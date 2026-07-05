To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Claire
Jul 5

Love that the big fat baby had to wait until the middle of the night to give his “speech”. And then, of course, he slept through the “biggest best most fabulous fireworks ever”. NYC did it best and it WAS fabulous! I guess someone told him that “communism” was a good insult because he’s said that about 1.3 million times in the last few days. Sorry, Fatass, this country IS fabulous and fantastic DESPITE YOU!! Happy 4th America the Beautiful!!

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Jeff the Original
Jul 5

I watched a good portion of the speech, mostly because my wife had a sort of morbid curiosity and we were in between 4th activities. Trump stayed on the teleprompter for most of it. A couple of times he looked ready to wander off script, but it was almost as if you could hear Susie Wiles in his ear saying, "Not tonight." He'd stop himself mid-thought and move on. It didn't feel like we were seeing a different Trump—it felt like we were watching the real Trump being carefully restrained for an hour.

What bothered me most was his parade of military heroes. I have no problem honoring them—in fact, they deserve every bit of recognition they receive. What bothered me was who was doing the honoring.

The moment I decided I couldn't vote for Trump in 2016, after 30 years as a Republican, was when he mocked John McCain for being captured and spending more than five years as a POW. That wasn't a slip of the tongue. It revealed something about his character.

So watching Trump stand there celebrating America's military heroes gave me the same uneasy feeling as watching a kind of faux stolen valor. I don't mean he literally claimed military service—he didn't. I mean he was trying to wrap himself in the honor, sacrifice, and character of people whose values he has repeatedly shown contempt for when it suited him politically.

We know who you are, Donald. One disciplined speech doesn't erase years of showing us exactly who you've been.

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