Today is the 10th anniversary of the October 7, 2016 release of the Access Hollywood tapes (about which more below). So, this is also a good day to talk about Senator Thom Tillis and his own bizarre form of Trump Derangement Syndrome.

But let’s catch up first:

No refund for Trump’s self-fluffing : “Trump Does Not Plan to Reimburse Taxpayers for Promotional Ads” - The New York Times.

It’s Scott Bessent’s turn in the barrel: The WSJ is out with a bombshell report on the dysfunction in his Treasury Dept.: “Inside Bessent’s Treasury: Tension, Turnover and Unmet Economic Goals” - WSJ

A bad debate night for a doddering Susan Collins . Via Adam Jentleson: “Based on tonight’s debate, Collins seems entombed in the category of senators who are past their sell-by dates but remain certain they have a formula—and then find themselves doddering on a debate stage and then, after election day, wondering why that formula didn’t work anymore.”

The gaslighting continues. Via Adam Kinzinger: MAGA wants you to think that Trump was “just joking” about nuking Los Angeles and San Diego. “But no American president should ever say what he said, not as a joke and not as a clumsy way of making some other point. And I think everybody knows that in their gut, including a lot of the people who rushed to defend him.”

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Thom Tillis Still Doesn’t Get It

I mentioned yesterday that I was in New York for Stephanie Ruhle’s show, and found myself in the green room with Senator Thom Tillis, who has a new book with the promising title: “How to Lose Friends and Antagonize Presidents.”

We had a cordial conversation, and then I watched his interview with Ruhle. It was, I am sorry to say, cringeworthy, and highly revealing: Because what we saw was a man who — even after all these years — lacks the courage of his remarkably weak convictions.

To his credit, Tillis called out Trump’s festering corruption. Tillis noted that Trump is raking in billions at the same time that ‘people are growing up in a trailer park’.” “Appearances are not good,” he offered.

But it’s not just “appearances,” is it? And there was the rub. But it was only the tip of Tillis’ iceberg of rationalizations, trimmings, and unwillingness to see what is right in front of his eyes.

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Ruhle was precisely the wrong interlocutor for Tillis to try to bullshit. She opened the conversation by quoting one of the text messages Tillis says he sent to Trump: “I want to help,” Tillis wrote, “but I don’t take this BS from anyone, including you, Mr. President. I care if you fail.”

Ruhle asked him to explain this, “because these are tough words, but at the same time, you voted with him 95 percent of the time.”

Tillis trotted out his canned answer.

With Trump, he said, “the ‘what’ is very seldom the issue. It’s the ‘how’.”

As an example, he cited Trump’s brutal immigration enforcement. “I'm OK with deporting in an orderly fashion, anyone who's here that's illegally present, that's not trying to go through a process to be here legally. But to do it the way [Kristi] Noem did it made us lose an issue that we were winning on.”

But Ruhle interrupted him, “But sir,” she said, “that is the what, not the how.”

“The what is what they’re doing.”

Which is exactly the point: The brutality of Trump’s ICE thuggery is the what. Shooting people in the streets is the what. Separating families; arresting moms at school; detaining US citizens; renditioning migrants to Third World gulags are the what of Trumpism.

Tillis stuck to his spin. Trump’s policy on the border was a “big win,” he said, but it was Kristi Noem who screwed everything up. Time and again, he blamed the staff, not the boss.

Ruhle called him out on it.

“But,” Ruhle interjected, “why are we blaming Kristi Noem? Why are we blaming Pete Hegseth, all whom you voted to confirm? All of this is happening at the President’s direction.”

Ruhle’s question exposed the soft underbelly of Tillis’ critique of Trump. In the face of overwhelming evidence to the contrary, Tillis insisted: “The president has great political instincts.”

But on issues like immigration and affordability, he claimed, it was his advisors who were giving him bad advice, “and making it difficult for the Republican brand.” (He talked a great deal about that “brand,” but we’ll come back to that.)

Inevitably, Ruhle also asked about Tillis’ vote to confirm the nomination of Todd Blanche as Attorney General. Tillis briefly opposed Blanche, only to cave in and vote to confirm. Tillis (who now says he has regrets about voting for Hegseth) doubled down on his support for Blanche, calling him “a solid AG.”

“He’s proven to me to be a professional that I think is right for the role.…”

Back in the green room, I asked one of Tillis’ staffers, WTF was he thinking voting for someone like Blanche? The aide said that Blanche was helpful in quashing the criminal probe into Fed Chair Jerome Powell (which seems de minimus, since there was no there there at all). The aide also argued that if Blanche had not been confirmed, Trump would have appointed someone even worse, like the thoroughly deplorable MAGA enforcer, Ed Martin.

But this was weak sauce, because Tillis could then have voted against Martin as well. That’s his job.

Ruhle also challenged Tillis on his vote for Blanche, noting that Tillis “held up his confirmation because you were worried about this anti-weaponization fund and you secured some sort of agreement that it wasn’t going to move forward with it. It kind of feels like they’re looking —.”

“Nah, that’s just a liberal narrative — it is dead,” Tillis interrupted. “You know what? You’re not going to say that here: ‘That’s a liberal narrative,’” Ruhle repeated. “No, I’m not talking about you,” the GOP lawmaker backpedaled. “I’ve heard it back home. I heard it from my colleagues on Judiciary.”

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Perhaps you are detecting a pattern here. Even when Tillis was outspoken about Trump’s ethical swamp, he cast it not in terms of the damage to the rule of law, but rather how it was hurting the Republican brand.

He was also unwilling to say flatly that Trump’s self-dealing was illegal, saying that “remains to be seen.” Instead, he called it “a bad look.”

“And I think that’s one of the reasons why we have political headwinds. The big issue I have is with Don Jr. Look, I realize even people worth $300 or $400 million can have liquidity problems, but you’d have thought he’d have figured out another way other than letting a Russian oligarch, who has literally been on a mission with Vladimir Putin to Beijing, fund a wedding. Doesn’t make sense, Again, is it illegal? I don’t know, but appearances, it’s the last thing we need. This is about the Republican brand.

Ruhle followed up, asking Tillis whether the White House was for sale. “Why would a Russian oligarch want to pay for Don Jr.’s wedding unless he was getting serious political favors?”

Tillis agreed that those are “legitimate questions.”

“They should be answered. My point in writing the book, and my point in talking on these shows, is that I care about the Republican brand.”

So, it is not the dishonesty that bothers Tillis, but rather the branding problem. It’s not the thuggery of ICE or the attacks on the rule of law — it’s the damage to the GOP brand. (FFS.) Tillis explains he is speaking out and writing the book to help Republicans win next month and keep control of the Senate. (In the green room, he told me that he thinks the House GOP majority is toast but put GOP chances of holding the Senate at 60%.)

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Later in the day, he went around and around with MS NOW’s Luke Russert about his vote to confirm RFK, Jr. despite Kennedy’s position on vaccines. It did not go well.

Russert grew so frustrated he decided to try to abandon the topic altogether. “Okay, I’m done. I’m sorry. You’re talking in circles and it makes absolutely no sense. So I’m good,” he said.

Exit take: In the end, Tillis gives naivete a bad name. But he also provides a window into what has happened to the GOP, which has surrendered their morals, rationalized Trump’s increasingly erratic and bizarre behavior, and abandoned the rule of law. Even at this late date, Tillis — whose political career is thoroughly and comprehensively trashed — is unable to see either who Trump is, or what his party has become.

Sad.

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You can watch Ruhle’s whole interview with Tillis here:

Ten Years Ago Today: The Access Hollywood Tape

From the introduction to the paperback edition of “How the Right Lost Its Mind”:

Late on the afternoon of October 7, 2016, I texted an old friend, fellow Wisconsinite Reince Priebus. The Access Hollywood videotape had just been released, showing the GOP presidential nominee describing his approach to seducing and perhaps assaulting women. “You know I’m automatically attracted to beautiful—I just start kissing them,” Donald Trump said on the tape. “It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.” In the course of his campaign, Trump had insulted POWs, women, disabled reporters, members of minority groups, and his opponents without derailing his candidacy. But this felt like it might be different, and events were moving quickly. Trump was due to visit Wisconsin the next day for a rally with Speaker Paul Ryan, their first joint appearance of the campaign. Relations between Trump and Ryan had been fraught, with the speaker accusing his party’s nominee of “textbook racism” while Trump derided the speaker as “our very weak and ineffective leader.” The Wisconsin event was the culmination of Priebus’s peacemaking efforts. Like other members of the GOP mainstream, Priebus had been a Trump skeptic, but as chairman of the Republican National Committee he had embraced Trump’s candidacy with apparent enthusiasm. He was also one of Ryan’s best friends, so the joint event would be a symbol of his efforts to normalize Trump’s candidacy and rally the disparate wings of the GOP behind the erratic billionaire. But now all of Priebus’s friends and colleagues from Wisconsin would have to stand on stage with their pussy-grabbing nominee. It would be the photo-op from hell, a month before the general election. Despite our deepening political differences, Reince and I had kept in touch throughout the campaign. At lunch in Milwaukee in September, we had talked about our lives after the election. He wanted to stay on as RNC chair to pick up the pieces before returning to law or perhaps a cable television deal. I told him that I was writing a book; he said we should stay in touch because, unlike Trump’s campaign staffers, he had never signed a nondisclosure agreement. So that afternoon when the tape was released, I texted Priebus. He wasn’t going to allow Trump to drop a bomb on Wisconsin Republicans, was he? Priebus responded quickly: “I am the guy trying to fix this!” he texted. “I am in tears over this.” Within a few hours, Ryan withdrew the invitation to Trump. For a moment, it seemed like a turning point. But it wasn’t, or at least not in the way that I thought it would be. As we later learned, Priebus told Trump he should drop out of the race (for which Trump never forgave him). Across the country Republicans rescinded their endorsements. Ryan announced he would no longer defend Trump. But one by one, they drifted back. After Trump’s improbable win, Priebus became White House chief of staff. Ryan, who had so often expressed his disgust with Trump’s comments, became his most important ally in Congress. A year after Trump’s election, Ryan declared: “We’re with Trump. That’s a choice we made at the beginning of the year. That’s a choice we made during the campaign; . . . we merged our agendas.” In retrospect, the Access Hollywood video foreshadowed the degree to which the right was willing to surrender its remaining principles and enable many of Trump’s worst impulses. So it should not have come as a surprise when the GOP stuck with Trump as he became embroiled in a growing series of scandals, fired the FBI director, and tried to obstruct the special counsel’s investigation into his conduct. Nor should it have come as a surprise when evangelical Christian leaders gave the president a pass on reports he had an affair with a porn star and paid her hush money. They were merely reprising the moral compromises they had made during the campaign. The right’s rolling acquiescence to Trump’s hostile takeover also foreshadowed the metamorphosis of the conservative movement on issues ranging from personal character and public ethics to fiscal conservatism, crony capitalism, free trade, immigration, global leadership, and human rights.

You can read the rest here.

Wednesday dogs

And now a PSA from the boys.