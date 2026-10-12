On this quasi-national holiday 22 days before the midterms, let’s not be unduly distracted by carefully leaked stories that Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are shocked and appalled by Kimberly Guilfoyle grifty antics and that they may give her the axe. (Get back to us when they actually follow Don Jr.’s lead and dump her.)

Nor should we be diverted by Trump’s musing about renaming the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, or by his demonstrably true quip that “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap.”

“It’s true,” Trump said in a rare blind-squirrel-finds-nut moment. All of this is known.

Nor is it especially shocking that the president’s new spox-bot turns out to be a woolly MAGA conspiracist. You were maybe expecting the Dalai Lama?

We should also decline to be distracted by Trump’s risible and doomed legal attacks against television networks who refused to participate in pool coverage; or his lust for indicting whistleblower Cassidy Hutchison for telling the truth about January 6. Both spams of retribution are likely to be expeditiously dumped upon from a great height by the nearest federal court.

Instead, let’s focus on the extraordinary stories offered by the news gods on this October Monday.

Note to readers: Let’s try to keep our heads about us when all about us are losing theirs. Please join us.

Thank you for your attention to this.

The best team in MLB just beat the Dodgers in game 1 of the NLCS. So life is good. “Turang homers and Milwaukee's bullpen stars as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 2-1 in NLCS opener” | AP News

Nota bene

David Remnick: Donald Trump After the Midterms | The New Yorker

Signs of a midterm blue wave are everywhere, and yet it would be journalistic malpractice not to attach some nervous caveats to any prediction. Polls are sketchy. Campaigns have never been more subject to the desires of the wealthy. What is more, the President of the United States has the impulse control of a toddler, though most toddlers have neither the authority nor the inclination to spark an insurrection, destabilize the Western alliance, live-stream an execution, or threaten to end “a whole civilization.” We are subjected daily to the caprices of a mind both unregulated and amoral. As Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said, the Commander-in-Chief is “fascist to the core.” You may prefer milder terminology. Fine. But, after a decade defined by Donald Trump’s unceasing presence, a growing percentage of the American electorate appears to recognize the uniqueness of this President and the mayhem that he has instigated from the Oval Office. We are, collectively, on guard against undue optimism. Still, if the coming election does result in a blue wave, Trump will be faced with the fact of his diminishment. The rest of us will be faced with the wreckage.

Christopher Hale: “Pope Leo XIV Condemns the Death Penalty as Hegseth Plans a Livestreamed Execution”

“The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the pope wrote. Justice and the common good, he added, can be secured through “effective systems of detention” that “do not completely deprive those who are guilty of the possibility of redemption.” By late morning in the United States, the post had drawn nearly 3 million views. Leo never named the United States. He had no need to. The message belongs to the calendar, since the world day falls on Oct. 10 every year. Pope Francis marked it in 2024 with a post calling the death penalty “always inadmissible,” while Leo let last year’s observance pass without one. Providence handled this year’s timing. Two days earlier, the Pentagon announced that it would livestream the firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major who killed 13 people and wounded 32 at Fort Hood in 2009.

Monday dogs

Auggie was waiting for me when I got home last night.