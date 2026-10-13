The Unbearable Lightness of Marco Rubio

“Let’s be clear,” Daniel Drezner writes, “Rubio’s speeches are dime-store rhetoric grasping at profundity and failing. Because Rubio is play-acting as an adult.”

Happy Tuesday.

Three weeks before the 2026 midterms, Dan Drezner — academic dean and distinguished professor of international politics at Tuft’s Fletcher School — and I dig into Trump’s betrayal of Ukraine, the various Doomsday Scenarios haunting Democrats these days… and Marco Rubio’s attempted rebrand. There are, argues Drezner, no adults in the room in Trump 2.0 — and he dissects Marco Rubio’s fatuous attempts at a rebrand.

In a recent post, he focused on Rubio’s recent BIG IDEA speech in Greece.

You can read the text of the speech here. After a long section praising ancient Greece we get to the part where Rubio tries to make MAGA the natural successor to Socrates and Pericles… The Washington Post’s John Hudson notes that, “The address was a major production, with staffers operating four State Department video cameras, including one mounted on a crane for cinematic shots of the secretary on the Pnyx, the hillside where ancient Athenians gathered to debate and vote, laying the early foundations of democracy.” Similarly, the New York Times’ Edward Wong explained, “Mr. Rubio’s speech sought to highlight the ideological tenets of an American conservative movement whose adherents see President Trump as their leader.”…. Let’s be clear: Rubio’s speeches are dime-store rhetoric grasping at profundity and failing. Because Rubio is play-acting as an adult. A real adult would acknowledge after eighteen months that it’s insane for a single person to serve as secretary of state and national security advisor. And it’s not like the administration’s track record validates the arrangement.

And here is Drezner’s “Exposure Therapy for Democrats,” in which he walks through some of the pre-midterm jitters:

To review, for these midterms, Democratic doomsday scenarios fall into one of three categories: The current polling has a systemic pro-Democratic bias and therefore does not reflect reality (the Polling Mirage Doomsday Scenario ); or

Political reality will shift against the Democrats between now and November 3rd to tip the scales back in favor of the GOP (the GOP Bounceback Doomsday Scenario ); or

Democrats will romp in November but Trump will marshal the power of GOP-controlled branches of government to ex post thwart any good result (the Fascism Always Wins Doomsday Scenario).

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Some highlights of my conversation with Daniel Drezner

Is Trump’s diesel deal with Putin illegal?

Rubio’s contradictory view of the West.

America First? Really?

Tuesday dogs

Auggie and Eli on a ramble in the woods.