Despite my impending rant, I actually have some sympathy for the media-types who’ve been ground down and numbed by the endless crimes, outrages, cruelties, and deceptions of the Trump Age.

I get it: How many times can you write about the “blue wave,” or fact-check Trump’s latest chunks of weirdness and falsehood? The ink-stained wretches are tired and bored, and desperate to find something else to talk about.

So, in a week that saw Donald Trump accused of rape; more revelations about cash-for-pardons; threats of election interference; and the usual torrent of abuse and crime from the White House, much of the battered media world decided to focus on… Alaska’s senate ballot.

Happy Halloween.

Surely, you know the story by now: In Alaska, the incumbent Republican senator is named Dan S. Sullivan. But another candidate— named Daniel J. Sullivan Jr., (a retired teacher) — advanced to the general election after a state judge allowed him to run.

This is how the ballot looks:

All of this was well-known and widely reported. But on Wednesday, The New York Times published a report that set off an extraordinary bout of heavy breathing among the punditocracy:

The [campaign of Democratic senate candidate Mary Peltola] has repeatedly denied any involvement in his candidacy. But The Times has found, based on interviews and text messages, along with documents prepared for a potential lawsuit against the campaign, that not only did Ms. Peltola’s team work with people trying to recruit Mr. Sullivan to run for Senate, but the effort was much broader. The group worked to coax other would-be spoilers into the race, to dilute the incumbent’s support and help catapult the Democrat to victory.

If true, this is not great. But let’s be clear: this is not Tea Pot Dome, Watergate, extrajudicial murder, January 6, or anything remotely comparable to any of the scandals swirling around us.

This isn’t election interference, fraud, bribery, or insurrection; if anything, it feels like a stupid pet trick. But not nearly as stupid as the Trump Administration’s attempt to throw out the election if the Republican doesn’t win. As legal analysts across the ideological spectrum have noted, the DOJ lawsuit gives “frivolous” a bad name.

No law has been broken. The courts in Alaska have already litigated the matter and let Dan Sullivan 2.0 stay on the ballot.

There’s no secret or mystery: everyone knows that there are two Sullivans on the ballot. The ballot clearly distinguishes between the two men, making it VERY CLEAR who is the Republican incumbent — the words are right there.

In other words, as I said in today’s podcast rant: the whole thing is a nullity, wrapped in a nothing-burger, chewed upon by bored pundits.

Naturally, Trump and MAGA seized on the Times report. Trump launched four separate rants on Truth Social demanding Peltola’s disqualification, resignation, and criminal prosecution.

By this weekend, the New York Times has run more than a dozen reports on the Alaska “scandal.”

But let’s put this into context. This week we learned:

“Former Miss Switzerland Beatrice Keul alleges Donald Trump raped her at the Plaza Hotel in 1993”

“Trump Erupted After Learning of Alina Habba’s $50 Million Deal,” because she didn’t give The Don a taste. President Trump erupted last week after he learned that one of his former lawyers, Alina Habba Mildon, secured a contract worth more than $50 million to work for a billionaire Venezuelan family. Angered at the size of Mrs. Mildon’s deal, Mr. Trump has told aides and allies that she should donate a portion of that money to his future presidential library or another Trump-related entity, according to multiple people briefed on the conversations.

“Nvidia Chief, Jensen Huang, Is Seen as Target of Chinese Spy Plot,” and Trump ignored it. Roughly a year ago, Mr. Trump was briefed about the intelligence findings, which have not been previously reported, and chose not to do anything with the information. Mr. Trump has been wary of disrupting Nvidia’s chip sales, which are helping to drive the economy and the stock market, and of further complicating the trading relationship with China.

And this came on top of (where should we start?) The Trump family’s World Liberty Financial scam; the Qatari winged bribe; the grifty deals with Russia; Don Jr.’s Kremlev-funded wedding hunting trip; stories about the White House ballroom donors; The Trump kids’ Defense-tech portfolios; and… well you need a scorecard to keep track:

“Against that backdrop,” writes progressive pundit Jamison Foser, “the national news media is doing everything they can to make the central story of the last days of this election season an alleged political maneuver by Alaska Democrats that was, by all accounts, legal, consistent with past behavior by both major political parties, and unlikely to have any real effect on the outcome of the Alaska Senate race.

America’s dominant news companies, led by the New York Times, have literally ignored the new rape allegation against the president of the United States while breathlessly hyping the Alaska maneuver, giving Donald Trump the distraction he desperately seeks and a phony premise for his anti-democratic efforts to effectively cancel a Senate election that could determine control of the entire U.S. Senate.

Amen.

Nota bene

Best sports town in America. “Brewers celebrate World Series title with downtown parade, drawing turnout larger than population of Milwaukee.”

The Milwaukee Police Department estimated in a statement on social media that more than 750,000 people made the trip downtown…. By comparison, the 2024 Los Angeles Dodgers drew an estimate in the neighborhood of 200,000 fans at the parade for the first of their two consecutive titles in 2024.

Leave a comment

Meanwhile, in Michigan…

…Democrats have picked a helluva time to form a circular firing squad. Ron Fournier has a breakdown of the crackup:

Rep. Haley Stevens, the failed Democratic Senate primary candidate, accused her former opponent, Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, of condoning antisemitism and demanded an apology Friday. At her request, El-Sayed had already distanced himself from an outside-his-campaign PAC advertisement criticizing Israel’s war footing and, according to Stevens, had agreed to condemn it before she moved the goalposts. She’s now demanding he apologize for his criticism of Israel and pull a second ad — this one produced by El-Sayed’s campaign — that quotes race-baiter Tucker Carlson denouncing Rogers. El-Sayed clapped back with a statement noting that he defeated Stevens despite “an historic $70 million in outside spending from big corporations and AIPAC,” a pro-Israel lobbying group. He must know that some voters will consider the line an antisemitic dog whistle. El-Sayed then accused Stevens of “relitigating a primary” while he relitigated their primary. What’s worse, the spat has torpedoed a so-called unity event organized by Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan and Jim Clyburn of South Carolina to force peace on the party. El-Sayed’s campaign is asking Stevens to stay away from all future campaign events in the closing days of the race, two people familiar with the decision, who were granted anonymity to discuss sensitive campaign dynamics, told POLITICO. She should stay away “as not to distract from the central issues of the campaign,” one of the people said.

If this looks bad, it’s because it is. Fournier’s verdict:

This fight is a bad look for them both, a political malpractice exposing weaknesses in two otherwise capable public servants. Stevens is a poor loser grasping for attention, as evidenced by this bizarre New York Times interview with the congresswoman and her Rogers-backing fiancé: “Why Haley Stevens Can’t Stop Talking About Abdul El-Sayed.” She would do Michigan voters and herself a favor by talking more about the GOP’s dangerously racist and false attacks on El-Sayed.

El-Sayed can be a brilliant communicator with generational political talents when he doesn’t let stubbornness and righteousness cloud his judgment. This rift is a gift to Rogers and his boss, President Trump, and if it turns off enough undecided voters, it could cost Democrats the Senate and give Trump a blank check on the next Supreme Court seat. That would be unforgivable.

Amen. But I repeat myself.

Today’s Podcast

Three days before the midterms, Harry Litman — author of The Talking Feds Substack and podcast — joins me to discuss how far the Trump administration could go to interfere with the election, the court battles over certification, Trump’s torrent of corruption, the pundit fixation on Alaska, Elon Musk’s lecture on democracy, and the races to watch from Texas to Kansas to Georgia.

x

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

**

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

**

BONUS: My livestream with Princeton’s Julian Zelizer.

x

Saturday dogs

Eli always finds a pillow to rest his massive head. (Photo by JF Riordan)