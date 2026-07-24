I apologize for the digression, but on Earth 2.0 this would be a huge headline: “President accuses ‘communists’ of wanting to blow up Mt. Rushmore,” because that would be pretty serious stuff. Or, alternatively, it would be an indication that the President of the United States is peddling weapons-grade bullshit.

But this happened, and the reaction has been more or less a chorus of crickets, even though Donald Trump seems obsessed with the Red Plot to take down the iconic monument.

In his July 4 speech at Mt. Rushmore, he warned darkly that communism “is the greatest threat to our country, including World War I, World War II, Pearl Harbor or even 9/11.” He added: “You can be loyal to Karl Marx or you can be loyal to America. You can be a communist or you can be a patriot. You cannot be both.”

This week, during a speech at a high school in Georgia, he accused those unnamed communists of wanting to destroy the monument.

“The communists want to take it down. They have tried take Mount Rushmore down. They want to blow it up. They want to take it down…. These people are crazy.

At this point, we should note that there is no evidence anywhere or of any sort that communists — or anybody else — is planning to “take down” Mr. Rushmore. But that’s not the point, is it? With his usual subtlety, Trump is endeavoring to portray Democrats as Reds, and he wants us to be very, very afraid. So this is just the latest twist on a very old theme.

But let’s go back to the crazy. And the lie.

I’m going to go out on a limb here and offer the contrarian opinion that it ought to be a rather big deal that the President is neck-deep in baseless conspiracism, even if we’ve become numb to the lies, smears, and guano-saturated fabulism of the man who sits in the Oval Office. Go ahead roll your eyes; I admit this is far from the worst outrage of the Orange God King.

But still.

I’m struggling to imagine this kind of behavior by any other president being met with a collective shrug. (“Obama accuses Red China of Planning to Blow up Lincoln Memorial” would have been a thing, no?)

But that shrug has become a daily feature of the news cycle; we have a Watergate virtually every week and forget about it in days; a daily McCarthyite smear that gets memory-holed within hours.

Parenthetically, I wonder how many of the black-tied DC journalists who will be sipping champagne and sampling canapés with Trump and his minions tonight have even bothered to report or write about Trump’s alleged Rushmore plot, even though Trump’s attacks on the truth have become the central faux-reality of our political culture.

Which brings me to the Saudi nuclear deal.

Trump announced and signed the agreement on Wednesday. It was, by any measure, a BFD — especially since we are fighting a war (allegedly) to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons in the Mideast.

But then consider what happened the next day: Trump declared that the deal —which he had already signed and sealed — was contingent on the Saudis recognizing the State of Israel. That had been the goal of our policy for the last decade, but somehow, and for some reason, Trump failed to include it in his sweetheart deal with his BFF, Prince Bonesaw.

So, the next day he simply reversed himself.

Perhaps he forgot the key quid pro quo; perhaps the dog ate his homework; perhaps he blundered into the deal without any idea of the fallout. Or maybe it was yet another reminder to the world that for Trump The Art of the Deal is only what he says it is at any given moment, and that he can change it on a whim.

In other words, even on the most monumental global issues, we have a deeply Unstable Genius In Charge, which also seems like a pretty big story. Maybe somebody will ask him about it at the White House Correspondents Dinner tonight, after they serve the sorbet.

Happy Friday.

Folks, if you’re trying to keep your head when all about you are losing theirs, you’ve come to the right place. I’m not promising you a safe space here, just straight, sober, sane, and snarky commentary.

And a refusal to normalize any of this.

I know that there are many claims on your time and your wallet, but this is the fight of our lifetimes and the challenge of our generation. Please consider supporting the independent journalists who stand athwart the crazy, shouting, ‘You can’t be serious!”

The most appalling story of the day:

Via the NYT: “Number of U.S. Troop Deaths in Iran War Appears Lower on Pentagon Website” - The New York Times

On Wednesday, the Pentagon reported on its casualties website that a total of 18 American service members had been killed during the war in Iran. By Thursday, the Defense Department had lowered that number, reporting that 14 American troops had been killed in the war. Three military officials said that one reason behind the change was that the Trump administration decided to remove four service members killed this past weekend from the list — three in Jordan and one in northern Iraq — because their deaths occurred after President Trump declared a cease-fire in the war in April.

Deep breath here.

Trump’s Pentagon is removing the four servicemembers killed during the most recent round of hostilities in the Middle East: 1st Lt. Tyler James Feehan, 25, Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, 28, and Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, 19, and Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, 30.

Because Trump wants the numbers to be lower. So he is erasing these heroes.

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Trump rages, flails

How is Trump’s war going? Via the WSJ:

During a recent meeting in the Oval Office, he launched into a tirade against Iranian leaders, calling them scumbags and lunatics, and unleashing a series of expletives, according to a person who heard the comments. As the war in Iran enters its fifth month, Trump is increasingly frustrated that a conflict he once thought would be over in a matter of weeks has dragged on with no end in sight, administration officials and others close to the president said. Some of Trump’s advisers now worry that the war—which has resulted in higher prices, falling approval ratings and the deaths of more than a dozen U.S. servicemembers—is consuming his presidency and damaging Republicans’ already dim prospects in the coming midterm elections….

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At the same time Trump is escalating his war of whim in the Mideast, he is also ramping up his trade war against American consumers. Via Justin Wolfers: “New Wrapper, Same Rotten Policy.”

This third attempt at tariffs is somewhat likely to survive — not because it’s smarter or more principled, but because it comes wrapped in a process that courts are more likely to tolerate. But they will fail to deliver for the American people. The Administration may have gotten the law right, but they still got the economics wrong. Indeed, this latest approach to tariffs may deliver even less than previous (illegal, unconstitutional) attempts at tariffs.

Trump Crime Family Update

“Donald Trump Jr.’s Investment Firm Posts Staggering Returns of 200%”

Many of the companies that 1789 has invested in have large government contracts while others, like Polymarket, have benefited directly from new Trump policies or rollbacks of existing laws. The firm bought shares in some of the most coveted private companies before many went public, including SpaceX, Anduril, Cerebras and Reflection AI, often by leveraging their political and business connections to secure a stake or to help boost the companies’ sales. Just two years ago, 1789 managed a few hundred million dollars. It now oversees more than $3 billion.

But the GOP is focused on… “Rep. Jim Jordan formally asks DOJ to prosecute Jack Smith over congressional testimony.”

“The referral is made not because Mr. Smith made a false statement — the letter concedes he did not — but because he did not proactively disclose information that was not responsive to a question asked,” [Smith’s] lawyers Peter Koski and Lanny Breuer wrote. The pair said the referral “reflects a chilling eagerness to weaponize the justice system by attacking a career, nonpartisan public servant who faithfully and fearlessly performed his duties by following the facts and the law.”

A dinner that will live in infamy.

In the immortal words of Ron Fournier, “Like an oozing syphilitic rash, the White House Correspondents Association Dinner is back.”

Tomorrow, dozens of White House reporters will join their corporate bosses and Washington’s dysfunctional elite to celebrate award-winning journalism, distribute a few college scholarships, and give lip service to the First Amendment. Sitting at the head table as a guest of dishonor honor will be the president of the United States, a man who detests, demonizes, and marginalizes independent journalists and, by extension, Americans’ right to free speech. There is no excuse for this.

I wish Steve Schmidt would tell us what he really thinks about the WHCA Dinner:

This event is an obscenity. Any “journalist” who walks through the door this time will never wash the Trump stink off of themselves. More than that, they will never wash the stain off of their credibility and integrity. Each is a little Leni Riefenstahl, a cog in the cause, a willing participant en route to a lifetime of denial and amnesia about what the cause was.

The enthusiasm gap is real

Via the new Pew poll:

Democrats currently have both an edge in voters’ congressional candidate preferences, and an engagement advantage among their coalition. Among registered voters: 43% say they would back a Democratic candidate for Congress if the election were held today, while 37% would back a Republican. Two-in-ten say they are not sure or would back another candidate.

70% of Democrats and Democratic leaners say “it really matters” which party controls Congress in November, while 60% of Republicans and Republican leaners say the same.

39% of Democrats have thought a lot about the election, compared with 22% of Republicans.

Really, what could go wrong?

You will likely remember the kerfuffle over Hasan Piker when Never Trumper Tim Miller insisted that Democrats should absolutely embrace and engage the far-left influencer (a position roundly rejected by the Bulwark’s publisher). Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed campaigned with Piker and declined to disavow his past comments, including his praise of Hamas. (“Hamas is a thousand times better than a fascist settler colonial apartheid state.”)

Piker, unfortunately, is back in the news again. Via Nellie Bowles:

Mao did nothing wrong: To deliver his special College Democrats of America 2026 Convention speech, progressive celebrity influencer Hasan Piker wore a frustratingly well-tailored Mao Zedong–style suit, buttoned to the top to show he means business. Soon after, a clip of Piker on Twitch praising Mao resurfaced. Referencing his trip to China in November 2025, Piker said, “I got stopped by a cop who thought I was, like, making fun of Mao Zedong, which I never would and never will. Mao Zedong is one of the great leaders of this world, okay? A man who changed the entire universe, the entire planet. Okay? For real, for real. . . . There was a lot of fucking excesses, let’s be real, but the People’s Republic of China would not exist without Mao Zedong.” Anyway, this week Piker called the Great Chinese Famine—which killed tens of millions of people—“a famine due to mismanagement.” Mao’s only crime was basically an accounting error.

This comes the same week we learned that Piker and other “progressives” had appeared on a livestream this Spring, where podcaster Kyle Kulinski compared the U.S. and Israeli governments to Hitler and Mussolini while defending Iran’s funding of groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis.

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Meanwhile, in Wisconsin: Former Obama guru David Axelrod warns: “The Dem race for governor in WI feels like a slow-rolling car headed for a cliff. If Dems there don't figure it out, they'll endanger a potential House pickup opportunity and risk installing as governor an election-denying, Freedom Caucus member just in time for the '28 election.” Former Biden aide Neera Tanden warns: “Wisconsin Dems: Your legacy will be trashed if you lose the Gov's race in 2026. That will mean a Republican will control elections in 2028. Could be game over.”

Friday dogs

It’s the weekend, right?