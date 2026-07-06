To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Sarah G's avatar
Sarah G
Jul 6

I was just saying to my husband — literally as Charlie posted this — that I had been pleasantly surprised by all of the positive energy surrounding the World Cup. I had worried that it would be all about ICE beating up and terrorizing foreign fans, and it has been nice to see so many stories about Americans and foreign visitors discovering and welcoming each other as human beings. And then the President had to crap all over the positive energy. We had been looking like decent, if loud, people, but I guess that had to be changed.

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Mary Ann's avatar
Mary Ann
Jul 6

Regarding your ongoing posting about the evils of DSA and it's positions, like many members of organizations, not every member supports the organization on every single issue. (See Catholics on divorce, premarital sex, and abortion) DSA members were chosen by citizens who made a choice. What is proposed by the DSA is no more radical or crazy than the Republican Party.

Under The Felon and a Republican Congress, we have:

- an insurrection fomented by The Felon and his supporters was never punished and the truth is being whitewashed

- the greatest transfer of wealth from labor to capital

- election interference by the federal government into the states (why are the Republican "states rights" folks silent?)

- a private individual with a band of boys accessed and stole financial and personal information from U.S. citizens while taking over tax payer paid data systems

- a private individual with a band of boys destroyed agencies created by and funded by a Congress whom citizens elected

- CORRUPTION on the scale of Putin, while the Republican Congress does nothing

- science and education funding is gutted because we apparently need more deluded morons populating the U.S.

- private companies are chosen by The Felon to get no-bid federal contracts, The Felon buys stock in these companies, and then the U.S. takes a stake in them

- tens of billions of tax dollars wasted in Iran and we'll never know the total cost because the DOD can't pass an audit

- war crimes and extrajudicial killings are encouraged and celebrated

- racism and misogyny is celebrated and promoted across the federal government

- media taken over on terms favorable to those in favor of The Felon and Republicans to ensure delusion is promoted over truth and facts

- violations of law (see Epstein files) by The Felon and his DOJ and Republicans in Congress do nothing

I could go on but I don't have time.

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