To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
Jul 20

Seen online:

"

Pete Hegseth: "We need our warriors to embrace the Spartan mindset"

U.S. Military: *suffers crushing defeat to the Persians*

"

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Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
Jul 20

Republicans and the voters who support them are an ongoing threat to the rule of law and our democracy. A handful of DSA members in Congress are not.

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