Trump finally found his Roy Cohn.

Trump TACOs on Hormuz Strait tolls, but doubles-down on ICE traffic stops after yet another killing. Because the brutality is the point.

“The men and women of ICE are doing a GREAT job, one that has to be done,” Trump said of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a social media post on Wednesday morning. “We CANNOT give up one of I.C.E.’s most important and effective Crime Fighting tools, THE TRAFFIC STOP!”

On Tuesday, Trump also had to pay E. Jean Carroll $5.6 million he owed her after a jury found him liable for sexually abusing her in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s and then defaming her. We also learned that the US Mint is striking a new $1 gold Trump Coin “to honor the enduring legacy of liberty and a lasting symbol of patriotism. Featuring President Trump, it celebrates the strength of American values…”

Happy Wednesday.

The Appalling Mr. Blanche

Amidst the usual flood of news and outrage, the main event today will be Todd Blanche, who goes before the Senate Judiciary Committee trailing clouds of corruption, weaponized political prosecutions, fawning loyalty to the president, $1.8 billion slush funds, conflicts of interest, corrupt bargains, the Epstein cover-up, election denialism, violations of constitutional rights and court orders, a steaming pile of ethical violations, and a Department of Justice in ruins.

My apologies for the length of today’s newsletter, but the case against the deeply deplorable Blanche is vast and worth laying out in some detail.

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Just last week, a federal judge excoriated Blanche’s DOJ for its corrupt bargain creating a massive Goon Squad Slush Fund and immunizing Trump from IRS enforcement actions… forever. The judge’s decision came after more than 100 former judges filed a disciplinary complaint against Blanche, alleging he committed fraud on the court regarding the IRS settlement and abused his power.

[Judge Kathleen Williams] also barred the Justice Department, IRS and Mr. Trump from citing or using provisions of a deal the two sides reached in judicial, administrative, regulatory or other proceedings as evidence of a settlement in the case. The case, Williams wrote, “was brought for an improper purpose — to gain the imprimatur of judicial legitimacy for a ‘settlement’ that had no viable basis in law or fact.” Additionally, the president and his two older sons, who were plaintiffs alongside Mr. Trump, “acted in bad faith,” she concluded. Williams also directed a copy of her order to be mailed to the State Bar of New York and to the District of Columbia Bar, of which acting Attorney General Todd Blanche and Associate Attorney General Stanley Woodward are members, respectively. Blanche and Woodward signed documents relating to the settlement with Mr. Trump.

The Attorney General is supposed to be the nation’s top legal official, but he has been rebuked by federal courts for “willful and bad faith” conduct, specifically in the case of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was wrongly deported and then vindictively prosecuted.

Blanche also violated Department of Justice ethics standards by failing to recuse himself from matters involving Trump, despite a signed pledge to do so. And he may have benefited financially by ending investigations into the crypto industry while holding substantial personal investments in that sector.

And then there is the Epstein cover-up, including his sweet deal with Epstein confederate Ghislaine Maxwell. You’ll recall that his former boss, Pam Bondi, told lawmakers behind closed-doors after her ouster that Blanche was the department’s point person on the release of the Epstein documents.

But those issues are merely subsets of Blanche’s deeper corruption and his slavish loyalty to his client-in chief. The NYT tallies up Blanche’s dangerous record:

He pursued nakedly political indictments, including against James Comey, the former F.B.I. director. Mr. Blanche helped design a proposed $1.8 billion fund to benefit the rioters who attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and other Trump loyalists. He has spread falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election. He signed an agreement that gives the Trump family and its businesses immunity from tax audits, which could save Mr. Trump $100 million or more. Mr. Blanche has pushed out dozens of F.B.I. agents and federal prosecutors for doing their duty by investigating the riot and other potential crimes. He has violated his promise to recuse himself from matters in which he has a conflict of interest.

How bad is Blanche? More than 1200 former DOJ employees signed a letter opposing his nomination.

“In the coming weeks, many will rightly underscore the corruption and abuses that have defined the Justice Department under Todd Blanche’s leadership: the vindictive prosecutions and investigations of the President’s foes; the deals designed to reward lawbreakers with taxpayer dollars; the erasure of accountability for January 6; the mishandling of the Epstein files; and the denigration of judges and repeated violations of their orders,” the former employees wrote in a letter organized by Justice Connection, a DOJ alumni group. “But we want to focus on an area that deserves just as much attention: Todd Blanche’s degradation of DOJ’s apolitical career workforce.” … Under Blanche’s leadership, approximately 16,000 employees have left, and departures aren’t slowing down. They include FBI agents and analysts in field offices across the country, and more than a quarter of the department’s attorneys. Blanche has fired or overseen the firings of hundreds of these employees – usually without notice, and for improper, unlawful reasons. Some were terminated for having worked on cases the President didn’t like; for being relatives of the President’s foes; for adjudicating immigration cases in accordance with due process; for declining to initiate vindictive prosecutions; or for refusing to lie in court. These terminations violate the very civil service statutes designed to prevent corruption and political purges.

The New York City Bar also sounded warnings that Blanche’s record “conclusively demonstrates his lack of commitment to the integrity, professionalism and independence that the Senate should require and the American people should expect of the highest law enforcement official in the land.”

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington also denounced the appointment:

As acting attorney general and deputy attorney general, Blanche has repeatedly elevated the president’s interests over the DOJ’s and the American people’s. His record includes defending the settlement of Trump’s IRS lawsuit against his own administration, celebrating the firings of career DOJ employees assigned to cases against Trump, misusing DOJ power to investigate and indict Trump’s political enemies and working to purge the convictions of January 6 insurrectionists.

Writing in Executive Functions, Bob Bauer highlighted Blanche’s role in propping up Trump’s Big Lie:

Blanche has endorsed the president’s claim of a fraud-ridden electoral process. In a Fox News interview two months ago, he echoed Trump’s long-running insistence that the 2020 election was “rigged.” He cited without more detail “a ton of evidence” that somehow eluded the many courts that rejected Trump’s legal challenges and the election law experts who have independently evaluated these allegations. Blanche suggested that this “ton” of evidence has been accessible for “many, many years” but also stated that it has been hard to get at because the perpetrators of this fraud “[are] very good at hiding misconduct.”

Senate Democrats have demanded answers to a host of questions that Blanche has, so far, failed to answer. They are legion. (See footnote)

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Exit take: Senators may have buyer’s remorse over their votes to confirm chode like Pete Hegseth, Kash Patel, RFK, Jr., and Tulsi Gabbard. But this vote will be the ultimate test of whether the Senate still takes seriously its power of advice and consent. It will also be a decisive test of the character of the handful of senators who claim to have rediscovered their consciences and their independence.

Wednesday dogs

Eli could spend all day in the lake, especially when the temps are in the 90s.