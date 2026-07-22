To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Duane Pierson's avatar
Duane Pierson
Jul 22

"Outgoing GOP Senators Thom Tillis and John Cornyn could block the nomination, but it’s unclear whether they will follow through on their 'concerns.'"

Ah, these two have Sen Susan Collins' dreaded mental syndrome. The next DSM will prominently list this mental affliction as "saying one is concerned, but acting as if not concerned." The paradox of this syndrome is that it is itself concerning.

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William Farrar's avatar
William Farrar
Jul 22

There was no surrender. The Republican party of today is a logical progression from Burke, Buckely and Reagan. and the Tea Party.

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