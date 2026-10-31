To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tim Coffey's avatar
Tim Coffey
5h

Hello. You have reached Tim Coffey's "To the Contrary" autoresponder. You are receiving this message because Mr. Coffey is exhausted and fresh out of fucks to give about the so-called "scandal" in Alaska, and he is in an intemperate mood. This means that Mr. Coffey's more brutal and illiberal views are at risk finding their way into a Substack comments section, and Mr. Coffey does not wish that to happen. Mr. Coffey believes a bigger story is the ongoing, rapid and very public decompensating by the President of the United States, but Mr. Coffey knows he'll be waiting a long time for the New York Times to be covering that story the same way they covered Joe Biden's aging and unravelling in office. Lastly, Mr. Coffey detests many people and organizations all along the political spectrum, but he especially detests the mainstream media and believes they are complicit in the disintegration of the American Experiment. He wishes them the absolute worst. There will be no further comment from Mr. Coffey this weekend. Thank you, and have a nice day.

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Jeff Clabault's avatar
Jeff Clabault
5h

What is going on in Michigan is Democrats being themselves. They NEVER fail to find a way to make chicken sh*t out of chicken salad. That was awesome for us Never Trump Republicans in the before times. Now, it is enraging.

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