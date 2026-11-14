To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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KO in LA's avatar
KO in LA
5hEdited

So as an accountant by trade, I can't help but look for the facts. Here's what I've found so far:

1) The FAA launched a new software SMART (Strategic Management of Airspace, Routes and Trajectories) just 72 hours before the outage. There is no hard evidence as yet linking those two but Bloombert and SecurityWeek are reporting that the FBA and FAA technicians are actively investigating whether a software update on the network triggered the crash.

2) A Sept 14, 2026 GAO audit revealed that the FAA waived many of its normal acquisition requirements to hit an accelerated Dec 2028 modernization deadline.

3) There was a compressed testing window - SMART began a pilot in the Washington DC area on Sept 21, 2026, explicitly scheduled as a 90 day trial. Instead of waiting the full 90 days, the FAA expanded SMART to fill all 22 centers on Nov 10, 50 days into the trial.

4) On Oct 13, 2026, 23 members of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee formally requested a GAO audit of SMART and FMDS. Lawmakers warned that "frontline air traffic controllers had little to no input during software development and received minimal training”: And that the FAA had not clearly established measurable performance standards for safety, reliability or edge-case variables (such as degraded data or high workload congestion) before expanding.

How about before we throw any more money at these clowns, they demonstrate for the American people footing the bill that they are not incompetent, bumbling idiots?

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Deutschmeister's avatar
Deutschmeister
5hEdited

Gawd, that was an embarrassing presser, indeed clearly aimed primarily at an audience of one, based on how much Duffy in particular was fawning over him. He embarrasses me to be a fellow Wisconsinite. Bonus snark: Markwayne had a grossly annoying habit of mangling words and misconjugating basic verbs, betraying a certain lack of skill at public speaking -- perhaps not as critical of a mistake as blatant ass-kissing, nevertheless a fingers-on-chalkboard annoyance to language instructors with amp[e public speaking experience of their own.

It will be interesting to see how many on social media refuse to acknowledge or accept that Their Guys have had upward of two years to fix the problem(s) but have failed to do so, with full control of the federal government -- what with a grotesquely oversized ballroom and arch to build instead, in order to please the master. Some call it priorities. Others call it choices and consequences. Squeeze me in among the many who belong to the latter group.

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