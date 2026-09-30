To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
M3333's avatar
M3333
Sep 30

I read the Kansas City Star even though I live in Arizona and the comments about the newly crowned dumbest US Senator Eric “The Dirtbag” Schmitt were brutal! Tommy Tuberville is happy because he longer holds the title of dumbest US Senator!!! Congratulations DIRTBAG SCHMITT!!!

Reply
Share
9 replies
Judi Rosenberg's avatar
Judi Rosenberg
Sep 30

I watched it all, Charlie. Your post captures the big moment so well. Yet it is only by watching the hearing in its entirety that the mendacity of R senators can be assessed; the contempt, disrespect, & uncivilized was beyond the pale. Jack Smith is a hero & worthy of our deep appreciation for his courage.

Reply
Share
5 replies
279 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture