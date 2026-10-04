To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
Oct 4

Applebaum: "America and America’s allies are all badly damaged by this policy, which is a disaster for Ukraine, for European security, for America’s reputation, for the rule of law around the world and ultimately for American security and prosperity too."

It was clear two years ago if Trump won back the presidency, he would fuck over Ukraine. And what we've learned about our fellow Americans in the wake of the 2024 election is a) they're morons, and b) they don't care about anything except their wallets. So we are where we are thanks to the shortsightedness and moral vacuity of the voters.

And while Putin is evil, I have to give him credit for understanding both Trump and the modern GOP. He figured out all they care about is wealth and power and would do anything to hold onto it even if it meant destroying the country and our alliances with our erstwhile allies.

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Al Draycott's avatar
Al Draycott
Oct 4

So sad. It is not the American folks destroying the USA; it is the multitude of Billionaires and slime like Trump, his family, Howard Lutnick, Russell Vought, Brendan Carr, Stephen Miller, JD Vance, Jared Kushner, Steve Witkoff, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel and the rest of the scum, along with the EAU, Saudi Arabia, Jordan and all the other Middle Eastern nations where oil is their bread and butter. Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are not diplomatic types; they are unctuous shysters cutting deals with the likes of Putin. Putin has got them by the short hairs and would wipe the floor up with them, given the chance. Trump has got the USA in a perilous state. Hanging Ukraine out to dry for a few dollars, allowing Putin to bomb civilians, homes, hospitals, shopping centers and other places with no military objective. Surely someone could land a drone on the despot's head. When a president has got to ride around the links in an armoured golf cart, what more can a fellow add to that? He is widely despised. I will shut up now.

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