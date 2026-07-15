To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Jim Bergquist's avatar
Jim Bergquist
Jul 15

A year of paid level of To the Contrary: Less than $75.

A box of popcorn: $4.

Reading Charlie Sykes' Friday summary of Trump's upcoming Thursday drone-A-thon, so I don't have to hear it: Priceless.

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James Byham's avatar
James Byham
Jul 15

Awesome Charlie , the sheer volume of the corruption and malfeasance leaves me almost speechless . A million times worse than John Mitchell .

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