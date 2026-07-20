FIFA to Trump: Please just go away now.

After a long weekend spent more or less off-the-grid, we have some aggressive catching up to do.

As Donald Trump embarrasses himself (again) at the World Cup, the death toll in the Mideast mounts, and the U.S. seems to be teetering on the edge of an all-out war with Iran that we don’t understand and can’t figure out how to get out of.

The winner of the Inaugural FIFA Peace Prize is now pondering an even wider war, even though we may be running out of the stuff we need to fight it. One official tells the Wapo that “the expansion of U.S. operations will be limited by dwindling stockpiles of air defense and long-range munitions and constraints on the ability to surge more troops and aircraft into the area because of battle damage.”

“We do not have enough to safely sustain operations, and I don’t think the White House is aware of that,” the official said

If only we had someone to tell them.

Meanwhile, the yips are back: the Markets are getting the collywobbles about AI, and Democrats are getting the willies about tightening generic ballot polls.

Please just go away now, Mr. President

On this summer morning, I’d like to focus on a handful of below-the-fold stories that may help the befuddled historians of the future make some rough sense of our times.

In the great scheme of things, the colossal international booing of Trump at yesterday’s World Cup Final and his awkward flash of narcissism will hardly merit a footnote. But it’s Monday and this is my newsletter, so let’s start there.

The president extended the Trump curse to Argentina, which lost the game to Spain, a country that Trump has showered with his trademark insult-dog contempt. (“Trump calls Spain "terrible partner," threatens to cut off all trade.”)

But, of course, he wanted to share in their glory on Sunday. It did not go well.

As president of the host country, Trump got to participate in the medal ceremony, but the protocol is both obvious and quite clear: Once the players begin their celebration, you have to get off the stage.

But Trump must be the bride at every wedding, the star of every show, and the turd in every punchbowl. You might recall what happened last July after the Club World Cup championship, when Trump insisted on staying on stage with the Chelsea players as they lifted the trophy.

Trump handed the trophy to Chelsea’s Reece James, but failed to vacate the stage and became part of the celebrations. Standard FIFA protocol states that the trophy should remain on a plinth and be carried onto the celebration podium by a member of the victorious side. Meaning Trump had broken the rules. Footage of the celebrations last summer showed officials try to get Trump to leave, including calls reportedly coming from FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was at one point alongside him. Donald Trump stands with Chelsea players after they won the Club World Cup. Via Getty images.

Naturally, folks worried that Trump would once against fail to GTFO Sunday … and, indeed as Elliott Kirschner put it, America’s “bloviating egotist decided to linger, even as his buddy, Gianni Infantino, the corrupt and almost equally despicable head of FIFA, tried to coax him out of the way…A moment that perfectly captures what a complete stain he is on all that might otherwise be joyous, good, and celebratory.” (See Dean Soderstrom.)

Via the Wapo:

Trump appeared to shake off FIFA President Gianni Infantino as he lingered onstage after presenting Spain their second World Cup trophy ever. Trump stood next to the team as they lifted the trophy and cannons of gold confetti shot in the air. Infantino ushered Trump further from the team as they celebrated, putting the FIFA head and the president directly in the path of the flittering confetti.

BONUS: Delusional president has some demands: “Trump demands another World Cup in United States 'immediately.'" (Which can’t happen.)

The Blue Angels Story (is actually a bigger deal than you think)

As the nation staggers into another endless all-out war, it’s worth noting how the dipsomaniacal chode who runs the Pentagon spent his weekend. Via Joe Plenzler:

During the annual “Breakfast with the Blues” event ahead of the Pensacola Beach Air Show in Florida, thousands of spectators gathered along the shoreline to watch the U.S. Navy’s elite flight demonstration squadron. As one aircraft tracked a standard path over the Gulf of Mexico, a second Blue Angels F/A-18 Super Hornet materialized from behind, screaming low over the water. Banking its wings as it crossed the shoreline, the multi-million-dollar fighter jet blasted over the crowded beach at an altitude estimated by onlookers to be as low as 20 feet. The physical aftermath was immediate. The immense jet wash and wake turbulence generated by the Super Hornet ripped through the crowd, creating brief chaos. Heavy beach chairs, pop-up tents, and umbrellas were violently launched into the air, scattering across the sand. While spectators cheered the sheer visceral thrill, social media footage quickly captured a darker reality: small children crouching and covering their ears in distress as the unexpected percussive blast caught families completely off guard. We’re lucky nobody was reported to be injured.

Both the pilot and the folks who run the Blue Angels knew that something had gone terribly wrong. They took responsibility.

Recognizing that the maneuver had drifted outside safe, established operational boundaries, the Blue Angels leadership immediately acted like professional aviators: the command released a statement confirming the aircraft flew lower than standard profiles and announced a thorough safety review to protect spectators, communities, and the pilots themselves.

Pete Hegseth was another story altogether, and it’s worth noting:

This standard, self-correcting safety mechanism was short-circuited by the Pentagon. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth took to X, flippantly brushing aside the safety review by writing, “The flyovers will continue until morale improves”. Within hours, Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao—a retired Navy Captain and veteran who spent decades within a culture that supposedly treats operational risk management as dogma—surrendered the service’s investigative independence. Cao declared on social media that the “flight debrief” was complete, declaring: “No reprimands. No firings. No problem. That’s the sound of Freedom!” Cao should know better. At one time, I suspect he did know better. Politics and quests for power tends to contort one’s values in monstrous ways. As Representative Seth Moulton, a Marine veteran, noted in response to the political interference, “aviation safety regulations are written in the blood” of past crews. By treating a dangerous, out-of-profile flight as an article of political faith rather than a technical violation, Hegseth and Cao did not defend “freedom”; they validated recklessness.

Trump’s White House enshittification proceeds apace

He’s paving over the South Lawn, FFS. Via the NYT, Trump is proceeding with construction of a “black granite helipad on the South Lawn. He has not asked Congress or any review panel, such as the Commission of Fine Arts, to approve the project.”

Past presidents have involved Congress and review panels in changes to the White House grounds, though Mr. Trump has asserted that he has the right to undertake major construction projects, such as a new 90,000-square-foot ballroom, without congressional approval. That project is currently the subject of litigation… Work on the helipad — which will be 100 feet in diameter and feature a presidential seal — started last month, shortly after a makeshift stadium built to host an Ultimate Fighting Championship fight significantly damaged the South Lawn.

Salwan Georges for The New York Times

Exit take: Other presidents have understood that this was the “people’s house,” and that they were only temporary residents. Trump treats the White House as his own personal property. It will take decades to repair all the damage he’s inflicting on the nation’s Capitol.

Nota Bene

It’s (always) the corruption, stupid. Via AP: “Trump firm plans to sell priority access to Truth Social posts, possibly his own.”

President Donald Trump’s media company is planning to charge for special high-speed access to Truth Social posts, including possibly his own affecting national security and financial markets. The move announced Thursday would allow Wall Street trading firms and other institutions to get news from top Truth Social contributors in milliseconds so they could profit off subsequent moves in stocks, bonds and interest rates. Called Truth PSI, the new service comes amid a flurry of other deals by Trump and his family company that critics say are exploiting the presidency for profit. It follows similar offers of paid access on rival platforms, though with one key difference: The most popular Truth Social poster is the president himself and, as the biggest shareholder of the public traded parent company, would directly benefit.

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It’s the corruption, stupid Part 2: “Democrats push Trump library to account for millions in lawsuit settlement funds”

Three congressional Democrats said on Thursday that as much as $21.5 million paid by ABC, Meta, Paramount and X to settle lawsuits brought by President Donald Trump is missing or has been spent without explanation and requested a full accounting from the foundation building his presidential library.

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Ruy’s warning: “DSA: Vanguard of the Radical Professionals”

There was a brief, shining moment right after the 2024 election when it seemed like the Democratic Party might move closer to the views and values of the working-class voters it was so obviously losing. But that trend quickly dissipated as #Resistance fever gripped the party, the usual suspects mounted stiff resistance to any revision of policy positions, and momentum shifted to the energized progressive Left…. Rather than taking over, the best way to think about the DSA is that it represents the vanguard of the radical professionals. In that sense it is the continuation of a longstanding Democratic Party trend. Democrats have become increasingly hegemonized by the professional class, and professionals themselves have become more radical, especially in the Donald Trump era. Thus, when polls suggest that 66% of Democrats are favorable toward socialism but only 42% support capitalism, it does not mean that two-thirds of Democrats are about to join the DSA or, indeed, that they have any idea what they mean by favoring “socialism.” It means instead that professionals are being further radicalized by their fervent opposition to Trump and Trumpism, and are willing to pick a “brand” that expresses maximum opposition. This radicalization provides fertile ground for the DSA, even if the overwhelming majority think socialism only means vague principles like “be kind” or “the government should do stuff.”

Monday dogs

You may have to look closely at this one. We were watching the World Cup in the basement, when a dire wolf (Eli) came to the window to check out the action below.