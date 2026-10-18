No one ever told me that vindication would feel so much like nausea.

Donald Trump’s treachery was predictable and predicted. Even so, watching him throwing a financial lifeline to Putin as the monstrous mob boss murders Ukrainians is sick-making stuff.

The president’s “October Suprise” was a stab in the back.

Trump and Elon Musk throttled Ukraine’s Starlink/Starshield defenses and late Friday, he twisted the knife: “Trump waives many Russian sanctions, tariffs under new law backed by Lindsey Graham.”

The Graham Act, which Trump signed into law last month, would have imposed sanctions of up to 100% on all goods brought into the United States from the largest importers of Russian crude oil and gas to countries that knowingly bought Russian oil 30 days after the law went into effect. Trump said the waiver was in the “national interests of the United ​States.”

“There are certain decisions that will go down as history-defining moments,” Trump’s former UN Ambassador, Nikki Haley posted Saturday. “This is one of them. It's a terrible misjudgment of Putin, who has made it clear he wants to destroy the West. We shouldn't help him do it.”

If only she had been warned. Oh wait.

Back in the distant mists of time (almost exactly ten years ago today), Hillary Clinton accused then-candidate Donald Trump of being a puppet of Vladimir Putin. “You encouraged espionage against our people,” she said. “You are willing to spout the Putin line, sign up for his wish list: break up NATO, do whatever he wants to do.”

Indeed, much of Trump’s first term was consumed by examining his fetish for and obeisance to the Kremlin butcher. Despite his claims of EXONERATION, the evidence was voluminous and right in our faces. As David Frum noted in 2018, when it came to Trump’s fealty to Putin: There were “many secrets, no mysteries.”

“With him all roads lead to Putin,” then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi said six years ago.

And yet, for years, anti-anti-Trumpers like National Review’s Dan McLaughlin sneered at the critics. “There's been a lot of hysteria over the years at Trump's posture towards Russia, which has often been worse rhetorically than practically, he posted yesterday. “But this time, the wolf comes as a wolf.”

FFS, Trump was always the wolf.

Andy McCarthy, who is another of McLaughlin’s anti-anti Trump colleagues at NR, didn’t deny that Russia tried to interfere in the 2016, but insisted that the “Russiagate” political narrative was exaggerated and misused and directed his fire on the investigators. He wrote an entire book on it: “Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency.”

The real collusion in the 2016 election was not between the Trump campaign and the Kremlin. It was between the Clinton campaign and the Obama administration. The media-Democrat “collusion narrative,” which paints Donald Trump as cat’s paw of Russia, is a studiously crafted illusion.

Now? McCarthy is shocked to learn where the Trump-Putin alliance has led and is demanding: “Congress Must Investigate Trump’s Aid and Comfort to Putin.”

[In] a properly functioning republic, there would be immediate hearings about this week’s shocking escalation of the Trump–Putin alliance.

Would it help if he had the grace to admit that the critics were right from the start? Maybe. But vindication doesn’t mean we don’t feel like throwing up as we watch the United States shiv a brave democratic ally, while Ukrainians die.

The Ukrainians have no illusions about Trump’s treachery or its consequences. Here’s Volodymyr Zelenskyy: “If the United States supports Putin, it’s unbelievable, it’s a tragedy. It’s a historic mistake. If United States officially takes the side of Russia, of course we will not prevail and we will not be able to stand.”

Domestically, the political blowback has been intense, including a growing crack in GOP support. Senator Thom Tillis called the move “unconscionable” and “beyond irresponsible.”

What part of enforcing a law passed 86-11 by the Senate does the President and his advisors not understand? It’s unconscionable that this administration is capitulating to a Russian dictator who illegally invaded Ukraine and butchers innocent civilians every single day.

But it’s unclear what, if anything Tillis and his fellow senators will do about it. (As for Graham? How would he react to Trump gutting the sanction bill passed in his honor? Or would he swallow yet another humiliation, falling back into line and his wonted role as presidential fluffer? I think we know the answer to that question.)

Fallout at the ballot box?

All of this comes as Trump hits new lows in the polls: “Trump approval hits record low, handing Democrats a clear midterm edge” - The Washington Post

Trump’s approval among U.S. adults now stands at 33 percent, with 66 percent disapproving; 52 percent said they disapprove strongly. That approval rating is four percentage points lower than in July and eight points lower than at this point last year. It’s lower than at any point in his first term. Among likely voters, Trump’s approval is 38 percent, with 62 percent disapproving.

Because it is exceedingly hard to see how Trump’s latest grovel will help Republicans in the midterms, Susan Glasser offers another alternative: “What if Trump is pivoting to Putin not to help his party to win but because he really wants Russia to?”

Exit take: Max Hastings writes in the Sunday Times (of London): “the US has fallen into the hands of the most dishonest and venal leader in its history.”

"If there is to be any hope that the democracies, and especially what was once the greatest of them all, will retain or regain their moral compass, we must all keep shouting from the rooftops: “This is a lie!”; “That is a lie!”; “The leader of the United States is lying!”

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