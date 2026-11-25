We don’t know yet whether this will be the “Big One,” and experience urges caution, but this feels different. Trump has not only managed to create a festering national security/corruption/technology scandal, but his attempt to pump and manipulate markets may also have created a massive financial bubble.

If you think the midterm tsunami complicated Trump’s life, wait until his other bubble bursts as well.

Maybe that explains why so few Republicans are bothering to defend him this time.

The story so far: On Sunday, Donald Trump strong-armed the Nvidia board into reversing itself and re-instating its disgraced ex-CEO, Jensen Huang. Via the WSJ:

Bloomberg News reports that the board decided to reinstate Mr. Huang without consulting company executives after facing pressure from Mr. Trump. In other words, the board may have worried about regulatory and legal risks if they defied Mr. Trump’s wishes and didn’t rehire Mr. Huang. Given the President's penchant for lawfare and retribution, this is no idle risk.

After a giddy Monday, the markets seemed to start remembering that the American economy ultimately rests on the rule of law, transparency, accountability, and sound corporate governance — but that it is now held hostage by a deeply unstable non-genius who rules by fear, favor, and whim.

The president’s strong-arming of Nvidia’s board was not merely a disaster of corporate governance, but it was also a stark demonstration of the degree to which the free market has been replaced by an Oligopoly.

It also is beginning to dawn on the markets that Trump did not, in fact, solve Nvidia’s — or AI’s — problems. Instead, he made them exponentially worse. The AI multiverse appears to be teetering this morning. (See: “Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Opens Over 3% Lower as Confidence in AI Trade Weaken.”)

But, as you know, that is only part of the story. By turning a blind eye to Chinese espionage — the possible theft of the world’s most dangerous and valuable technology — Trump is placing the market and his own self-interest — ahead of national security.

It turns out he is as weak on China as he was on Russia.

On Tuesday, his toad-picked Attorney General, Todd Blanche, made it clear that neither the DOJ or FBI had conducted any sort of meaningful investigation into the Nvidia-Huang-Chinese-Espionage case and showed scant interest in ever doing so.

The message: If China was indeed spying on the United States, don’t look to us to protect you. (Meanwhile, we continue to learn more about how Jensen’s Huang’s paramour “has been intertwined with China’s military-industrial complex since childhood.”)

Despite the growing blowback, Trump seems intent on making the whole thing even worse, using the same logic to defend Huang that he used to defend his coverup of the Epstein Files. You can do it if you’re a star… or my friend. And I don’t want to hurt my friends.

On Monday he posted this red-bra spoof of his own assassination attempt (in which one of his supporters was killed):

On Tuesday, Trump floated the idea that he might pardon Huang, making the TechnoLord effectively above the law and beyond accountability (at least criminally). (See: “Trump says pardon is always an option for Jensen Huang, and that pleading the Fifth isn’t necessary.”)

Here, however, is the clearest sign that this one is different: In each of other Trump’s other Major Scandals, elected Republicans rushed to the cameras and keyboards to defend/deflect/rationalize and otherwise demonstrate their post-shame obeisance.

This time? To be sure, the usual toe-sucking gimps will go through the motions. But it seems worth noting how many Republicans are willing to call him out on this: Trump's intervention has drawn sharp criticism from Republicans, including Sen. John Kennedy, Sen. Tom Cotton, Sen. Rick Scott, Se. John Cornyn, Sen. Kevin Cramer, Sen. Pete Ricketts, Rep. Don Bacon, and Sen. John Curtis,

Of course we don’t know whether their actions will follow their words, but perhaps you should bookmark some of this:

Tom Cotton: ‘Congress has much to investigate’ after Donald Trump push to reinstate Jensen Huang “Congress has much to investigate and we will pass overwhelmingly bipartisan chip export-control bills, including my Chip Security Act, one way or the other,” Cotton wrote on social media.

‘National security risk’: North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer criticizes move to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia CEO The legal and reputational risk of hiring a CEO who may very well be convicted in the United States or other nations of violating espionage and export control laws is now born by the board of Nvidia, but the national security risk is passed along to the United States military and its citizens. The risk of extortion by a Chinese asset who’s been banned by Singapore is risk enough to not rehire Huang. The worst part of this is what we may never know. Congress should immediately pass the strictest export controls possible. I hope it’s not too late.

Congress blasts Nvidia bringing Jensen Huang back “It’s inexplicable to me why they want this guy back as CEO,” Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., a China hawk who is retiring from Congress, told CNBC in a phone interview. “To me it’s a failure of character.” Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., a close Trump ally and a former CEO, criticized the move and called for a congressional briefing “as soon as possible” on Huang’s reinstatement. “Nvidia’s board is free to vote however they want, but the federal government owes the American people answers about what actually happened,” Scott told CNBC in an emailed statement. “This looks terrible on its face, and it drives home the need for Congress to be informed on the full impact of Jensen Huang’s actions on our national security and economy.”

Curtis links Trump's embrace of embattled Nvidia CEO to GOP midterm drubbing - Live Updates - POLITICO Sen. John Curtis thinks President Donald Trump’s enthusiastic support for Jensen Huang’s reinstatement at Nvidia is exactly why Republicans suffered so badly in the midterms. “Quite frankly, I think there’s a little element here of why we lost the election,” the Utah Republican said in an interview Monday evening. “Which is billionaire helping billionaire, while people are really hurting. And billionaire[s] not having real-life consequences like everyone else.”

Senator John Cornyn of Texas: Cornyn challenged Nvidia’s national security assessment shortly after the company announced Huang’s return. “No national security risk? Based on what?” the Texas Republican wrote in a post on X Monday, responding to the company’s statement about receiving input from senior U.S. government officials. Cornyn subsequently questioned whether federal authorities had warned Huang about the suspected Chinese intelligence operation. “Again, did the FBI do a defensive briefing of Huang? If not, why not? If so, what did they tell him about the risk? Did he ignore it?” Cornyn wrote in another post. He later broadened his concerns to Nvidia’s internal oversight. “Many questions about corporate governance as well,” he wrote.

And, perhaps not surprisingly, Louisiana Republican Sen. John Kennedy had the most colorful take: "Well, look, I believe in ethics and morals. But it's not my place as a senator to tell Mr. Huang that he can't cheat on his wife," Kennedy said. "He can go hit on Kristi Noem's ex-husband in a dark cocktail lounge, for all I care." "But it is my place to tell him if you're cheating on your wife with somebody who could be a Chinese spy, that jeopardizes national security,...

After describing Jensen Huang’s affairs as “the most expensive sex since Helen of Troy,” Kennedy turned his focus onto members of Trump’s cabinet: I’m more interested in talking to Howard Lutnick and to Scott Bessent. It appears to me, I emphasize, “appears,” that the Department of Commerce has allowed the Communist Party of China to circumvent our export controls on advanced chips, either that or they didn’t know what they were doing. They’re so incompetent, you wouldn’t put them in charge of a food truck. Now, I don’t think they’re incompetent. It appears that they knowingly allowed this to happen. Scott Bessent has been saying, “Stop it.” So I want to get both of them in front of a committee, put them under oath, ask them not to stab each other because I realize they don’t like each other, and let’s get to — let’s answer some hard questions. And if Secretary Lutnick is giving our chips away, he needs to stop it, in my opinion.

And it’s not just the senators. Here’s the statement by three REPUBLICAN members of the House Select Committee on China Chairmen John Moolenaar (R-MI) of the Select Committee on China, Rick Crawford (R-AR) of the Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and Brian Mast (R-FL) of the Foreign Affairs Committee jointly released the following statement concerning Jensen Huang’s reinstatement by NVIDIA’s board:



“The NVIDIA board’s brief internal investigation and reinstatement of Jensen Huang do not erase the national security threats and questions that must be addressed . Jensen Huang and Tim Teter have confirmed they will appear for their transcribed interviews on December 1 and December 2 as previously planned. We remain committed to getting answers on the mass smuggling of NVIDIA products, their diversion for Chinese military purposes, and their key role in advancing our foremost adversary’s AI capabilities.”

Another indication that this one is going to get worse. A lot worse. ”The Agents Howard Lutnick Pulled off Their Jobs”- The Atlantic Some commerce officials were baffled that Lutnick had diverted personnel for his own protection as the United States is racing to stay ahead of China on advanced artificial intelligence. BIS is the nation’s leading bureau for the enforcement of export controls, and its agents are trained to keep prized U.S. technology out of the wrong hands. In theory, they should be on the front lines of the effort to prevent illicit AI-chip trading—the issue at the center of the controversy over Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his relationship with an alleged Chinese spy.

Today’s Youtube

Earlier this morning, I joined “the Trump Report” from London…

Wednesday dogs

The boys wanted me to let you know that they haven’t changed their minds.