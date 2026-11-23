Via the NYT: Jensen Huang and Alice Huang in Taiwan in 2024. Credit...Ann Wang/Reuters

Like you, I’d prefer to ease into this short holiday week, but we have several stories that actually deserve the over-hyped term: bombshells.

We learned a great deal more about what the president knew and when he knew it: “U.S. Tracked Alice Huang’s Contacts With China Spy Agency During Nvidia Affair - The New York Times

Allies of the former Nvidia chief, including President Trump, have sought to minimize the scandal and questioned whether Ms. Huang was spying for Chinese intelligence. But the newly revealed information underscores the continuous contacts that she had with the Ministry of State Security, even as she was in a romantic relationship with Mr. Huang…. The intelligence gathered by the U.S. contains evidence — including shipping records — demonstrating the role of Ms. Huang and Mr. Kang in that network of companies, people with knowledge of the intelligence reports said.

But…

We were also reminded that rules, laws, and accountability are for little people. Not the Masters of the Universe or Trump’s toe-sucking sycophants: “Nvidia reinstates Jensen Huang.”

The board of directors of Nvidia announced Monday that Jensen Huang, who resigned from the company on Nov. 12, would be reinstated as its leader. The move is effective immediately, the company said in a statement.

Trump promptly celebrated Huang’s return and effectively immunized him — assuring the disgraced CEO that the DOJ would take no action against him. For now.

And then there’s Howard Lutnick, who has been a sieve for sensitive information leaking to China. Over the weekend, GOP Senator John Kennedy said that the Commerce Secretary should face “hard questions” from Congress about whether he allowed Chinese companies to “circumvent” export rules to get access to Nvidia artificial intelligence chips.

“It appears to me, I emphasize ‘appears,’ that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips,” Kennedy told NBC News’s “Meet The Press.”

But — and I am sincerely sorry for repeating myself — consequences are for peons. Or at least those unable or unwilling to pay massive bribes. Via the WSJ, Lutnick’s head was on the block earlier, until he ponied up a $25 million donation to the Trump Library.

Trump was close to ousting Lutnick earlier this year after Lutnick acknowledged he had visited convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein at his private island, according to people familiar with the matter. But Lutnick, a billionaire and former chairman of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald, made a $25 million donation to Trump’s presidential library, and Trump stopped talking about replacing Lutnick, the people said. The donation was earlier reported in the book “Regime Change.”

Meanwhile, the ICE brutality continues. “Immigration officers make arrests at Seattle airport in ‘distressing’ scene, delaying flight.”

Masked immigration officers detained two people on a crowded airport jet bridge in Seattle as people were boarding Saturday, causing what the airline called a “distressing” scene for passengers and employees and delaying the Los Angeles-bound flight.

Finally, AI continues to threaten to make us mere mortals obsolete. “Anthropic staffer claims solution to mathematics’ Riemann hypothesis.”

The Mother of All Stonewalls

It’s hardly a secret that Trump 2.5 will refuse to cooperate in any meaningful way with congressional investigations. Expect coverups inside stonewalls, wrapped in threats against legislators who try to exercise their constitutional duties.

The one weak spot, however, is the private sector. Trump will block members of his Administration from testifying, but it’s less likely that CEOs and others would also defy congressional subpoenas, especially with the looming prospect of a Democratic president after 2028.

Over the weekend, however, Trump sought to extend his gag order to private companies that do business with the government: “New Trump executive order seeks to block federal contractors from talking to Congress.”

In an executive order issued late on Friday, President Donald Trump barred federal contractors from disclosing any information to Congress without explicit instruction from the White House. It’s the administration’s latest effort to make it harder for Democrats to investigate the executive branch after they won sweeping majorities in this month’s midterm elections. Contractors, according to the president’s order, will be forced to “abide by any instructions received from the White House and contracting agency related to the withholding of communications” the White House deems “protected by executive privilege.”

Can he do this? Is it legal? Politico says it’s “unclear.”

It’s unlikely that a contractor could tap into executive privilege to ignore a congressional or court subpoena. But notice to the White House might give the Justice Department enough time to mount a legal challenge to such a demand. It’s also uncertain whether the administration can unilaterally impose new conditions on existing federal contracts or add requirements not specifically authorized by Congress. The courts have often rejected such attempts.

Exit take: So much for “limited government.”

How Big was the Democratic Victory?

Via the NYT:

Democrats have secured comfortable majorities in Congress, flipped state legislatures and broken longstanding Republican control of state governments across the United States. They flipped nine seats in the Senate and have so far added 45 seats in the House of Representatives. The party picked up six governorships, including ones in once Republican strongholds like Texas, Georgia and Iowa. Three-quarters of Americans will be represented by a Democratic governor when the newly elected assume office, a jump from 57 percent before the election, according to a New York Times analysis of census data.

But What Can They Do With It?

Via Dana Milbank: “These Are 36 Fights the Dems Can Win in 2027” - The Washington Sun

I worry (and Republicans dearly hope) that Jeffries, by overpromising, is setting up himself, and the new majority, to fail. This is not to say Democrats shouldn’t attempt big things; they should. But the voters sent this Democratic majority to Washington with clear instructions to end the war, reduce the cost of living and crack down on corruption. The Democrats should fight President Donald Trump on all three, but, at least at first, they need to pick fights they can win. They must take up simple, popular bills that unify the caucus, and then apply intense pressure to the four Senate Republicans needed to break a filibuster. That will leave the president with a stark choice: sign the bills, or hand Democrats the issues that will win them the White House in 2028.

Some of Milbank’s suggestions for smaller bites:

Several of these first moves are obvious: End all funding of the Iran war on a tight timetable

Restore the Medicaid cuts in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill”

Restore the bill’s cuts to health insurance premium subsidies under the Affordable Care Act

Raise the minimum wage

Rescind Trump’s tariffs on Canada

Rescind the corporate tax breaks in the “One Big, Beautiful Bill”

Some of my personal favorite ideas:

Ban noncompete clauses that block people from changing jobs.

And then Milbank offers some bills Democrats can pass to tackle corruption:

Ban stock trades, and bets on prediction markets, by members of Congress and administration officials alike

Ban former members of Congress and senior administration officials from becoming lobbyists — with no loopholes

Force the disclosure of dark-money political contributions

You can read the rest here.

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Monday dogs

Auggie is waiting for me to finish this newsletter, so we can play ball.