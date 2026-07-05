First things first: Donald Trump did not ruin my 4th, and I suspect that most Americans went about their celebrations without reference to the Orange Ego’s bumbling attempt to hijack the event.

It is worth remembering that the vast, vast majority of Americans were far away from the FUBARS and fustian of Trump’s event. They went about their celebrations untroubled by the heat, lightning, and hubris of Trump’s MAGA rally.

Nor did most Americans subject themselves to the president’s late-night speech — or the clammy propagandists at Fox News. They missed the Olympic-level suckage of Rachel Campos-Duffy comparing Trump’s meandering speech in severe weather to the troops storming the beaches of Normandy.

No, really.

But in the real world, Trump’s 11 p.m. ramble was exactly what you would have expected. Except more tedious.

“Donald Trump took the stage on Saturday night imagining himself the master of the universe, not the temporary custodian of a country born around the same time as the hot-air balloon.” writes the Guardian’s David Smith, “The last decade was proof that ‘divine providence’ had made Trump president for America’s 250th anniversary of independence, his aide Stephen Miller posted on social media.”

But, alas, Smith writes, the speech he delivered was not one that will ever have a place in the pantheon of Great Presidential Rhetoric, although it may be studied by psychologists of our decline.

In blowing out the candles on the nation’s birthday cake, Trump committed the one sin that even his base cannot forgive, especially after 12 hours of waiting in sun, wind and rain. He was actually quite boring. Which proves that, like New Year’s Eve, big birthdays often tend to be anticlimactic. This sad spectacle on the National Mall featured Teleprompter Trump, the one who has been warned by his chief of staff, Susie Wiles, to stay on script and at least pretend to sound presidential. But every now and then, like a glitch in the matrix, he reverted to his petty grievances and obsessions.

And, of course, he lied about the crowd sizes. Because, of course.”

I missed it all because I was in Ephraim, Wisconsin, watching one of Door County’s gorgeous sunsets and listening to the sound of Americans celebrating the country that they know is not his.

Ephraim, Wisconsin. July 4, 2026.

Egg Harbor, Wisconsin, July 3, 2026.

Happy Sunday night.

A week of pre-holiday commentary

Sunday

Monday

Tuesday

Wednesday

Thursday

Friday

Saturday

Sunday night dogs

Auggie and Eli get dressed up for national holidays.