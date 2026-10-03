The Music Man Mets Mussolini; The AI Questions We’re Unprepared to Answer: And Some Shocking Blue Wave Polls

One month out from the midterms, let’s catch up:
Turning Texas blue? Really? New Times/Siena poll:
According to the latest New York Times/Siena University poll of the race for U.S. Senate, James Talarico, a 37-year-old state legislator seen by national Democrats as one of the breakout stars of this cycle, is ahead of his Republican rival, Ken Paxton, the state’s scandal-plagued attorney general, by six points. The poll was conducted from Sept. 21 to Sept. 30. A survey from mid-September, the ReconMR/Siena Research Institute poll, also showed the Democratic gubernatorial candidate, Gina Hinojosa, four points ahead of the three-term G.O.P. incumbent, Greg Abbott, the most dominant political figure in Texas.
Cue the fluttering heartbeats. Cue, as well, the eye-rolls.
But, wait, there’s more: Check out Alaska, Ohio, Iowa, Kansas too:
Republicans in retreat. “Top GOP groups retreat from North Carolina Senate race as hopes fade” - POLITICO
Meanwhile: “A gut punch in Ohio: Nearly 1,400 laid off at truck factory just days before Trump rally.”
Tax dollars for Nork-style propaganda. “Trump Directed Use of Taxpayer Money for Ads Praising His Presidency” - The New York Times
BONUS: Bucks for Blasphemy. “‘God made Trump’ ad and at least 12 others are part of controversial taxpayer-funded ad campaign.”
One of the spots, a three-minute-long ad titled “God Made Trump,” was broadcast during Republicans’ midterm convention in Dallas. In it, Trump is presented as a messianic figure with a riff on Paul Harvey’s “God Made a Farmer.” It was created by Dilley Meme Team, according to NPR, and began going viral earlier this year.
“I need somebody with arms strong enough to rustle the deep state, and yet gentle enough to deliver his own grandchild. Somebody to ruffle the feathers,” the voiceover says, “So God made Trump.”
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In the latest episode of To the Contrary, Jonathan Rauch and I start by diving into the bizarre antics of SecDef Pete Hegseth, who is transforming the Pentagon into a stage for his peculiar brand of Christian nationalism.
I describe his recent speech as “Music man meets Mussolini,” while Rauch cautions against dismissing Hegseth too easily.
We also discuss the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA; and the debate over AI — and whether our new Superintelligent Overlords can be taught to be moral. I argue that we are philosophically ill-equipped to handle the challenges of AI. Is AI conscious? Does it have a soul? Can it become human? What does it mean to be human?
And, of course, we talk about the epic GOP faceplant on Jack Smith.
Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed
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ICYMI
Some highlights of my conversation with Jonathan Rauch
Pete Hegseth: The Music Man Meets Mussolini
Me: Hegseth is deeply unserious. Rauch: Don’t be so hasty: he’s actually quite serious.
The GOP attack on jack Smith was a Masterclass in political malpractice.
The cognitive dissonance of the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA.
We aren’t prepared to handle the Big Questions about AI.
Donald Trump is talking to chatbots.
Saturday morning dogs
Flashback to a Saturday buried in dogs.