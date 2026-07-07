Graham Platner. Via Drudge.

The flame-out of Graham Platner’s candidacy was as sudden as it was predictable. But Democrats now have an opportunity to restore some of the bright lines they were poised to ignore.

In the wake of new sexual assault allegations, Platner says he is “taking time to reflect on the best path forward,” but his Senate bid is effectively over. Democratic support, which had white-knuckled through previous allegations, evaporated overnight.

It’s all over except the withdrawal and recriminations. And Maine’s senate seat and the issue of character are back in play.

Note: I never promised you a safe space. Just straight, sober, snarky commentary. And an oasis of sanity.

The Platner Challenge

A flashback to the moral and political dilemma posed by Platner’s candidacy. This is what I wrote last month:

Loaded with scandal and baggage, Graham Platner is the nominee in Maine — and Democrats are rallying around him because they need him to beat Susan Collin and win control of the Senate. As flawed as he is, supporters argue, the stakes this year are so existential that they are willing to overlook pretty much everything. In other words, he is the “lesser of two evils.” This is hardly surprising, since this is the calculation that Republicans made a decade ago with Donald Trump; and are making this year with Ken Paxton.

So, Democrats doubled-down despite the warning signs — the Totenkopf tattoo, his history of offensive social media posts (including about rape), and troubling stories about his treatment of women. And they prayed that there were no more shoes to drop.

Until yesterday.

**

The Accusations

The word “bombshell” is grossly overused, but applies in this case because it blew up the Maine senate race — and the larger battle for control of the Senate. On Monday, Politico reported: “Woman who dated Graham Platner says he sexually assaulted her.” The woman — Jenny Racicot — also spoke about the rape on CNN: “Woman alleges Graham Platner raped her in 2021 while they were dating.”

Via Politico:

A woman who dated Maine U.S. Senate candidate Graham Platner says he forced her to have sex with him nearly five years ago despite her repeated objections, an allegation Platner denies. The woman, a 41-year-old Maine resident named Jenny Racicot, detailed the alleged incident to POLITICO in three interviews over the past two weeks. POLITICO also spoke with a man Racicot dated and confided in the years after the alleged incident, and reviewed documents, including emails between Racicot and her therapist and messages between Racicot and an acquaintance whom she warned against getting involved with Platner years before he ran for office.

The story has graphic details of the alleged assault.

Racicot said… he entered her rural Maine home uninvited one night in late 2021, deeply intoxicated, and forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop. She said she cut off contact with him after telling him the encounter was not consensual. “I remember him grabbing my pelvis and being really forceful of me,” she said. “I remember the specific moment where I thought to myself, like, ‘This is no longer my choice.’”

Racicot says she was reluctant to come forward earlier because she did not want to be known as a rape victim and because she shared Platner’s progressive politics.

“One of the reasons I didn’t come forward sooner was, the huge moral conflict that I had between supporting his politics, but not supporting him as a person,” she said. “I just want the truth out there. I just want people to have a whole scope of who he is as a person.”

Platner is denying the allegations and lashed out at critics. But by day’s end, Platner seemed to realize that he was cooked. "Regardless of the inaccuracy of the reporting, but mindful of the political reality it will inflict,” he said in a statement, “we are taking the time to reflect on the best path forward.”

And then the bottom fell out because, unlike the Trump/Paxton GOP, the Democrats are not a cult.

**

The Collapse

It came so fast, it almost felt like it was pre-loaded. A lot of Democrats seem to have known… or suspected that it might end this way.

Even pro-Platner progressives who had dismissed previous questions/scandals quickly pulled their support and called for him to drop out of the race before the statutory deadline of July 13. Democrats would have until July 27 to replace him on the ballot against Susan Collins.

Via the NYT: Platner’s Democratic Support Evaporates After Sexual Assault Allegation”

The leadership of the state party urged him to withdraw…. The Senate Democratic campaign arm, which had opposed Mr. Platner in the primary, called for him to quit the race. “Graham Platner needs to immediately withdraw as the Democratic nominee for Senate and allow Maine Democrats the opportunity to choose a new candidate who can defeat Susan Collins,” a statement from Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand of New York said. “The D.S.C.C. will not invest in the Maine Senate race if Platner remains on the ballot.” Some of his key supporters called for him to drop out as well, including Senator Elizabeth Warren, who had championed his bid. “There can be no tolerance for sexual assault,” she said in a statement. “With so much at stake, the best path forward is for Graham Platner to step aside as the Democratic nominee and address these serious allegations outside this Senate race.”

Via AP: Democrats begin pulling Platner endorsements after sexual assault allegation

The Democratic National Committee sent out an email soliciting money for Senate races hours after the Politico report posted, but Maine was not one of them. Ken Martin, the party chair, said, “Maine Democrats should select a new nominee.” Rep. Ro Khanna, a California Democrat who stood by Platner even as the candidate faced previous controversies, said Monday’s allegation was enough. “I’ve been very clear that sexual assault or violence against women is a red line,” Khanna said. “These allegations are very serious and credible. Graham Platner should drop out from the race. I am withdrawing my endorsement.” Arizona Sen. Ruben Gallego and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren announced they were pulling their endorsements and called on Platner to drop out. The Democratic leaders of Maine’s legislature and top officials at the state Democratic Party did the same.

**

The Alternatives?

Maine Democrats face the tricky decision of how to replace Platner. The alternative candidate will be an anointed pick rather than someone who has won a primary, and that poses its own challenges. But the National Journal has a quick rundown of some of the possible candidates in the wings:

Platner’s replacement could be one of the Democrats that lost in the gubernatorial primary, including state Senate President Troy Jackson (D), former state CDC Director Nirav Shah (D), and Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D)—who lost to Sen. Susan Collins (R) in 2014. Other potential replacements include former congressional staffer Jordan Wood (D), who previously ran for the Senate before losing in the ME-02 primary, and brewer Dan Kleban (D), a previous Senate candidate. Gov. Janet Mills (D), Rep. Jared Golden (D-02), and state Rep. Joe Baldacci (D), who also lost in the ME-02 primary, aren’t expected to pursue the seat or be selected by the state party. (Cook Political Report with Amy Walter)

**

There are reports that Platner may place conditions on his withdrawal. “If he was to step down it would only be with a guarantee of being replaced by a candidate who he believes is true to the values and vision and policy agenda of the campaign that Maine voted for,” once source told the NYT.

But it seems unlikely that Maine Democrats will let an accused rapist hand-pick their candidate. The Platner brand has reached its sell-by date; and Democrats no longer need to rationalize their support for the “lesser evil.”

Meanwhile, Republicans will roll into the midterms with Donald Trump and Ken Paxton.

Exit take: David French: "How about we stop looking for "authenticity" in politicians and instead look for virtue?"

The “Trump Curse” is a Thing

But you knew that, didn’t you? Via Mediaite:

The phrase “Trump curse” flooded social media Tuesday after the USMNT was booted from the tournament by Belgium in a humiliating 4-1 loss in Seattle. The loss came after Trump openly bragged about calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino in an ultimately successful bid to overturn a red card that would have kept USMNT striker Folarin Balogun out of the Round of 16.

Today’s Podcast

Legal analyst and Talking Feds host Harry Litman joins me to talk about the state of American democracy 250 years after independence, recent Supreme Court decisions and their implications, and Trump’s unparalleled corruption.

Harry has faith in the American capacity for renewal; I worry about the ratchet effect of our declining culture.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

Tuesday dogs

Eli’s waiting for the burgers.