The Art of the Botch (Sunday edition)
Yet another deplorable week in review
Catching up:
The Art of the Bomb: And no, we are not referring to Trump’s flop at the WHCA. Via the NYT:
President Trump decided last week to put off plans to escalate the U.S. assault on Iran, at least for now, according to U.S. officials. Mr. Trump and his aides were motivated in part by dwindling stockpiles of interceptors to shoot down Iranian missiles, said the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss operational matters.
The Art of the Cover-up: “‘Shameful’: Pentagon accused of cover-up over US military casualties in Iran war.”
The defence department has not held a press briefing for two and a half months. Officials have faced accusations that they are engaged in a cover-up designed to hide the true cost of Donald Trump’s war of choice in Iran, fearing a public backlash before November’s midterm elections.
[Leon] Panetta, who held weekly Pentagon briefings during the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, criticised the department for failing to disclose how many people had been hurt in bomb attacks by Iran on US bases.
“There’s a deliberate effort here to basically withhold information from the American people, and I think it represents in many ways a shameful approach to sharing the responsibility that we all have when it comes to fighting a war,” he said by phone.
The Art of the Incompetence I: “DOJ withdraws subpoenas to NY Times reporters in Trump plane probe,”
The Art of the Incompetence II: Trump’s botched rush job on his Wingéd Bribe.
[Trump’s] push to get the luxury aircraft quickly led to ballooning costs and trade-offs in safety features that potentially left Mr. Trump and others who travel with him on Air Force One vulnerable.
The Art of the Non-Deal: “The Saudis Learn the Truth About Trump” (Gift link):
The Saudis must be puzzled. They paid their “quid” to the Trump family. Where is their “quo”? Can criticism on Fox News cancel billions paid for the Trump family’s favor?…
America’s traditional democratic allies feel betrayed and baffled by the unpredictability of Trump’s pay-for-play diplomacy. But those willing to pay can suffer betrayals and bafflements of their own. If not even the Saudis, who showered Trump and his family with cash and gifts, can trust Trump’s diplomacy, who else on earth can feel any confidence at all?
Happy Sunday.
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A week of commentary on yet another stupid week
Congratulations making it through another week with your sanity more or less intact.
Sunday
Monday
Tuesday
Wednesday
Thursday
Friday
Saturday
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Sunday dogs
Eli takes a break.
Panetta: "There’s a deliberate effort here to basically withhold information from the American people, and I think it represents in many ways a shameful approach to sharing the responsibility that we all have when it comes to fighting a war.”
Postliberal chuds like Pete Hegseth do not feel any obligation to inform the public. In his mind, 77 million people gave Donald Trump permission to do whatever he wants to do. What's happening right now is ultimately the fault of the electorate for failing to stop Trump in November 2024.
Good morning
Thank you so much for the recap of the week and all of your posts that you put up for the last week. Always very appreciated.
Gorgeous picture !