It was an internationally bad night for the Trump-Putin Axis. In Brazil, incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat the Trump-backed nepo-baby Flávio Bolsonaro on Sunday, with 51.8% of the vote to 48.2%.

In Serbia, the Pro-Trump, pro-Putin leader was ousted in a landslide by a student-led electoral revolt. And then, because irony is utterly dead, the ousted Serbian president — who joins fellow Trump crony Viktor Orban on the ash heap of history —blamed interference from the “American deep state” for his defeat.

While we’re on the subject of irony, the newspaper owned by Jeff Bezos is reporting: “Powerful executives cozied up to Trump. Now they fear a reckoning: Firms that aligned with the president are preparing for a political pendulum swing — and a potential barrage of investigations.” You remember Bezos, right? The guy who’s paper wouldn’t publish this cartoon?

Ann Telnaes says the sketch she drew for The Washington Post , was rejected by the paper’s editorial page editor. She resigned.

Happy Monday.

There are just eight days until the midterm election, which seems like a good moment to consider supporting independent journalists who have been standing athwart the madness, shouting, “You can’t be serious!”

The Tech Oligarchs Cover for Musk

At this point, I hardly need tell you that, even amidst the cataracts of hypocrisy, Elon Musk’s claim to be a Free-Speech Purist was the purest buncombe.

But there’s a new documentary about the ketamine-besotted trillionaire, and here we come to the intersection of hypocrisy, arrogance, hubris, and the cringing cowardice of the tech oligarchy. A statement by the Writers Guild of America tells the story:

“Writers Guild of America members Alex Gibney and Michael J. Palmer have written a new documentary: MUSK, an in-depth examination of Elon Musk based on his own words and firsthand accounts of his actions. “Over the last several weeks, MUSK has been subject to an overt censorship campaign by tech platforms. Every major social media platform initially prohibited or restricted advertisements for the film. TikTok notified the film’s theatrical distributer, Bleecker Street, that advertising for the film was “permanently banned” the week prior to the film’s release and only rescinded the ban after its opening weekend. TikTok is controlled in the U.S. by Larry Ellison, who provided significant financial backing for his son David Ellison’s combination of Paramount-Warner Bros into Skydance Media, which owns HBO Max and holds the broadcast and streaming rights to MUSK. This week, Elon Musk announced he was invested nearly $1 billion in Skydance. “A small handful of billionaires now own virtually every major media company, news outlet, and social media platform and are demonstrating how this unchecked concentration over our news and media threatens democratic discourse.”

Bonus: Musk made Chris Cillizza’s list of the folks who had the Worst Week, citing his role in throttling Ukraine’s defense.

The entire episode reinforced one simple fact: Musk’s power is close to unlimited. And he knows it — and seems entirely comfortable wielding it based entirely on his personal whims. (Recommended reading: This Atlantic profile on Musk and Jeff Bezos — and their battle to be the one galactic overlord left standing.)

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J.D. Vance Embraces Lying. As a Principle.

It’s not breaking news that the Very Catholic Vance has publicly backed some of the vilest falsehoods in recent memory. But the sharp-eyed Kevin Williamson notices something even more revealing: Vance is embracing lying as a legitimate weapon of politics. It’s not just the lies that he has embraced; JD is all-in on false witness as a principle.

What is interesting—indeed, remarkable—about Vance’s campaign of dishonesty is not that his religious instructors seem to have somehow overlooked the bit about “bearing false witness” that is an ordinary part of Christian religious formation, but that Vance so openly and publicly embraces bearing false witness, in direct contravention of the commandments of the religion he supposedly professes, as a matter of political strategy. Vance is distinguished as the rare sort of politician who is honest about his dishonesty: In the Springfield matter, he justified his deceit on pragmatic political grounds, with a dose of preening moralistic self-righteousness to boot: “If I have to create stories so that the American media actually pays attention to the suffering of the American people, then that’s what I’m going to do,” he told CNN. About the Vivek Ramaswamy ad in Ohio, Vance said: “I’ll be honest with you”—thanks for that!—“whether the ad was appropriate or not is not really my concern. … Politics is a tough business, and my message to my fellow elected Republicans is if you actually believe in the things you say you believe in, stop whining about an advertisement and go win the race.” Vance praised Ramaswamy’s “audacity” in putting forward this ridiculous smear.

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The Epstein Election, After All

Via Politico’s Playbook:

Tens of millions of dollars in Democratic ads are targeting the scandal — a move that could prove decisive in tipping the Senate for Democrats. The Chuck Schumer-aligned Senate Majority PAC has spent more than $20 million on Jeffrey Epstein-related ads in Senate races across Alaska, Maine, Iowa, Ohio, Kansas and Georgia, according to a spokesperson for the group. Between House and Senate races, Democrats have spent some $36 million on Epstein-related ads, according to an AdImpact analysis. That’s because the Epstein imbroglio has filtered so deeply into the American voter psyche that it’s an easy shorthand for Democrats to talk about corruption — now a top issue on voters’ minds with 88% extremely or very concerned, according to a recent Fox News poll. That’s more than inflation and high prices, which clocked in at 85%.

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin…

GOP dirty tricks target Democrat David Crowley. Via Popular Information: “Mailers from “Progressive Alliance of Wisconsin” linked to GOP operative in Oklahoma.”

In recent days, voters in Wisconsin have received mailers calling David Crowley, the Democratic nominee for governor, “A COP’S BEST FRIEND.” The mailer, sent from the “Progressive Alliance of Wisconsin,” attacks Crowley, saying he “Backs the blue, NOT US.” It blames Crowley for various incidents of police violence, mistreatment of prisoners, and increased spending on public safety. The flier does not mention Crowley’s Republican opponent, Congressman Tom Tiffany, but urges Wisconsinites to “VOTE NO NOVEMBER 3RD.” The mailer was obtained through Popular Information’s new app, PaidForBy.info: The latest polls showed Crowley clinging to a small lead over Tiffany.

Regrets? They Have a Few

“These Trump voters changed their minds — and are key to the midterms” - The Washington Post

The new poll shows that around 1 in 5 registered (22%) of voters who backed Trump in 2024, now disapprove of the job he’s doing. They represent roughly 8 percent of the electorate. The money quotes from today’s story:

Trump is “not the same guy he was before,” said Sebring, 66, who explained that he no longer believes the president is acting with ordinary Americans’ best interests at heart. “It’s kind of like if your wife is screwing the guy next door,” Sebring said. “You know, you’re kind of butt hurt about it.” He is furious about the war against Iran that Trump started after pledging to avoid new wars in the Middle East…. He is bothered that Trump tried to stop the release of the Epstein files. He is disappointed that the government-slashing DOGE program, which Trump appointed Elon Musk to run, was ultimately brought to a halt.

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Monday dogs

October eve. Auggie.