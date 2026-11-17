Quotes of the Day:

“I don’t take any responsibility,” Donald J. Trump on the FAA clusterfuq.

“We don’t have to wait for them to commit a crime for us to begin investigating whether there’s a basis to escalate or indict or prosecute,” Aaron Reitz, the Houston-based U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, who is threatening Democratic lawmakers with criminal prosecution.

Welcome to Trump 2.5 where all the chodes are incompetent, prosecutors make shit up; the president says it’s never his fault, AI threatens to eat us all, and stuff doesn’t seem to be working.

Happy Tuesday.

Stumbling and Bumbling

Trump 2.5 can’t even get the hair color right. (POOL/ Getty Images)

Last week we had a Microsoft outage, quicky followed by the FAA fiasco that grounded every private plane in the country, followed by a massive bank outage, and finally (so far) United Airline’s “widespread system outage.”

And breaking this morning: “Sources tell CNN highly classified US national security communications network goes down.”

In case you’re trying to keep track at home, here’s some of things that have gone on the fritz in recent weeks:

Perhaps they are all coincidences, but you can be forgiven if you detect a pattern. The Duffy/Mullin buffoonery, was followed by Trump’s invisibility, and capped off by the usual finger-pointing and refusal of responsibility. The serial faceplants, writes Juliette Kayyem, may be “a sign that the Trump management playbook may not survive the blue wave.”

As John Dickerson writes today, “The Buck Stops Somewhere. Just Not With Trump.” “None of this is new,” he notes.” President Trump has consistently resisted taking responsibility throughout his six years in office.

It was not always this way with the presidency. In his book, The Hardest Job in the World, Dickerson wrote:

“I think the president is responsible for everything that happens in the executive branch—actually, in government,” says Romney, who has held a host of executive-level jobs, including governor of Massachusetts, CEO of Bain Capital, and president of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics. “Corporate executives lose their jobs all the time. That is the nature of the job. What that means is you have to have a talent for saying ‘Okay, how do I amass a group of extraordinary people who have amazing capabilities themselves and manage them, oversee what they’re doing, guide what they’re doing, give them their head, and in many cases recognize they’ll make mistakes but not big, serious ones.’ It’s a whole process. How can I make sure they know what needs to be bumped up to me? I take the blame for anything. I mean for all of it, and I get the credit for everything by the way. So that’s how it goes. The deal is you get the credit for everything and the blame for everything.” President Eisenhower was even more committed to the idea of presidential accountability. The general argued that maintaining the norm that the leader is responsible for all the actions of his subordinates is the true test of virtue. […] “I once said, as a sort of wisecrack, that leadership consists of nothing but taking responsibility for everything that goes wrong and giving your subordinates credit for everything that goes well.”

Trump? Not so much.

So, expect things to get worse — the inevitable result of the blundering purges of experts and Trump’s fetish for prioritizing slavish loyalty over competence and experience.

Exit take: On Monday, Trump was asked whether he was too focused on his ego projects during the unfolding crises. His rambling answer:

"You take a look at the White House, it's flawless. If you listen to me, I know you don't see dirt where you come from. I don't know. But if you take a look at the White House, you never noticed broken windows, obviously, where you come from. I don't know, but we had 18 broken windows. The plaster, the exterior plaster, was falling off the wall, and it was an embarrassment. And now you look. And you know what? It took me ten minutes a day because I know great construction people and I know people that can put it back. So, the White House is a beautiful shape. Take a look at the helipad…

FFS.

Who Is This Guy? And Why Is He Writing These Stupid Letters?

ICYMI: Aaron Reitz is the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas, who has “fired off a trio of highly unconventional written warnings to Democratic lawmakers.” (See: “DOJ Is Ready to Battle Congress. A Texas Prosecutor Placed Himself at the Front. - WSJ)

He sent letters last week demanding that Sens. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Elissa Slotkin of Michigan preserve documents, communications and other records that he says could show criminal intent. On Sunday he posted a new one addressed to Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), citing her pledge to investigate companies that donated Trump priorities to receive favorable treatment. Reitz’s letter accused Warren of preparing to “wield your future gavel like a tomahawk, hunting for the scalps of President Trump’s private associates.”

Two things cry out for clarification here: Reitz has neither the law nor jurisdiction on his side. The Constitution grants Congress oversight authority and the “speech and debate” clause has centuries-old roots in English law and is a centerpiece of the Constitution’s separation of powers architecture.

Plus, the guy is from Texas. The senators he is threatening are from elsewhere, and would presumably commit their deeds in Washington D.C. Not Houston.

So I’m hardly going out on a limb here when I say that Reitz’s threats are a damp squib without a squib.

What then is the point of all this fustian and fury? To intimidate? To frighten? To discourage investigators and whistleblowers? Maybe. But at this point in the Trumpian Cycle of Retribution, Reitz’s letters are being met with shrugs and eyerolls. Blumenthal, Slotkin, and Warren are not losing a nanosecond of sleep over them.

But maybe that’s not the point. Reitz is not known for his legal savvy or prudence. Today’s Public Information shines some light into the MAGA-fied recesses of his mind: “What the U.S. attorney threatening Democratic senators said when he thought only Republicans were listening.”

On his October 28, 2025, appearance on the “Seeing Red” podcast, he said: “I don’t have a lawsuit ready to go, ready to drop in state and federal court, you know what I can do? I can launch investigations all day long,” Reitz said. “ And not only sometimes, I can make targets, legal targets, cry uncle and submit to what the state wants just through a painful investigation.” Reitz described a “tiered system”: “I’m going to sue you. If I can’t sue you, I’m going to investigate you. If I can’t investigate you, I’m going to expose you. I’m going to rally the troops to come against you.”

In other words, due process be damned. The law is irrelevant. Evidence is beside the point. It’s all retribution all the time.

The point? Reitz is a very thirsty pol and the letters have a very specific purpose: They all about the Audience of One.

Today’s Podcast

In this episode of To the Contrary, I sit down with the legendary Peter Wehner to examine the state of American democracy, the growing political backlash against Donald Trump, and the changing role of Christianity in American politics.

We start with the president’s explicit choice of hate over heaven.

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As you know, we depend on the kindness of strangers to keep doing this work. And the dogs and I are immensely grateful for your generous support.

“Radical Centrist” Update

I’m not always a Rahm fan, but — along with John Avlon — I find the concept of “radical centrism.” intriguing. Don’t confuse it with “mushy moderate,” or that lazy trope about “GOP Lite.” The “radical” part should be a tip-off.

Via the WSJ: “Rahm Emanuel is betting America wants a radical centrist as president.”

The real battle is between progressives pushing more radical solutions and moderates who want to hold on to the independents and persuadable Republicans who made their majorities possible. Emanuel identifies firmly with the latter. He was an adviser to both Bill Clinton and Barack Obama and in between led Democrats’ 2006 successful campaign to retake the House of Representatives. In a party that has drifted leftward since, he is a radical centrist. In his speech, Emanuel faults many in his own party for taking the wrong lessons from Trump’s presidency. “Under Trump, the GOP went from a party dedicated to the free market to one defined by the corruption of crony capitalism. …The Democrats have allowed Trump to occupy so much of our brain that we have become intellectually lazy and politically timid. We’ve spent so much time arguing over how to divide the pie that we forgot how to grow it.” Emanuel elaborated on this in an interview last week: “There are more choices than either the crony capitalism and the corruption on one side and redistribution for the sake of redistribution on the other.”

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Along the same lines, Adam Jentleson argues: “Americans Aren’t Left or Right. They’re Heterodox” - The New York Times

Tuesday dogs

“We’re coming back next summer, right?” Auggie asks.