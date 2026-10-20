To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Trump and his Toadies Face a Political Reckoning

A conversation with Molly Jong-Fast
Charlie Sykes's avatar
Charlie Sykes

Two weeks before the midterms, the host of the Fast Politics podcast, Molly Jong-Fast joins me to unpack Trump’s Putin pivot, Elon Musk’s election spending, the White House infighting, and the post-election chaos that lies ahead. Plus: what Democrats do with power, and the rising stars to watch for 2028.

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How many ways can we say “Treachery”? “Backstab”? “Betrayal”?

Some highlights of my conversation with Molly Jong-Fast

The US-Ukraine Alliance is Dead.

When the billionaires fawned on Trump…

The Broligarchs act as if MAGA will always be in power.

Angry voters will demand action on the Big Tech Oligarchy

Some of the rising stars of the midterms:

The two consistent threads in Trump’s life: Putin and…

Tuesday dogs

Our friend Leo can’t wait for the World Series to begin.

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