To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Dannys's avatar
Dannys
Oct 7Edited

The complete lack of self awareness is….astonishing. Tom Tillis. It appears to be a Republican trait.

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Anne's avatar
Anne
Oct 7

Tillis said on State of Play this morning that he is a firm believer that presidents should have who they want in their cabinet - his rationale for voting for the morons running our government. hope all this comes back to bite him sooner than later

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