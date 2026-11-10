To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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The NVIDIA Spy Nesting Doll, Hegseth’s Impeachment Rant, and Trump’s Post-Midterm Double-Down

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis's live video
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Matt Lewis's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Matt Lewis

During this week’s LIVE conversation, Matt Lewis and I discuss:

  • The post-midterms reality: Trump refuses to learn, installs Stephen Miller as chief of staff, and signals an imperial presidency

  • Pete Hegseth’s defiant Pentagon rant: “They’re not coming after me, they’re coming after the warriors” — plus why Thomas Massie’s impeachment articles matter

  • The NVIDIA/Jensen Huang nesting-doll scandal: affair with alleged Chinese spy — that Trump reportedly was warned about a year ago!

  • 2028 preview: Why Vance lacks charisma, whether Ron DeSantis has a lane, and why Democrats are well-positioned with a strong generational bench

  • Charlie’s recipe for Dem success: accountability (cabinet impeachments, Musk, etc.) and “popularism”

To the Contrary is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Thank you Brian Cano, Mike Harkreader, Bradley Haist, Bridge, Eagle, and many others for tuning into my live video with Matt Lewis! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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