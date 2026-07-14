To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
LeftCoastReader's avatar
LeftCoastReader
Jul 14

Obviously, Trump’s event Thursday is meant to deflect from whatever happens Thursday at Blanche’s hearing, which is the day an Epstein witness is expected to be called.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Phil Stevens's avatar
Phil Stevens
Jul 14

Thanks for quoting the excerpts from O’Brien’s piece. A reminder that Graham didn’t sell his soul to protect Ukraine. He sold his soul to feel like he was a special boy. I have zero respect for that man.

Reply
Share
2 replies
113 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture