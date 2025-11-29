To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Lydia Creydt's avatar
Lydia Creydt
Nov 29, 2025

Treating captives/survivors with brutality has needlessly put our troops in danger of reciprocal treatment. Not only is this dishonorable, it’s STUPID.

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Nancy Gallaher's avatar
Nancy Gallaher
Nov 29, 2025

Survivors are witnesses and may say what HEGSETH must hide. Pure evil.

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