To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Jeff Lazar's avatar
Jeff Lazar
Jul 24

Writing from Austin, TX, the largest urban colony of Mexican free tail bats has filed with the US PTO to patent the expression "bat shit crazy." In their filing, the Bat King stated that this is giving his colony a bad name...and urged the public to henceforth use the term "trump-shit crazy." The petition ended with the sentence, "Thank you for your attention to this matter."

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Skware2
Jul 24

I've placed this comment in other Substack threads and sent to various outlets. I apologize for the redundancy, but feel it's extremely important issue that we can't lose sight of:

Something that needs to be addressed and kept an eye on by the press regarding current service members (and future vets) benefits. Veterans' benefits are not all encompassing for each service member. Many can depend on where you served (e.g., in theater vs not), when you served (e.g., during a campaign {war vs 'skirmish'} vs not) and how the member was injured or killed (e.g., combat vs not). The Trump administration playing with these classifications is not only sickening to observe, but it could also have SERIOUS ramifications on survivor's benefits (family of the fallen) and the quality of care and life for the veterans wounded in this fiasco for the rest of their lives. Vets are already screwed over on a regular basis, please do not let this one go unnoticed until its already too late. Thanks.

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