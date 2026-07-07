To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Susan Ottignon's avatar
Susan Ottignon
Jul 7

This says it all: " David French: "How about we stop looking for "authenticity" in politicians and instead look for virtue?""

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Dan
Jul 7

Had I been a Maine resident, I might have accepted his tattoo explanation, albeit with some hesitation. The idea of a working-class candidate held real promise. It's unfortunate the vetting didn't match it. Only one candidate could be accused of what Platner has — or worse — and still survive it. He's in the White House.

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