To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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The Supreme Court's Conservative Juggernaut

A conversation with Harry Litman
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes

Legal analyst and Talking Feds host Harry Litman joins me to talk about the state of American democracy 250 years after independence, recent Supreme Court decisions and their implications, and Trump's unparalleled corruption.

Harry has faith in the American capacity for renewal; I worry about the ratchet effect of our declining culture and confidence in ourselves.

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Note: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Harry Litman

The $2.4 billion downpayment on Trump’s corruption

The Supreme Court Juggernaut

The “Ratchet” that breaks democracy

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