Tom Nichols: MAGA is Already Dead

Ah, Katie, we hardly knew ye — fired after serving as press secretary for less than a half a Scaramucci.

On today’s podcast I argue that the whole, pathetic saga of Katie Zacharia is actually the bottom story of the week. But as Tom Nichols points out, it was also one of the most revealing.

Meanwhile, we catch up on the week’s news:

Trump’s naked betrayal of Ukraine, and his ongoing appeasement of Voldemort Putin. (This morning’s headline: “Trump Signs Order Exempting Russia From Sanctions Law” - The New York Times). I ask Nichols whether there is any historical parallel for Trump’s side-switch.

The backflip on Pete Hegseth’s plan to livestream the firing squad execution of Nidal Hasan. (Tom and I have slightly different takes.)

The crackup of MAGA. Nichols argues that, as a movement, it’s already over.

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Some highlights of my conversation with Tom Nichols

My (somewhat) contrarian take on Katie Zacharia.

Trump is completely inconsistent about everything. But his one consistent North Star has been his fetish for Putin.

Trump’s backstab of Ukraine…

Nichols argues that MAGA is already dead.

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ICYMI…

Bonus: Meghan McCain. Beyond Parody.

Saturday dogs

The boys want to join the ‘No Kings” rally…