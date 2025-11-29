(The Washington Post)

Before the first Caribbean boat strike on September 2, Secretary of War Defense, Pete Hegseth reportedly issued a blunt order: Kill them all. According to the Washington Post, Hegseth gave the verbal directive that meant there would be no survivors. Or prisoners.

“The order was to kill everybody.”

As ordered, a missile was fired, destroying the boat as the US military watched. But “as the smoke cleared, they got a jolt: Two survivors were clinging to the smoldering wreck.”

The Special Operations commander overseeing the Sept. 2 attack — the opening salvo in the Trump administration’s war on suspected drug traffickers in the Western Hemisphere — ordered a second strike to comply with Hegseth’s instructions, two people familiar with the matter said. The two men were blown apart in the water.

Amid the fog of war, clarity is often hard to find. But, if this story is true, there is nothing unclear or ambiguous about it. Here are five crucial points:

This was either a war crime (if we believe that the killings are covered by the laws of war) or it was simply cold-blooded murder. Via Michael Sellers: In the law of armed conflict, a blanket directive to kill all occupants of a vessel — regardless of status, circumstance, or capacity to resist — is known as a “ no-quarter order ,” — and such orders are one of the oldest and clearest prohibitions in the entire body of international law. To be very clear, International law treats a no-quarter order as one of the few absolute red lines in the law of war: it is inherently illegal the moment it is spoken, regardless of circumstances. Every modern military — including the U.S. — teaches that such an order must be disobeyed immediately, because carrying it out constitutes a war crime. Full stop. Harvard’s Jack Goldsmith writes that even accepting all of the Trump/Hegseth assumptions about the boat strikes, “killing helpless men is murder.” (If you are unclear on this point, check out this footnote below. )

The murders dramatically highlight (and explain) the warnings from six members of Congress who reminded members of the military that they did not have to obey illegal orders. In fact, in the words of 18.22.4 of the DOD’s Manual on the Law of War, they have a duty “to refuse to comply with clearly illegal orders to commit violations of the law of war.”

In this case, the illegal orders were obeyed by subordinates including Seal Team 6. But nota bene : the top admiral overseeing the operations resigned abruptly amid drug boat strikes.

Pete Hegseth is not denying the murders, instead insisting that we just can’t handle the truth . Last night he posted on X: “We have only just begun to kill narco-terrorists.”

And finally — and this the most important point — the “kill them all” order is absolutely consistent with Donald Trump’s own longstanding fetish for war crimes.

Happy Saturday. A note to readers:

I know that many of you feel overwhelmed by all of the newsletters. There are a lot of claims on your time and your resources. I get it. More than 90 percent of you read everything we write and post for free — and I want to keep it that way, because you really can’t defend democracy from behind a paywall. But I want you to know that I am deeply grateful for those of you who have become paid subscribers, because you make it possible for me to stay on this hamster wheel of crazy. I won’t promise that you won’t disagree with me from time to time, but I will promise you straight, sober, sane, (and snarky) commentary. And I hope to earn your support and convince others that what we do here has some value.

Our War Crime President

It is not an exaggeration to say that the extrajudicial killings are Trumpism in Full, because Trump has told us so.

Indeed, Trump has a kink for brutality, especially when it is committed by what he regards as his military. In 2019, the Atlantic’s Adam Serwer described him as a “War crimes enthusiast,” which was simply a description of known facts.

On the campaign trail, Trump frequently invoked a false story about General John Pershing crushing a Muslim insurgency in the Philippines with bullets dipped in pig’s blood, declaring, “There was no more radical Islamic terror for 35 years!” He vowed to impose torture techniques “a hell of a lot worse than waterboarding.” Trump declared that he would “take out the families” of terrorist suspects, assuring skeptics that the military would not refuse his commands, even though service members have a duty to refuse orders that are manifestly illegal. “If I say do it, they’re going to do it.”

As president, Trump has repeatedly defended actual war crimes and staged high-profile pardons and commutations of some of the worst offenders. In November 2019, against the advice of officials in his own Pentagon, Trump granted pardons to two service members and restored the rank of a third:

Clint Lorance: An Army lieutenant convicted of second-degree murder for ordering his unit to fire on unarmed Afghan civilians.

Mathew Golsteyn: An Army major facing a murder charge for killing an alleged Afghan bomb-maker.

Edward Gallagher: A Navy SEAL acquitted of murder but convicted of posing with a corpse, whose rank was restored by Trump.

In its formal announcement, the White House cited “extenuating circumstances” in the cases. But, as Serwer noted, Trump himself made no such distinction.

Instead, he argues that the crimes of which the men are accused are not truly crimes at all. As the president put it on Twitter, “We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!”

That, noted Serwer six years ago, “is a philosophy that makes no moral distinction between killing combatants and killing the innocent."

**

And that’s the point. You can be shocked by Trump’s penchant for extra-judicial murders, but you can’t be surprised, because he’s been talking about them for years. In January 2023, I wrote a column about his fascination with summary killings.

Speaking to supporters at Mar-a-Lago in November (2022), Trump threatened that, as president, he would send the military into American cities, even if local officials objected, and repeatedly stressed his eagerness for executing drug dealers and human traffickers after quick, summary trials.

Trump set up his pronouncement with feigned reluctance. “I don’t like to say this,” he protested. But obviously he loves it, repeating his proposals to kill drug dealers several times during the announcement…. [He] recounted a conversation he claimed that he had with President Xi Jinping of China, when the Chinese strongman explained why his country had no drug problem: drug dealer trials that took two hours and ended in execution. “By the end of the day you’re executed,” he related to an enthusiastic audience. Trump is himself so enthusiastic about the executions that he put his own gruesome (and probably ahistorical) twist on the story. “I don’t know if anybody wants to know this or if it’s too graphic,” he said, “but the bullet is sent to their families. You know that, right? Sent to their families. It’s pretty tough stuff. No games. So they have no drug problem whatsoever.” Trump especially loves stories about bloody bullets…. Trump also praised the extra-judicial murders endorsed by former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, whom he congratulated for doing “an unbelievable job on the drug problem.” The State Department’s 2016 Human Rights Report estimated that police and vigilantes had killed more than 6,000 suspected drug dealers in the months since Duterte came to power.

Exit take. Trump has been lusting for this kind of violence for years, maybe decades. And he has made no secret of it. This is what he wanted, and this is what he is doing right now. Expect much more.

Trump 2.0 By The Numbers

Kyle Griffin: More than 220 judges have now rejected the Trump admin’s mass detention policy - POLITICO

**

Reuters: Trump’s campaign of retribution: At least 470 targets and counting

What began as a provocative rallying cry in March 2023 – “I am your retribution” – has hardened into a sweeping campaign of retaliation against perceived enemies, reshaping federal policy, staffing and law enforcement. A tally by Reuters reveals the scale: At least 470 people, organizations and institutions have been targeted for retribution since Trump took office – an average of more than one a day. Some were singled out for punishment; others swept up in broader purges of perceived enemies. The count excludes foreign individuals, institutions and governments, as well as federal employees dismissed as part of force reductions. The Trump vengeance campaign fuses personal vendettas with a drive for cultural and political dominance, Reuters found. His administration has wielded executive power to punish perceived foes – firing prosecutors who investigated his bid to overturn the 2020 election, ordering punishments of media organizations seen as hostile, penalizing law firms tied to opponents, and sidelining civil servants who question his policies. Many of those actions face legal challenges. At the same time, Trump and his appointees have used the government to enforce ideology: ousting military leaders deemed “woke,” slashing funds for cultural institutions held to be divisive, and freezing research grants to universities that embraced diversity initiatives.

Saturday dogs

We’re expecting 8-11 inches of snow here today, so Eli is planning a mellow day of hibernation.