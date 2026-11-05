NOTE: I’m posting from the sky en route to Gettysburg, PA, and the guy in the seat in front of me keeps reclining and unreclining without warning, so forgive the typos and/or other signs of altitude sickness or excessive exuberance.

Bear with me for a moment, but I have a modest thought to share with my former Republican friends: Maybe, just maybe, you should consider the possibility that, after all, Donald J. Trump is not the future of the GOP. And if you will indulge me, perhaps you ought to consider the possibility that neither is Trumpism, MAGA, or its various excretions (including JD and Marco).

For years now, you have been told (and perhaps believed) that Trump was the magic key to victory and liberal tears. That Trump would realign the electorate, magnetically attracting disillusioned minorities, disaffected working class and rural voters, and the bros. That raw racism, crass misogyny, Elon’s money, and shamelessness would unlock the delights of permanent power.

Maybe you imagined you could seize that bright future by clinging tightly to the Trumpian tribe — that “throng of bootlickers mesmerized by authoritarians, demagogues, grifters, and cowards united in the immoral conviction that ruthlessness is the right solution to any problem.”

But perchance — and I’m just making a modest suggestion here — it was a bad idea to sell your soul for this. Heresy, I know. The sort of Never Trump cuckoldry you’ve been sneering at for years.

But…

Perhaps Mitt Romney had a point when he wrote: “Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies.”

You think? Maybe? If only you had been warned earlier.

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Meanwhile, if you’ve been stuck in the Fox News bubble and need to catch up a bit:

Happy Thursday (and I mean that unironically).

A note to readers:

A quick reminder: You are not the crazy ones.

Right now, fewer than 10 percent of our readers are paid subscribers. That’s okay, because this newsletter — and the podcasts — are free. But if you find what I do is worth something to you, I hope you will consider a subscription.

That comes to about 27 cents a day, less if you subscribe annually, for a daily dose of sanity. And both the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Charts, Charts, Charts

The Heartland Sweep is a major story, but look at how the Democrats’ Southern Strategy is paying off — and we may be able to add Mississippi (!) to this map: “Mississippi U.S. Senate election live results 2026: Colom defies odds in close race” - The Washington Post.

Keep in mind that after the 2030 census, the road to 270 electoral votes goes through the South, which the GOP thought they owned.

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Speaking of realignment

Look at the shift in governorships. Nate Silver notes: “If the remaining results go as expected, Democrats will hold governorships in states totaling 392 electoral votes.”

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How big was the swing from 2024 to 2026? THIS BIG

Texas +23.7

North Carolina +23.2

Rhode Island +23.2

South Carolina +22.4

Mississippi +22.1

New Jersey +21.2

Kansas +21.0

West Virginia +20.8

Georgia +20.2

Louisiana +20.2

Alabama +19.5

New Mexico +19.0

Arkansas +18.6

Kentucky +18.5

Tennessee +17.6

Virginia +17.2

Iowa +17.0

Ohio +16.3

Oklahoma +16.3

Colorado +15.0

Delaware +12.3

Wyoming +11.8

New Hampshire +11.2

Illinois +11.1

South Dakota +10.2

Florida +10.1

Nebraska +9.5

Michigan +6.5

Massachusetts +5.8

Minnesota +4.5

Maine -3.3

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The polls actually underestimated Democratic performance in almost every state.

We spent much of the year worrying that the polls may have been — once again — underestimating the hidden MAGA vote. Quite to the contrary:

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A generational shift for the ages

The election ushered in a new generation of Dems who will challenge the gerontocracy:

James Talarico is 37

Jon Ossoff is 39

Abdul El Sayed is 42

Annie Andrews is 46

The new governors:

Wiser 58 CO Bottoms 56 GA Sand 44 IA Benson 49 MI Klobuchar 66 MN Ford 54 NV Haaland 65 NM Acton 60 OH Crowley 40 WI

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Every demographic group shifted

How 2026 Midterm Voters Swung Back to Democrats Amid Trump Backlash - The New York Times

Voters of every demographic group nationally — across race, age, gender and education — swung back toward the Democratic Party, reversing a broad shift in support toward Republicans in 2024. The reversal was most notable among young voters and voters of color, two groups whose change in support in the 2024 election were critical to Mr. Trump’s victory. White voters without a college degree — often seen as stalwarts of the Republican base — also made a sharp turn to the left.

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How Americans Voted in the 2026 Election by Race, Gender, Age and Education - The New York Times

By race:

By age: (Nota bene the wowza shift among younger voters)

By gender:

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Some juicy factoids

Aaron Blake has some eye-popping numbers. Here are just a few.

1: The number of times in the last century in which a party won at least five Senate races in states that had gone for the other party by double-digits in the prior presidential election. Tuesday night is the only one, according to VoteHub. The previous high was four, set back in 1930. And the total in 2026 could still rise as high as seven if Democrats win Alaska and Mississippi. 94, 62, 32: The number of years since Democrats won a Senate seat in Kansas, held Strom Thurmond and Lindsey Graham’s Senate seat in South Carolina, and won any statewide race in Texas. They did all three on Tuesday.

Yes, we have podcasts

The day after America sent a devastating rebuke of Donald J. Trump, I break down the shocking wins in deep-red states, the rise of new Democrat leaders like James Talarico, Jon Ossoff, and Annie Andrews, and the question facing Republicans: will they keep falling in line behind Trump, or finally have the backbone to stand up to him?

LANGUAGE WARNING: I open with a short, very personal message to Elon Musk, who just blew $500 million trying to elect the GOP’s most deplorable candidates.

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Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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BONUS: I joined Stay Tuned with Preet Bharara.

Thursday dogs

Still gobsmacked by the extent of the Blue Tsunami.