To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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MoosesMom's avatar
MoosesMom
Oct 12

"Elon Musk has quietly funneled more than $276 million into Republican groups and his super PAC since the start of July, building a huge turnout operation to help the party battle headwinds in the midterm elections."

This is the one thing that gives me great pause. Remember all of the hopium we fed on prior to the 2024 election? Remember all of the money Musk poured into ginning up turnout operations in practically all of the "toss up" states. Remember how that turned out?

The big take-away for me is that none of us should take anything for granted. VOTE. Impress upon everyone you know that they should VOTE as well. Our VOTE is our strength, our VOTE is our power.

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Mary's avatar
Mary
Oct 12

Keep it up, Slava Ukraine 🇺🇦 !! 💙💙💙💙💙

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