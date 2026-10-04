Vad with his useful idiots.

The most shocking thing about this shocking story is that no one is especially shocked: “U.S.-Russia Talks on Ukraine Now Involve an Oil Deal Tied to Trump Allies” - The New York Times

The Trump administration’s talks with Russia about ending the war in Ukraine have expanded to include a multibillion-dollar oil deal that would benefit Middle Eastern business executives with ties to the two main U.S. negotiators, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

As Anne Applebaum observes, the story has a “a kind of ‘greatest hits’ feel to it: All the old names are back in the news.” Not just Kushner and Witkoff, but also a rogue’s gallery of grifters, oligarchs, and global miscreants.

There are, she notes, two major scandals here. The first is that the Trump-Kushner-Witkoff Gang has designed the deal to favor Trump’s friends in the Middle East over other American business groups.”

The second scandal “helps explain a bigger mystery.”

Five years into their failed invasion, the Russians, unable to move forward on the front line, are stepping up their aggressive bombing campaign, hitting schools, hospitals and bridges in Kyiv and other cities, along with power plants and factories. Why? Because Putin believes he can. The Russian president has reason to believe that he has bought off Trump and his envoys with flattery, fake talk of “peace” and business deals. He repeatedly stops Americans from helping Ukraine. Even if no money ever changes hands and no deal is completed, the fact that Kushner, Witkoff and others around Trump discuss them gives Putin the conviction that he can continue to commit war crimes, kill civilians and never pay a price. America and America’s allies are all badly damaged by this policy, which is a disaster for Ukraine, for European security, for America’s reputation, for the rule of law around the world and ultimately for American security and prosperity too. The only beneficiaries are Kushner and Witkoff’s Middle Eastern partners and some businessmen close to the president.

**

Fraud waste and abuse update: “Kristi Noem’s Agency Gave Her Donor a Lucrative Contract Just Before She Left.”

In the last hours of Kristi Noem’s tenure as the homeland security secretary, her agency delivered a windfall to one of her political donors by buying five airplanes from the man’s firm at a substantial markup, documents show. The Department of Homeland Security agreed to pay the donor’s firm $108 million for a Boeing 737 airliner that had been converted into a massive private jet, complete with a stand-up bar, two bedrooms, marble showers and a table covered in manta ray skin.

And, right on cue, MAGA has decided this is a good moment to Make Corruption Great Again by rewriting the history of Watergate and exonerating Richard Nixon: “Rehabilitating the Reputation of Evil” - by James Wigderson

We probably should have seen the Nixon rehabilitation tour coming. The answer to the question, can you make a Wisconsin senator worse than Joe McCarthy, Senator Ron Johnson said in 2024, “The first coup is you take out Kennedy. The second coup, you take out Nixon. Then you take out Trump. You know, to what extent is the federal government involved in these things?”

Perhaps you can connect the dots. Because that’s what we try to do every day here. No billionaires. No oligarchs. No corporate media. No Dark Money PACS. No t-shirts. Just straight, sober, sane, occasionally snarky commentary. And dogs.

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Sunday dogs

Eli and Auggie enjoying a beautiful October morning.