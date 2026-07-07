The Supreme Court's Conservative Juggernaut

Legal analyst and Talking Feds host Harry Litman joins me to talk about the state of American democracy 250 years after independence, recent Supreme Court decisions and their implications, and Trump's unparalleled corruption.

Harry has faith in the American capacity for renewal; I worry about the ratchet effect of our declining culture and confidence in ourselves.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Harry Litman

The $2.4 billion downpayment on Trump’s corruption

The Supreme Court Juggernaut

The “Ratchet” that breaks democracy