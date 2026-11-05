To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Shelley Burns's avatar
Shelley Burns
5h

We owe a lot of the success to you and your courage in speaking truth.

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Tony Montgomery's avatar
Tony Montgomery
5h

Republicans don’t have a women problem, a men problem, an ethnicity problem or an age problem they have an everybody problem.

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