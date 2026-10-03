The Music Man Mets Mussolini; The AI Questions We’re Unprepared to Answer: And Some Shocking Blue Wave Polls

One month out from the midterms, let’s catch up:

In the latest episode of To the Contrary, Jonathan Rauch and I start by diving into the bizarre antics of SecDef Pete Hegseth, who is transforming the Pentagon into a stage for his peculiar brand of Christian nationalism.

I describe his recent speech as “Music man meets Mussolini,” while Rauch cautions against dismissing Hegseth too easily.

We also discuss the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA; and the debate over AI — and whether our new Superintelligent Overlords can be taught to be moral. I argue that we are philosophically ill-equipped to handle the challenges of AI. Is AI conscious? Does it have a soul? Can it become human? What does it mean to be human?

And, of course, we talk about the epic GOP faceplant on Jack Smith.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

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ICYMI

Some highlights of my conversation with Jonathan Rauch

Pete Hegseth: The Music Man Meets Mussolini

Me: Hegseth is deeply unserious. Rauch: Don’t be so hasty: he’s actually quite serious.

The GOP attack on jack Smith was a Masterclass in political malpractice.

The cognitive dissonance of the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA.

We aren’t prepared to handle the Big Questions about AI.

Donald Trump is talking to chatbots.

Saturday morning dogs

Flashback to a Saturday buried in dogs.