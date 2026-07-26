To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
7d

Panetta: "There’s a deliberate effort here to basically withhold information from the American people, and I think it represents in many ways a shameful approach to sharing the responsibility that we all have when it comes to fighting a war.”

Postliberal chuds like Pete Hegseth do not feel any obligation to inform the public. In his mind, 77 million people gave Donald Trump permission to do whatever he wants to do. What's happening right now is ultimately the fault of the electorate for failing to stop Trump in November 2024.

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Diane Battista's avatar
Diane Battista
7d

Good morning

Thank you so much for the recap of the week and all of your posts that you put up for the last week. Always very appreciated.

Gorgeous picture !

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