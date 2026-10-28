To the Contrary

To the Contrary

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/

TLV Live: Ruy Teixeira and Charlie Sykes

A recording from Charlie Sykes and Ruy Teixeira's live video
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Ruy Teixeira's avatar
Charlie Sykes and Ruy Teixeira

Thank you Caro Henry, ArleneMach, Jenna Gibbs, Leslie J, Toothpicker, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ruy Teixeira! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Charlie Sykes in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Charlie Sykes · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture