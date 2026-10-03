To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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The Music Man Mets Mussolini; The AI Questions We’re Unprepared to Answer: And Some Shocking Blue Wave Polls

Happy Saturday.

One month out from the midterms, let’s catch up:

Your daily reminder that you are not the crazy ones. To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

In the latest episode of To the Contrary, Jonathan Rauch and I start by diving into the bizarre antics of SecDef Pete Hegseth, who is transforming the Pentagon into a stage for his peculiar brand of Christian nationalism.

I describe his recent speech as “Music man meets Mussolini,” while Rauch cautions against dismissing Hegseth too easily.

We also discuss the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA; and the debate over AI — and whether our new Superintelligent Overlords can be taught to be moral. I argue that we are philosophically ill-equipped to handle the challenges of AI. Is AI conscious? Does it have a soul? Can it become human? What does it mean to be human?

And, of course, we talk about the epic GOP faceplant on Jack Smith.

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

**

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us. As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

ICYMI

Day One: Impeach Pete Hegseth

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Some highlights of my conversation with Jonathan Rauch

Pete Hegseth: The Music Man Meets Mussolini

Me: Hegseth is deeply unserious. Rauch: Don’t be so hasty: he’s actually quite serious.

The GOP attack on jack Smith was a Masterclass in political malpractice.

The cognitive dissonance of the Pro-Death Pro-Lifers of MAGA.

We aren’t prepared to handle the Big Questions about AI.

Donald Trump is talking to chatbots.

Saturday morning dogs

Flashback to a Saturday buried in dogs.

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