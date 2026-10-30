The Edmund Pettus Bridge, Selma, Alabama, 1965

Something’s happening here, as Southern Black voters turn out in remarkable numbers…and it may be one of the more extraordinary developments in what Charlie Cooke is calling this “unicorn election.”

But first, let’s quickly catch up:

Donald Trump is bailing on his planned rallies in Kansas and Iowa, deciding instead to quite literally phone it in. Massive heist of bitcoins gives the industry willies; tech stocks wobble as AI bubble chatter spreads; and JD Vance reminds us, once again, just how bad he is at this. Meanwhile, Milwaukee Public Schools cancelled all classes today as the city prepares for a massive Brewer victory parade and rally on the lakefront. “Milwaukee expecting around 400,000 fans downtown for Brewers’ World Series parade.”

Happy Friday.

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A Voting Rights Backlash?

Let’s set aside the vibes, the hopium, the focus groups, and the prediction markets and look at some hard data ahead of next Tuesday’s election.

Bloomberg reports: Southern Black Voters Cast Early Ballots at Record Pace, Data Show

Black voters — especially in southern states — are casting early ballots at a pace well ahead of previous midterm elections, giving Democrats a reservoir of likely support a week before Election Day.

Why is it happening? “Voting rights advocates say a backlash against Republican attempts to gerrymander Black voters into new congressional districts is helping to drive the surge in early and absentee voting.” The backlash is also fueled by court rulings that watered down the Voting Rights Act and by the Trump Administration’s aggressive efforts to suppress voter turnout.

What could it mean? “If those trends hold, Black voters could fuel a Democratic turnout advantage that could decide competitive congressional races throughout the South, from North Carolina to Texas. Even South Carolina and Mississippi — two reliably Republican states for decades — have unusually competitive Senate races.”

I think it is safe to say that — like the fierce backlash to ICE enforcement in the Latino community — the GOP did not see this coming.

The numbers are striking:

In two states that track race as part of voter registration records, ballots cast by Black voters are a larger share of the early vote than in the previous midterm cycle. Ballots cast by Black voters in North Carolina are up 63% from the same point in 2022. In Georgia, they’re up 15%, while ballots from White voters are down 3%.

You can see the numbers here:

We’re also seeing a surge in early Black voting in other states, as well: notable in Florida and Louisiana (where the senate race has suddenly become competitive.

Black voters in Florida are using in-person early voting at twice the rate as they did in 2022, said Michael McDonald of the University of Florida Election Lab. And a week into early voting in Louisiana, Black voters have already cast more early votes than they did in all of 2022 — while early voting by White voters is flat, according to data from the Louisiana Secretary of State. “The group that is not really shining through are Whites,” McDonald said.

**

There’s a history here, a deep lore that remembers the hard and bloody fight for voting rights. Voters elsewhere may take voting for granted. Black voters in the South never will. The price they paid was too high.

In the early 1960s, Freedom Riders were viciously attacked, civil rights volunteers attacked, buses firebombed. In Birmingham, Police Commissioner Bull Connor ordered the use of fire hoses and police dogs against peaceful demonstrators, including children. In 1963, the NAACP leader, Medgar Evers, was shot and killed in his driveway in Jackson, Mississippi. That same year: KKK members bombed the African American church in Birmingham, killing four little girls—Addie Mae Collins, Cynthia Wesley, Carole Robertson, and Denise McNair. The next year, during “Freedom Summer,” civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman, and Michael Schwerner — who were trying to register Black voters — were abducted and murdered by Klansmen (with local police involvement) near Philadelphia, Mississippi.

During his March on Washington speech, Martin Luther King Jr. talked about the “fierce urgency of now,” and by the mid-1960s, that urgency was focused squarely on the issue of voting rights. Civil Rights leaders understood that without political power, other gains were meaningless.

The Southern white establishment agreed; making it excruciatingly hard for Black citizens to register. The white campaign of disenfranchisement included bureaucratic barriers, arbitrary tests, and intimidation. But it was always backed by the threat and reality of violence.

In early 1965, during a demonstration for voting rights in Marion, Alabama, Jimmie Lee Jackson, an unarmed Black demonstrator, was shot and killed by a state trooper. Jackson’s death helped spark the Selma-to-Montgomery voting rights march that culminated in “Bloody Sunday.”

On March 7, 1965 state and local police attacked peaceful marchers with billy clubs, horses, and tear gas as they attempted to cross the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, en route to Montgomery. The bloody televised violence shocked the conscience of the nation and led directly to the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Congress acted with a speed that seems unimaginable now. The Senate passed the VRA on May 26, 1965, on a vote of 77 to 19. The final version was passed 79-18. It was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson on August 6.

It seems worth noting that in 1965, the Voting Rights Act had overwhelming GOP support. Only one Republican senator (former Democrat Strom Thurmond) voted no on final passage.

**

Exit take: We are a nation of short memories. But this may be an exception. Black voters — especially in the South — have a deep memory of what those rights mean; and the blood, sweat, and tears that went into securing them.

This may turn out to be one the year’s biggest surprises. Donald Trump may have reawakened a sleeping giant.

(The Senate roll-call on the Voting Rights Act less than three months after Bloody Sunday.)

Irony Alert

World’s richest proto-fascist bigot takes time out from trying to buy an election to lecture us on democracy. “Musk Predicts End of Democracy if Elections Favor Democrat - The New York Times

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world, has donated nearly $475 million in support of Republicans this cycle, according to a New York Times analysis. But he has been uncharacteristically restrained in using his megaphone to talk about the actual elections themselves. On Friday Mr. Musk laid out his most extensive rationale for his involvement to date, saying he was most concerned about the potential consequences of Democrats holding a trifecta — control of the House, Senate and White House — after the 2028 elections. If that were to happen, Mr. Musk told his 241.5 million followers on X, the Democrats’ agenda “would result in America becoming a permanent one-party state and the end of democracy in any meaningful sense of the word.”

To which, I believe, the proper response is: Fuqoff. All the way.

Friday dogs

Auggie waits patiently for his ball.