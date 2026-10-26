To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Judi Lakin's avatar
Judi Lakin
18h

Vance is really a vile, amoral person. He will do anything to win. There is no low for him. I don’t understand what his wife sees in him.

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Wanda Mohr's avatar
Wanda Mohr
18h

Trump is “not the same guy he was before." Huh?? Dude, what planet are you living on and what reality do you subscribe to. He is the same amoral grifter he has always been. There is ample evidence of that if you only look back at the guy's history. Good grief.

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