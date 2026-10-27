“Their Cruelty Marks Them as MAGA. It’s The Thing That Brings Them Into the Club.”

As Trump and the Republicans make their closing arguments, New York Times columnist David French joins me to discuss the backlash to the Ramaswamy ad, whether Texas is really in play, the DOJ’s Alaska lawsuit, Pete Hegseth’s reported Senate ambitions, and how corruption could shape the vote.

You can read French’s latest here: “Despicable Doesn’t Begin to Cover It” - The New York Times

It’s hard to imagine a more cruel and evil act than raping a child. There is no betrayal greater than the betrayal of a child by a parent. And then Ramaswamy compounded that betrayal by wielding that evil mother as a weapon against her own daughter. I’m reminded of Sir Thomas More’s famous line in Robert Bolt’s play “A Man for All Seasons”: “Why, Richard, it profits a man nothing to give his soul for the whole world. But for Wales!” But for Ohio, Vivek?

NOTE: If you enjoy conversations like this one, or just want to hang around with smart, sane people, please consider joining us.

As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

ICYMI

The Musk, Epstein, Vance Election Charlie Sykes · Oct 26 It was an internationally bad night for the Trump-Putin Axis. In Brazil, incumbent President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat the Trump-backed nepo-baby Flávio Bolsonaro on Sunday, with 51.8% of the vote to 48.2%. Read full story

Some highlights of my conversation with David French

The Iron Law of Corruption in democracies.

Cruelty as MAGA membership.

Can we stop treating Tech billionaires as political gurus?

When the public turns on the tech titans

If this work has value for you, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.

Tuesday dogs

Cozy morning by the fire, as Eli and Auggie discuss whether it will be Brewers in 4.