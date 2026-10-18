To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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L.D.Michaels's avatar
L.D.Michaels
Oct 18

IS ELON MUSK THE MAN BEHIND THE CURTAIN?

Trump's open and aggressive complicity in Russia's ongoing attempted destruction of Ukraine is the stuff that quick impeachment proceedings are made of.

In addition, any Republican Senator or Representative, whether or not running in the November 3rd elections, who refuses to voice their objections to Trump's open and notorious complicity with Russia must be voted down for their unprincipled cowardice in standing up to this self-glorifying and self-enriching megalomaniac!

Furthermore, if the reports are true that Elon Musk collaborated with Putin or his representatives to urge Trump to withhold Ukraine's access to the Starlink and Startrack intelligence network to defend itself against Russia's bombings, then the first order of business of the next Democratic administration must be to pursue legal options to prosecute Musk for failing to register as an agent of Russia and strip him of his U.S. naturalized citizenship and deport him back to South Africa, where he came from (via Canada).

In addition, given the national security interests that the U.S. has in the operation of Starlink and Startrack, the next administration should pursue the merits of exercising its eminent domaine rights to take over these entities, with reasonable compensation to Musk, who should henceforth be persona non grata in the U.S., or to put it more directly, recognized as an enemy of the people.

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
Oct 18

Trump's betrayal of Ukraine, which you described in detail, is another reason why the midterms are so important.

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