In this episode of To the Contrary, I sit down with the legendary Peter Wehner to examine the state of American democracy, the growing political backlash against Donald Trump, and the changing role of Christianity in American politics.

We start with the president’s explicit choice of hate over heaven.

In his recent article, “Trump Has Been Corroded by Hate” (Gift Link), Wehner recounts Trump’s exchange with Ross Douthat on “60 Minutes” about the Day of Judgment.

Douthat then posed a hypothetical: “Let’s say you pass away, you’re entering the next life, and all you have to do to enter paradise is feel love and forgiveness for James Comey, Nancy Pelosi, anyone who you have expressed hate for over the years. Do you think you can do it?” Trump acknowledged that the easy answer would be, Oh, yes, I could forgive. He didn’t give it. “I found them to be extremely dishonest people, very bad people, very bad for our country,” he said. Pressed again, he was blunt: “The answer is no.” “Before the judgment throne of God?” Douthat asked. Trump didn’t budge. “No, I think they were very bad people and—I dislike, I can use the word hate, I do hate some of my enemies.” Moments later, he removed any doubt. Even before the judgment throne of God, with his eternal salvation at stake, would he forgive his enemies? “No, because I do hate some of my enemies and I always will.”

As Wehner writes, “No politician in American history has told as many lies as Trump. But on this question, I believe he was telling the truth….”

We also discussed this piece: “A Good Night for the Christian Faith” - The Atlantic (Gift link)

[Even] on a night filled with remarkable results, the victories of James Talarico in Texas and Adam Hamilton in Kansas stood apart. It’s not simply that a Texas Senate seat went Democratic for the first time since 1988, or that Kansas Democrats broke a 94-year losing streak, having last won a Senate race in 1932. It’s that Talarico and Hamilton are both committed and prominent Christians. They speak naturally about their faith, and their speeches and interviews are laced with scripture and biblical themes.

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Some highlight of my conversation with Peter Wehner

Trump chooses hate over heaven.

Hate drives out joy.

Newly elected Christian Democrats ask: WWJD? Not this…