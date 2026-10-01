To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Jeff Clabault's avatar
Jeff Clabault
Oct 1

The disgusting amount of money being donated by individuals like the Uihleins makes it VERY hard to argue against a wealth tax. If those mega rich folks can afford to buy elections, then they can certainly afford to fund USAID.

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Duane Pierson's avatar
Duane Pierson
Oct 1Edited

One more Schmitt hit. Who the H is he defending? An adjudicated rapist and business fraudster, and a felon. And two grand juries indicted Trump for J6. What the H are these Rs doing but NOT upholding their duty to support and defend the Constitution. The only hawks involved are not BB teams but chicken-hawks like Schmitt.

OK, some catharsis. Of course, we all should believe Snyder's warnings and Kasparov's assassination threats. And, we should believe the plain to see pernicious effects of Citizens United v FEC. What the H were those conservatives thinking? Money is NOT speech. It corrupts politics and leads to plutocracy and oligarchiy.

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