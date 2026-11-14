We will not attempt to wade through the utter F***itude of yesterday’s massive ground-stop FUBAR; we ought to wait for the experts to untangle the facts from the gibbering official nonsense. But, in case you missed last night’s presser with Transportation Secy Sean Duffy and DHS chode Markwayne Mullin, Mediaite captures the essence of the clown show: “Bipartisan Rage After Sean Duffy Presser: ‘Biggest F*ck You to The American People’.
Critics, including everyone from MeidasTouch founder Ron Filipkowski to conservative commentator Marc Thiessen and former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were quick to dismantle Duffy’s remarks.
“🚨BREAKING: Trump Administration officials are not taking responsibility for their latest disaster. In a rare and shocking development, they are attempting to shift the blame to other people who aren’t running the government. Developing,” he wrote in one X post.
In another, he captioned a photo of Duffy and Mullin: “The plumber and the reality TV guy have everything under control. All the best people.”
“What is Duffy doing?” Thiessen wrote. “No one cares about political responsibility right now. They want to know what’s happening, when it will be fixed, and when planes will be flying again!”
Meanwhile, Greene, a former MAGA champion turned anti-Trumper, let loose.
“This press conference is unreal bullsh*t. It’s literally like a shakedown for more money,” she fumed.
Suffice it to say that people with actual working knowledge of the FAA system are not buying the early spin. And, because I am not one of those experts, I can’t possibly say whether this story from August might be relevant to what happened: “Trump’s FAA picked an unlikely contractor to lead its air traffic overhaul. The agency is having second thoughts.” - POLITICO. Or this from September: “Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Unveils FAA’s SMART AI Tool for Air Traffic Control.”
But there seems to be a consensus that it was suboptimal to put the nation’s travel and safety in the hands of the “reality TV guy and the plumber.”
BTW: You may detect a pattern here. Via the Hoarse Whisperer:
FDA: measles outbreaks, diarrhea lettuce
FAA: breaks flying altogether
Dept of Commerce: helping funnel chips to China
Dept of Defense: somehow losing a war it started
Dept of State: siding with Russia over our allies
What a complete clownshow.
Happy Saturday.
Note: We’re still #2 rising (for the moment.) Which means we’ll just have to try harder, right?
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Mary Peltola is in. Lauren Boebert is out.
Mary Peltola’s Lead Widens as Alaska Senate Vote Count Continues
Ms. Peltola had 49.8 percent of the vote and led Mr. Sullivan by nearly four percentage points in incomplete results as of Friday night. She is on track to eventually prevail, according to a New York Times analysis.
Rep. Lauren Boebert, MAGA firebrand from Colorado, loses her race for re-election
“Integrity matters. Character matters. Truth matters, and public service should always be about what you can do for other people, not what you do for yourself,” [retired Rear Admiral Eileen] Laubacher told supporters on election night, according to The Colorado Sun. “Those things were worth fighting for when we started.”
Boebert, who won re-election in Colorado’s 3rd District by just 546 votes in 2022, shifted to the much redder 4th Congressional District in 2024 and won re-election more easily.
But that shift proved no match for the anti-Trump blue tsunami that washed over the country in these midterm elections, sweeping her and many other GOP incumbents out of office.
Today’s Podcast
Two radical centrists walk into a… podcast.
On today’s episode, I’m joined by commentator, author, scholar, and historian, John Avlon, to discuss the ramifications of the blue avalanche; whether Republicans (and Democrats) understand what just happened — and how “radical centrism” may be the key to the 2028 Presidential Election.
Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed
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As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.
Bonus Livestream
Vox’s Zack Beauchamp is now on Substack... and we sat down Friday for an in-depth chat about (waves hands) pretty much everything!
Saturday dogs
Eli with friend.
So as an accountant by trade, I can't help but look for the facts. Here's what I've found so far:
1) The FAA launched a new software SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories) just 72 hours before the outage. There is no hard evidence as yet linking those two but Bloombert and SecurityWeek are reporting that the FBA and FAA technicians are actively investigating whether a software update on the network triggered the crash.
2) A Sept 14, 2026 GAO audit revealed that the FAA waived many of its normal acquisition requirements to hit an accelerated Dec 2028 modernization deadline.
3) There was a compressed testing window - SMART began a pilot in the Washington DC area on Sept 21, 2026, explicitly scheduled as a 90 day trial. Instead of waiting the full 90 days, the FAA expanded SMART to fill all 22 centers on Nov 10, 50 days into the trial.
4) On Oct 13, 2026, 23 members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee formally requested a GAO audit of SMART and FMDS. Lawmakers warned that "frontline air traffic controllers had little to no input during software development and received minimal training”: And that the FAA had not clearly established measurable performance standards for safety, reliability or edge-case variables (such as degraded data or high workload congestion) before expanding.
How about before we throw any more money at these clowns, they demonstrate for the American people footing the bill that they are not incompetent, bumbling idiots?
Gawd, that was an embarrassing presser, indeed clearly aimed primarily at an audience of one, based on how much Duffy in particular was fawning over him. He embarrasses me to be a fellow Wisconsinite. Bonus snark: Markwayne had a grossly annoying habit of mangling words and misconjugating basic verbs, betraying a certain lack of skill at public speaking -- perhaps not as critical of a mistake as blatant ass-kissing, nevertheless a fingers-on-chalkboard annoyance to language instructors with amp[e public speaking experience of their own.
It will be interesting to see how many on social media refuse to acknowledge or accept that Their Guys have had upward of two years to fix the problem(s) but have failed to do so, with full control of the federal government -- what with a grotesquely oversized ballroom and arch to build instead, in order to please the master. Some call it priorities. Others call it choices and consequences. Squeeze me in among the many who belong to the latter group.