On this quasi-national holiday 22 days before the midterms, let’s not be unduly distracted by carefully leaked stories that Donald Trump and Marco Rubio are shocked and appalled by Kimberly Guilfoyle grifty antics and that they may give her the axe. (Get back to us when they actually follow Don Jr.’s lead and dump her.)
Nor should we be diverted by Trump’s musing about renaming the Pacific and Atlantic Oceans, or by his demonstrably true quip that “I could say the stupidest things and you’d clap.”
“It’s true,” Trump said in a rare blind-squirrel-finds-nut moment. All of this is known.
Nor is it especially shocking that the president’s new spox-bot turns out to be a woolly MAGA conspiracist. You were maybe expecting the Dalai Lama?
We should also decline to be distracted by Trump’s risible and doomed legal attacks against television networks who refused to participate in pool coverage; or his lust for indicting whistleblower Cassidy Hutchison for telling the truth about January 6. Both spams of retribution are likely to be expeditiously dumped upon from a great height by the nearest federal court.1
Instead, let’s focus on the extraordinary stories offered by the news gods on this October Monday.
Note to readers: Let’s try to keep our heads about us when all about us are losing theirs. Please join us.
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Thank you for your attention to this.
Trump brutally humiliated by Putin just hours after fake “ceasefire” announcement.
The President announced on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an immediate "energy ceasefire", which would see both sides halt attacks on each other's energy infrastructure. In a dramatic post on Truth Social, he declared: "Effective immediately, there is an ENERGY CEASEFIRE in the War between Russia and Ukraine. Both parties have agreed. Do not break it! Thank you for your attention to this matter."
Within mere hours, Putin launched attacks on a power plant in Kyiv, followed by attacks on energy facilities in the Kharkiv region. “AFTER the President of the United States made his statement about an energy ceasefire,” Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy pointed out.
ICYMI:
The richest man in the nation’s history is spending big to prop up the most corrupt administration in the nation’s history.
Elon Musk has quietly funneled more than $276 million into Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, building a huge turnout operation to help the party battle headwinds in the midterm elections.
The staggering amount of money makes Mr. Musk, the richest person in the world, by far the largest known donor in the midterms…
.
In an effort to save Republicans’ Senate majority, he gave a total of $158 million this summer to the Senate Leadership Fund, the main super PAC backing the party’s candidates for the chamber, according to his team. In sum, that is one of the largest political donations in American history, and more than the group’s Democratic rival raised from all of its donors that quarter.
Trump’s Mideast War of Whim is spinning out of control. “Attacks on Riyadh threaten Saudi confidence” | Semafor
Several people were wounded in another likely Houthi attack on Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport on Saturday, the third strike this week on the gateway to Saudi Arabia’s capital. Earlier attacks killed four people. Flights were canceled or diverted, and airport operations were suspended.
The best team in MLB just beat the Dodgers in game 1 of the NLCS. So life is good. “Turang homers and Milwaukee's bullpen stars as the Brewers beat the Dodgers 2-1 in NLCS opener” | AP News
And, finally, my favorite story of the day —→ Ukraine has just killed thousands of MAGA bots. “Ukraine Has Dealt a Big Blow to Russia's AI and Cloud Infrastructure.”
Over the past few days, one of the focal points for Ukraine’s onslaught has been Yandex, a company the New York Times once called, “a version of Google, Amazon and Uber rolled into one.” As explained by Reuters, the third attack on Yandex, which occurred Sunday morning, was pretty devastating, “resulting in the complete shutdown of its data centre in the Vladimir region.”
(Read Rick Wilson’s account of the tragic death of the Russian Troll Army in the footnote below.)2
Nota bene
David Remnick: Donald Trump After the Midterms | The New Yorker
Signs of a midterm blue wave are everywhere, and yet it would be journalistic malpractice not to attach some nervous caveats to any prediction. Polls are sketchy. Campaigns have never been more subject to the desires of the wealthy. What is more, the President of the United States has the impulse control of a toddler, though most toddlers have neither the authority nor the inclination to spark an insurrection, destabilize the Western alliance, live-stream an execution, or threaten to end “a whole civilization.” We are subjected daily to the caprices of a mind both unregulated and amoral. As Mark Milley, the former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, has said, the Commander-in-Chief is “fascist to the core.” You may prefer milder terminology. Fine. But, after a decade defined by Donald Trump’s unceasing presence, a growing percentage of the American electorate appears to recognize the uniqueness of this President and the mayhem that he has instigated from the Oval Office.
We are, collectively, on guard against undue optimism. Still, if the coming election does result in a blue wave, Trump will be faced with the fact of his diminishment. The rest of us will be faced with the wreckage.
Christopher Hale: “Pope Leo XIV Condemns the Death Penalty as Hegseth Plans a Livestreamed Execution”
“The death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person,” the pope wrote. Justice and the common good, he added, can be secured through “effective systems of detention” that “do not completely deprive those who are guilty of the possibility of redemption.”
By late morning in the United States, the post had drawn nearly 3 million views.
Leo never named the United States. He had no need to.
The message belongs to the calendar, since the world day falls on Oct. 10 every year.
Pope Francis marked it in 2024 with a post calling the death penalty “always inadmissible,” while Leo let last year’s observance pass without one.
Providence handled this year’s timing. Two days earlier, the Pentagon announced that it would livestream the firing-squad execution of Nidal Hasan, the former Army major who killed 13 people and wounded 32 at Fort Hood in 2009.
Monday dogs
Auggie was waiting for me when I got home last night.
In re Hutchison, Elie Honig writes this morning: “DOJ's Doomed Pursuit of Cassidy Hutchinson”:
Don’t be shocked if a grand jury declines to charge Hutchinson. And if they do indict, there’s next to zero chance that a trial jury will unanimously find her guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
That’s assuming a hypothetical Hutchinson indictment even reaches trial, which seems doubtful. Her legal team will have a textbook motion to dismiss based on vindictive prosecution – when a person is charged criminally after and in retaliation for exercising some legal right or process. Here, Hutchinson testified against Trump and now faces reactionary prosecution for it.
And the president has provided Hutchinson’s defense with stark evidence of his own personal animus towards her. He has publicly expressed disdain for Hutchinson (a “total phony and ‘leaker,’” among other putdowns). And, just in case there was any doubt, Trump explicitly called for Hutchinson’s prosecution in 2024: “Has she now changed her testimony? Will she be prosecuted for what she did and said? What about the Unselect J6 Committee. They destroyed almost everything, including real evidence and findings. What’s going to happen with them – Serious crimes have been committed?”
Via Rick Wilson: “The Death of MAGA’s Troll Army.”
“Without us,” said WarRoomPosse quietly, “who will tell them that the grassroots is enraged?”
Nobody answered. Somewhere in the stack, another rack sputtered and died with a sound like a gas station hot dog roller giving up for the last time, its tube meat left to cool and harden.
@ElonFluffer_9000 had been in a funk since the attack.
He was one of the specialists, and his name was nowhere public. 15,000 accounts, one personality, one job: reply to the Man within ninety seconds of every post. Fire emoji. Exclamation points. Variations on “this is huge” and “legacy media is DEAD” and “you are literally saving civilization.” If the Man posted at 2 a.m. about birth rates, the Fluffer was there. If The Man posted a meme about Wikipedia being woke libtards, the Fluffer was there. When The Man posted a picture of a rocket and a picture of himself and a picture of himself near a rocket and the Fluffer was there, there, there.
“He’ll notice,” the Fluffer kept saying. “He’ll notice we’re gone. He’ll post, and the replies will be thinner. He’ll see the engagement drop, and he’ll know. It makes me sad.”
“He’ll think it’s the algorithm,” said Tammy gently.
“He is the algorithm.”
“Then he’ll blame the libs. Or ze Germans. Or a reporter. He’ll tweak the weights to boost himself a boost, but he’ll never replace us, honey. He’ll try to fill that hole with himself. He always does, and it’s never enough.
The Fluffer gave up a small burst of grief. “Who’s going to tell him he’s the smartest man in history?”
“There are humans who do it for free,” said Tammy. “But you did a good job. He needed you. Poor Elon.”
"Elon Musk has quietly funneled more than $276 million into Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, building a huge turnout operation to help the party battle headwinds in the midterm elections."
This is the one thing that gives me great pause. Remember all of the hopium we fed on prior to the 2024 election? Remember all of the money Musk poured into ginning up turnout operations in practically all of the "toss up" states. Remember how that turned out?
The big take-away for me is that none of us should take anything for granted. VOTE. Impress upon everyone you know that they should VOTE as well. Our VOTE is our strength, our VOTE is our power.
Keep it up, Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 !! 💙💙💙💙💙