters cutting deals with the likes of Putin. Putin has got them by the short hairs and would wipe the floor up with them, given the chance. Trump has got the USA in a perilous state. Hanging Ukraine out to dry for a few dollars, allowing Putin to bomb civilians, homes, hospitals, shopping centers and other places with no military objective. Surely someone could land a drone on the despot's head. When a president has got to ride around the links in an armoured golf cart, what more can a fellow add to that? He is widely despised. I will shut up now.