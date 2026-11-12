The Worst Scandal in Presidential History is Even Worse Than You Thought

Throughout today’s podcast, you’ll hear me muttering, “Holy shit,” because, as bad as you thought it was… it’s worse.

In his new book, “Prince and Thieves,” investigative journalist Matthew Cole drops one bombshell after another: Jared Kushner’s hacked phone and massive slush funds; the entanglement of greed, cash, power, murder, and war.

In other words, it is a roadmap for Congressional investigators next year….

Cole takes us inside his years-long investigation into Kushner's relationships with powerful Gulf Arab leaders, including Saudi Arabia's Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) and the UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ). Drawing on his reporting, Matthew examines allegations of secret financial arrangements, foreign government money, covert operations, and the influence of personal business interests on US foreign policy during Donald Trump's administration.

At the heart of this shocking story is a tenuous relationship with Israel to confront Iran and marginalize Palestine, and secrets the conspirators want to remain hidden, including bank accounts for Kushner’s use to advance his own agenda in the Middle East. The actions of MBZ and MBS have already resulted in a trail of disparate wreckage, both domestically and globally, encompassing interference in US presidential elections, Israel’s war of annihilation in Gaza, and the Israeli-US war with Iran. These consequences beg the question: Did the president himself know what was happening in his own White House?

SPOILER ALERT: Of course, he did.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Matthew Cole

Did the Trump/Kushner corrupt bargains lead to war with Iran?

How the UAE bailed out the Kushner Family…

The mystery of Kushner’s $750 million slush fund

Trump’s corrupt $500 million bargain with the UAE.

Corruption and quid pro quos