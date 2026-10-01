Someone’s having a bad hair year.

As you know, I worry about irrational exuberance, but I may have picked a bad year to quit chuffing hopium. Because damn. (BTW: Scroll down for a special midterm election offer.)

Let’s catch-up a bit:

SPECIAL MIDTERM ELECTION OFFER

With just weeks to go before the midterms, we have a special offer for all paid subscribers (and free subscribers who upgrade).

Stay up-to-date with the midterm campaign with a FREE three-month subscription to Taegan Goddard’s must-read Political Wire.

For more than a quarter century, Taegan has been sifting the signal from the noise — focusing in on the most important political developments. He distills the most important stories of each day and highlights their most important takeaways.

For his paying subscribers, he offers even more valuable content, including:

His weekly news quiz.

His weekly podcast, “Trial Balloon”

His exclusive analysis of major developments, which always makes me feel smarter.

If you are a paying subscriber — or if you upgrade to a paid subscription to “To the Contrary,” you can instantly unlock Taegan’s offer of three free months at Political Wire, giving you all the above, and more.

3 free months of Political Wire

Today’s Podcast

When “On Tyranny.” was first published in 2017, it was a huge best-seller. But some of the smart kids were skeptical of Timothy Snyder’s warnings. This was America, they assured us, and it could never happen here.

But, nine years later, the book seems more prophetic than ever. Institutions we thought would be firewalls cracked; universities, media companies, law firms, and billionaires “obeyed in advance.” The Supreme Court effectively placed the presidency above the law…

So, this seems like a good time to catch up with the historian who tried to warn us. I asked Snyder: How are we doing? And what happens next?

x

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

**

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us. As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

Nota Bene

Garry Kasparov targeted for assassination by Vladimir Putin? “New Details: Assassins Were Indicted. Very Likely, I Was Their Target.”

The Kremlin’s fondness for international assassinations of its critics and enemies has a long history. This year, Moscow has ramped up its covert actions and sabotage campaign across Europe. So today’s news naming me and my long-time associate and Free Russia Forum co-founder Ivan Tyutrin as assassination targets cannot be called a surprise—but it’s still a shock. Neither I nor Ivan have been told explicitly that we were the targets whose names are redacted in the indictment of the assassins. We were, however, warned by security services in Lithuania and the US that our lives were in danger and that we should take precautions, which I did and will continue to do. But I will not stop and I will not hide, even if I thought it was possible to do so. I believe that the best defense is a good offense. My family and I will not truly be safe as long as Putin is in power in Russia—a circumstance shared by millions. And so I will continue to do everything I can to rally the free world against Putin’s murderous dictatorship, especially by supporting Ukraine militarily and economically—and punishing Russia in similar fashion.

Meanwhile in Wisconsin. A close race. And a tsunami of GOP money. James Wigderson: “Race for Wisconsin Governor Is Close - Again.”

“New Marquette Law School Poll of Wisconsin finds that in the race for governor, Democrat David Crowley is supported by 49% of likely voters and Republican Tom Tiffany is supported by 46%, with 5% undecided.” Given a choice between being Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley and Republican Congressman Tom Tiffany, you would definitely want to be Crowley right now.

But..

The negative advertising by Tiffany and his billionaire backers has taken a toll on Crowley. Where Crowley had a net positive approval rating in the previous Marquette University Law School Poll, he is now at 31% favorable and 44% unfavorable, a net favorability of -13 points. That’s down from a net favorability of +4 points in August. Most of the growth of the negative opinion of Crowley has occurred among Republican voters (50% to 75% unfavorable) but it has also grown among independent voters (25% to 39% unfavorable) while his favorability has dropped among independents from 26% to 18%. While 42% of independents still claim they don’t know enough about Crowley to have an opinion, that opinion is being formed in the air war that is being fought right now on televisions and streaming services across Wisconsin.

And… “Tiffany raised $26 million in two months thanks to transfers from state party fueled by its billionaire backers.”

Tom Tiffany raised $26.3 million over the past two months for his gubernatorial campaign, thanks largely to transfers from the state GOP after the party received $27.6 million from billionaires Diane Hendricks, Dick Uihlein and Liz Uihlein. The $24.2 million the state GOP transferred to Tiffany’s campaign helped him outraise Dem rival David Crowley more than 2-to-1 during the reporting period. The Uihleins, Illinois business owners and GOP mega donors, each gave the state GOP $11 million during the period, which covered July 28-Sept. 23. Meanwhile, Hendricks, the owner of ABC Supply in Beloit, gave the party $5.6 million. Hendricks and the Uihleins have collectively given the state GOP $39.2 million since Jan. 1, and the party has turned around to transfer nearly $34.4 million to Tiffany while doing another $206,862 worth of in-kind contributions for his campaign.

Thursday dogs

Flashback: Grandson Elliot bonds with Auggie.