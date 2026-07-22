Quick note: I was supposed to be in New York today, but all the flights were cancelled, so I’ll be doing the Stephanie Ruhle show on MS NOW from my usual bunker in Wisconsin in the 10 ET hour.

Ten years ago this week, Donald Trump was nominated at the Republican Convention in Cleveland. Some of us knew that it would be bad. But to be honest, we didn’t think it would be this bad. Or last this long.

Much younger Wisconsin man watched the balloon drop at the 2016 RNC Convention that nominated Donald Trump for the first time.

Of course, you know the story, because we’ve all lived through it — including the serial capitulations of the GOP to Trump’s id. Time and again, Republicans watched the mounting outrages, while expressing concern, putting on worried faces, issuing strongly worded tweets, and occasionally making gestures of resistance. In the end, all they did was buckle, bend, and surrender. They had one off-ramp after another, but refused to take any of them.

Indeed, the last decade has been one long vortex of deja vu. And we may be seeing the same pattern playing out in the Senate confirmation of Trump’s deeply corrupt and compromised pick to be Attorney General. (Outgoing GOP Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn could block the nomination, but it’s unclear whether they will follow through on their “concerns.”)

The other day, I stumbled across something I wrote (checks notes) eight years ago this week — on July 21, 2018. It’s worth re-reading not because it aged well, but because it’s a reminder of just how many chances the GOP has had to do something. I don’t think I was naive when I wrote this, but there was still a tiny flicker of hope back then. Oof. The pattern that has shaped (and warped) our Age was already on full display.

As we await the next surrender, I think this flashback is worth your time: “Republicans, Don’t Just Tweet About It. Do Something.” (Gift link)

Enough with the indignant press releases, strongly worded emails, disapproving tweets and mournful cable television appearances. Republicans in Congress need to realize that they are not merely constitutional potted plants. Despite mantras of impotence, the elected members of the party need to remember that they have the power to pressure the White House. And they can do it without derailing a conservative agenda. At that news conference in Helsinki, the world was confronted with an extraordinary stew of narcissism, appeasement, moral surrender and the chronic dishonesty that Republicans have been willing to tolerate for so long. But now the stakes are higher. In just a few days, President Trump undermined the global world order, weakened our alliances, cast doubt on our commitments to NATO, sided with Vladimir Putin over our own intelligence agencies and suggested that the Russians be allowed to interrogate a former ambassador to their country. Despite the attempted walkbacks, clarifications and various obfuscations about dropped contractions, the damage is real. And now Mr. Trump wants Mr. Putin to come to Washington. The danger should be obvious. That’s why mere expressions of outrage simply are no longer adequate. It is precisely moments like this that the author of Federalist 51, generally thought to be James Madison, had in mind when he explained our system of checks and balances: “Ambition must be made to counteract ambition. The interest of the man must be connected with the constitutional rights of the place. It may be a reflection on human nature, that such devices should be necessary to control the abuses of government.” Let’s be honest: Most Republicans have been too afraid of the president’s tweets to rise to the occasion. Their reluctance is understandable: In one poll, 79 percent of Republican voters said they were just fine with Mr. Trump’s performance in Helsinki. Breaking too decisively with the president risks offending the base and perhaps inviting a primary challenge. The end of the political careers of Senators Jeff Flake and Bob Corker and the defeat of Representative Mark Sanford are cautionary tales for many Republicans. So Republicans who privately bemoan the president’s recklessness are content to rationalize, wring their hands and do nothing. But now they need to look past his tweets and even their own electoral base to the larger question of their constitutional responsibilities. Republican members of Congress need to act like a political party with principles rather than outsourcing their consciences to a handful of critics who are willing to say out loud what many of them are saying in private. Taking action now is not merely a matter of recovering political courage and integrity; it would also be a fundamental reassertion of Congress’s Article I powers and our system of checks and balances. It also might save the political reputations of members of Congress who risk becoming footnotes for their complicity in Mr. Trump’s march of folly. “The dam is finally breaking. Thankfully,” tweeted Senator Corker, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. But it will break only if he and his colleagues actually do something. [Editor’s note: They did not. And the dam did not break.] … So what would it take to check this president? Given the Republican Party’s thin majority, any two of its senators can effectively bring the Senate to a halt, blocking nominations and legislation. It may come to that, but collective action would be more effective. Congress could pass a resolution like the one co-sponsored by Senators Flake of Arizona and Chris Coons, Democrat of Delaware, reaffirming the intelligence community’s finding of Russian meddling in the 2016 election, commending the Justice Department for its investigation and making it clear that the Russian Federation should be held accountable. As the editors of The Weekly Standard suggested last week, Congress could pass a resolution of censure for the president’s conduct and his subsequent comments. Congress can also take steps with concrete consequences: • Pass legislation imposing new sanctions on Russia in the event of any future attacks on our democratic process. Dare President Trump to veto it. Override him if he does. • Hold hearings that would include in-depth testimony from the national security team on the Russian attacks, putting the case on the record (again), while putting pressure on members of the administration to correct the president’s comments. Similar hearings should focus on our commitments to NATO…. • Pass legislation that would limit President Trump’s power to impose unilateral tariffs without congressional approval…. In addition, Congress could draw on the model of the post-Watergate era and adopt bipartisan legislation limiting the abuse of presidential power and strengthening public integrity and anti-corruption legislation. This would include requiring the release of the tax returns of presidential candidates, the extension of conflict-of-interest laws to the president and members of his immediate family, requiring the divestment of ongoing business investments and a ban on the acceptance of foreign emoluments. Perhaps most important, Congress could reaffirm that no one, including the president, is above the law. None of this requires that anyone abandon his or her conservative principles or legislative agenda. But it would go a long way to demonstrating that Republicans have not lost their souls as well as their spines.

Exit take: Of course, the GOP did none of this, which went a very long way to demonstrating that the party had already lost their souls as well as their spines.

Lettuce prey

Two excellent posts on the lettuce linked to explosive diarrhea and Trump Era sleaze.

Via Adam Kinzinger:

Taylor Farms’ parent company gave a million dollars to a pro-Trump super PAC last year. In the middle of this outbreak, they hired a former Trump White House official as a lobbyist. And last Thursday, company executives sat down with White House and FDA officials. But not to help the investigation. In the company’s own words, they were there to talk about “shortfalls” in the FDA’s outbreak response. Two days after that meeting, the one positive test in this entire outbreak got thrown out. To be fair, there’s no proof that the meeting changed anything. The FDA still says the Taylor Farms lettuce is probably the culprit. And the White House denies any wrongdoing, calling this story fake news, but it’s not like that’s worth much anyway. Look, maybe there’s nothing here. I can’t rule that out. It’s just a fishy story that I think is worth raising an eyebrow at. But what I do know is that DOGE is responsible for gutting important safety blankets we had on things like this. And with this administration, it’s irresponsible not to question things that seem even a little bit weird. Bribes and corruption are exactly what’s in their nature.

**

Katherine Stewart highlights an even weirder angle: “Christian nationalism is a big part of the cyclospora story.”

I first learned of Taylor Farms as I was researching my 2020 book The Power Worshippers: Inside the Dangerous Rise of Religious Nationalism. In 2019, I attended the 20th anniversary celebration dinner for a politically focused evangelistic outfit called Capitol Ministries, which took place at the World Ag Expo in Tulare, an agribusiness hub in California’s Central Valley. To understand the worldview of the Taylors I met at that dinner, it helps to know something about the missionary work of Ralph Drollinger, the founder of Capitol Ministries and the leader of Bible study prayer groups active among Republicans in Congress and the Trump White House. Steve Taylor, a late scion of the multigenerational family that controls Taylor Farms and former CEO of the agri-business company Fresh Express, served on the board of Drollinger’s outfit from 2013 until 2020…. At the core of the belief system that Drollinger and his acolytes share is the view that “Bible believers” should seek to dominate government at all levels and should govern in accordance with “biblical” principles. “Scripture is replete with illustrations, examples and commands to underscore the important of winning government authorities for Christ,” Drollinger has written. “A movement for Christ amongst governing authorities holds promise to change the direction of a whole country…. Lawmakers must be men and women who are willing to be informed by Scripture.” Since the 2024 election, Drollinger reports that he has resumed Bible study and prayer groups in the new Trump White House and among congressional Republicans, as well as focusing on outreach to political leaders overseas.

Yesterday’s Lewis & Sykes Livestream

Here’s a quick run-down of what we covered:

Andrew and Tristan Tate accused of choking women unconscious then raping them — will Trump block extradition to UK?

Why young men (and Barron Trump?) are drawn to these man-o-sphere “dominance” influencers

Trump’s pattern: protecting allies, flirting with pardons for Diddy/Maxwell, and his own E. Jean Carroll liability

Democratic 2026 Senate primaries imploding in Michigan & Wisconsin — socialism vs. electability

Those John Fetterman party-switch rumors could flip Senate control

Lindsey Graham’s sister running for his seat

Trump plays golf and gets booed at World Cup while Middle East war escalates with U.S. deaths

Todd Blanche confirmation fight, DOJ weaponization fears, and post-truth corruption

And MUCH more!

Wednesday dogs

Baby Eli. Big world.