Thank you Caro Henry, ArleneMach, Jenna Gibbs, Leslie J, Toothpicker, and many others for tuning into my live video with Ruy Teixeira! Join me for my next live video in the app.
Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
Share from 0:00
0:00
/
TLV Live: Ruy Teixeira and Charlie Sykes
A recording from Charlie Sykes and Ruy Teixeira's live video
To the Contrary Podcast
Just like the newsletter, an oasis of sanity.Just like the newsletter, an oasis of sanity.
Listen on
Appears in episode
Recent Episodes