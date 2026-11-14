We will not attempt to wade through the utter F***itude of yesterday’s massive ground-stop FUBAR; we ought to wait for the experts to untangle the facts from the gibbering official nonsense. But, in case you missed last night’s presser with Transportation Secy Sean Duffy and DHS chode Markwayne Mullin, Mediaite captures the essence of the clown show: “Bipartisan Rage After Sean Duffy Presser: ‘Biggest F*ck You to The American People’.

Critics, including everyone from MeidasTouch founder Ron Filipkowski to conservative commentator Marc Thiessen and former Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene were quick to dismantle Duffy’s remarks. “🚨BREAKING: Trump Administration officials are not taking responsibility for their latest disaster. In a rare and shocking development, they are attempting to shift the blame to other people who aren’t running the government. Developing,” he wrote in one X post. In another, he captioned a photo of Duffy and Mullin: “The plumber and the reality TV guy have everything under control. All the best people.” “What is Duffy doing?” Thiessen wrote. “No one cares about political responsibility right now. They want to know what’s happening, when it will be fixed, and when planes will be flying again!” Meanwhile, Greene, a former MAGA champion turned anti-Trumper, let loose. “This press conference is unreal bullsh*t. It’s literally like a shakedown for more money,” she fumed.

Suffice it to say that people with actual working knowledge of the FAA system are not buying the early spin. And, because I am not one of those experts, I can’t possibly say whether this story from August might be relevant to what happened: “Trump’s FAA picked an unlikely contractor to lead its air traffic overhaul. The agency is having second thoughts.” - POLITICO. Or this from September: “Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy Unveils FAA’s SMART AI Tool for Air Traffic Control.”

But there seems to be a consensus that it was suboptimal to put the nation’s travel and safety in the hands of the “reality TV guy and the plumber.”

BTW: You may detect a pattern here. Via the Hoarse Whisperer:

FDA: measles outbreaks, diarrhea lettuce

FAA: breaks flying altogether

Dept of Commerce: helping funnel chips to China

Dept of Defense: somehow losing a war it started

Dept of State: siding with Russia over our allies What a complete clownshow.

Happy Saturday.

Note: We’re still #2 rising (for the moment.) Which means we’ll just have to try harder, right?

Mary Peltola is in. Lauren Boebert is out.

Today’s Podcast

Two radical centrists walk into a… podcast.

On today’s episode, I’m joined by commentator, author, scholar, and historian, John Avlon, to discuss the ramifications of the blue avalanche; whether Republicans (and Democrats) understand what just happened — and how “radical centrism” may be the key to the 2028 Presidential Election.

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Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Bonus Livestream

Vox’s Zack Beauchamp is now on Substack... and we sat down Friday for an in-depth chat about (waves hands) pretty much everything!

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Saturday dogs

Eli with friend.