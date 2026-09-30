They even had a graphic poster, which they proudly displayed before it all turned to Schmitt.

“Until this moment, Senator, I think I never really gauged your cruelty or your recklessness….Let us not assassinate this lad further, senator. You’ve done enough. Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency? —Attorney Joseph Welch to Senator Joseph McCarthy June 9, 1954

On Tuesday, we were reminded that history sometimes rhymes. Except that this time the indecency came wrapped in an epic political faceplant.

During yesterday’s Senate hearing, Republican Senator Eric Schmitt — with a bizarre admixture of malice and incompetence — called former Special Counsel Jack Smith a “dirtbag” and accused him of perjury.

Only to have the whole thing spectacularly fall apart on live television.

How awful was it? Even the most cynical longtime observers of performative senatorial idiocy were gobsmacked. And the remarkable thing is that it was even viler and dumber than it looked. So let’s break it down…

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Here’s the NYT headline: “Jack Smith Defends Trump Charges as Senator’s Perjury Claim Falters” - The New York Times

“Falters?”

The word hardly seems adequate to the occasion, but I suppose it’s more journalistically acceptable than saying that Schmitt’s charge “turned into a festering puddle of bubbling sh*t,” which is how I would prefer to describe it.

For Schmitt, who is evidently thirsty to be JD Vance’s running mate — this was supposed to be his spectacular MAGA moment. But the NYT described Schmitt’s nesting doll of wrongness:

It was meant to be a dramatic confrontation, a public accusation of perjury against Jack Smith, the special counsel who investigated Donald J. Trump. Instead, Senator Eric Schmitt’s amateur sleuthing into basketball led him to the wrong game, league and state.

The coverage was brutal, but history is likely to be even harsher, as Schmitt cemented his position alongside Joe McCarthy in the Pantheon of Wretched Assholery.

**

Schmitt’s glorious pratfall came amidst the GOP’s full-frontal defense of Donald Trump’s various crimes — from inciting an insurrection on January 6 to his violations of the Espionage Act. Via CNN:

The scene epitomized how speculative and thinly constructed the GOP’s allegations about Smith, Trump’s foes and about the justice system being weaponized against Trump have been. Likewise, the GOP’s other major perjury allegation against Smith rests on a complete misreading of the evidence. But rarely has this apparent fishing expedition been laid so bare. Schmitt seemed to firmly believe he had nailed Smith on something. But just minutes later, it seemed to fall apart – and rather spectacularly so.

Here is how Schmitt’s brutal gaffe played out in real time:

Strutting and smug, Schmitt tried to make the case that Smith perjured himself when he said he had not gone to an Atlanta Hawks basketball game to meet with Fani Willis – the Fulton County DA who also prosecuted President Donald Trump.

“Did you go to an NBA game between the Golden State Warriors and the Atlanta Hawks on February 3rd, 2024?” Schmitt asked Smith. “What city would that be?” Smith asked. “Atlanta,” Schmitt replied. “No,” Smith said. “Let me just give you a little context. The day before Fani Willis came clean with her affair with the prosecutor — you know, the Atlanta prosecutor that was also trying to get Trump — the next day, were you in Atlanta?” Schmitt insisted. “I do not believe so,” Smith repeated.

Then Schmitt unveiled what he thought was his smoking gun.

“What would you say if I had a series of text messages from your team that said you were in Atlanta at a Warriors-Hawks game on February 3rd, 2024 — the day after [Fulton County prosecutor Fani] Willis and [Nathan] Wade announced their affair?”

To emphasize that this was a VERY BIG DEAL, Schmitt then had a Senate staffer (and Senator John Kennedy) hold up a poster board that purported to show text messages from Smith alongside huge images of Willis and Wade. (As if this proved some sort of conspiracy on Smith’s part.)

“I’ll give you a second to process it so you don’t, you know, perjure yourself,” a smirking Schmitt said. But he was already confident that he had nailed Smith. “I think you’ve already perjured yourself,” Schmitt declared, before working himself into a furious rhetorical fustian:

“I just want to say — in the famous words of the chief of the secret police under Stalin — show me the man, I’ll show you the crime,” he said. “You may think you’re a hero in this story. But let me tell you something: You’re the villain. You’ve done so much damage as a former prosecutor; I can say there’s so much damage to the trust and faith people have in our system — you have weaponized the Department of Justice against political enemies to an extent that has never happened in the history of this country. You will go down as a total dirtbag.”

Within moments, with stunned fellow senators looking on, it became clear that it was Schmitt himself who was the “total dirtbag.”

Because, as it turned out, Schmitt had gotten the entire story wrong. He had confused the Atlanta Hawks with the University of Iowa Hawkeyes, a collegiate women’s team whose star player was Caitlin Clark.

Smith explained:

“If this is the correct basketball game, I recall going to a University of Maryland basketball game where Caitlin Clark was playing right around that time. And the Marshal Service was there with me. You could check if that was the exact date. It was Maryland playing Iowa, I think, February of 2024.”

Schmitt’s entire gotcha crumbled.

“Perhaps you should have looked at it more carefully,” Minnesota Senator Amy Klobuchar said to Schmitt. “I’m going to begin my questions now,” Klobuchar said. “But I think that people should have their facts straight before they accuse someone of being a dirtbag and not get the teams wrong.”

How bad was the GOP’s Schmitt Show? Let us count the ways.

For the moment, let’s set aside Schmitt’s humiliation, because what we saw yesterday was a cascade of botches.

(1) By holding this hearing, the GOP dramatically reminded voters that their party leader had engaged in “serious crimes against our nation.” Jack Smith was give a national platform to declare: “If asked whether to prosecute a former president today, based on the same facts, I would do so regardless of whether that president was a Republican or a Democrat,” he said. “I will not be silenced by the continued threats of prosecution from the president or others.”

(2) The hearing also reminded people about the GOP’s priorities and its slavish devotion to defending their convicted-felon master.

(3) With Trump’s approval rating sinking toward the Nixon Line, Republicans formed a phalanx of rationalizations, conspiracy theories, and smears to justify Trump’s campaign of retribution.

(4) Schmitt solidified his “dirtbag” status by refusing to apologize to Smith, definitively answering the question: “Have you no sense of decency, sir, at long last? Have you left no sense of decency?”

(5) The hearing was also a reminder — weeks before midterms — that every vote for a Republican is vote to put the gavel in the hands of these guys.

(6) The term “political malpractice,” hardly covers it.

But wait, there’s more….

(7) What was Schmitt actually trying to prove with his gotcha moment? Even if the texts showed Smith was in Atlanta to watch a basketball game, WTF? As Don Moynihan notes this morning, none of this made any sense.

But even if they did place Smith at the Hawks game, they had zero evidence that Smith met with Willis. The theory was that the day after Willis admitted to the affair, becoming the focus of withering national attention, she decided that was the perfect time to hang out with another incredibly visible Trump enemy. At an NBA game. It was necessary to coordinate their secret conspiracy, in person, at a public event. Eric Schmitt was the Attorney General, the chief law officer, for the state of Missouri. And this was his big gotcha, the takedown that generate him this level of smugness? Look at him. He really thought he had something. Schmitt proclaimed that Smith had lied under oath, even though it was Schmitt who made false claims before the Senate. What in the world was he thinking? The short answer is that he wasn’t. The reality is that Schmitt and company operate in a world where facts and logic are frequently inconvenient.

What Jack Smith said

From his opening statement:

As I appear before you today, it is my belief that the rule of law faces challenges unlike any we have experienced in our lifetime. Individuals are threatened with criminal investigation because they are perceived to have opposed the President. Predetermined outcomes increasingly seem to take precedence over the Justice Department’s long-standing core values, traditions, and norms. History teaches that the rule of law is rarely destroyed all at once. It is often weakened by attacks on the institutions and public servants sworn to uphold it. Since January 2025, we have witnessed precisely such an effort, including the vilification of the career prosecutors, FBI agents, and support staff who served on my team, simply because of their unwavering commitment to the fair and impartial administration of justice without regard for any personal costs. I myself have been threatened with jail by the President of the United States. I remain confident, however, that the rule of law will endure because so many continue to uphold it faithfully each day. Throughout our legal system, public servants have remained faithful to their oaths despite extraordinary pressure to do otherwise. Their example demonstrates that while fear may be contagious, courage is as well. Thank you for the opportunity to testify today. I look forward to your questions.

Nota Bene

Speaking of botched conspiracy theories —→ David Graham: DOJ’s Collapsing Probe Into a Supposed Anti-Trump Conspiracy - The Atlantic (Gift link)

The grand-conspiracy probe, which attempts to tie together the documents case, investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign’s ties to Russia, and other investigations into Trump allies, has been a mess. In April, a career prosecutor leading the team was removed, reportedly after she concluded that there was not enough evidence to charge John Brennan, the CIA director under President Obama who has repeatedly tangled with Trump, with any crimes…. She was replaced by Joseph diGenova, who was a federal prosecutor in the 1980s but has more recently been known for propagating conspiracy theories…. DiGenova abruptly resigned earlier this month and implied that he had been under pressure to bring unjustified charges. “If you want indictments where there’s no evidence, you have an ethical problem,” he told the New York Post. Yesterday, another member of the team, Kurt Olsen, departed.

Exit take: Perhaps you are detecting a pattern.

Wednesday dogs

Eli, who is way smarter than your average GOP Senate staffer.