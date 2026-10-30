To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lisa R Curcio's avatar
Lisa R Curcio
15h

For those of us who are white and were alive, we need the reminder of the atrocities. For those too young to remember or who were not yet born, your brief history should be a wake-up call. The black population cannot forget those times, or forget to pass on the history because they still live it, to some extent, every day. Thank heaven!

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Kim Nesvig's avatar
Kim Nesvig
15h

It’s quite something to receive lectures from Elon about democracy and the threat of a one-party state.

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