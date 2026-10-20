Trump and his Toadies Face a Political Reckoning

Two weeks before the midterms, the host of the Fast Politics podcast, Molly Jong-Fast joins me to unpack Trump’s Putin pivot, Elon Musk’s election spending, the White House infighting, and the post-election chaos that lies ahead. Plus: what Democrats do with power, and the rising stars to watch for 2028.
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How many ways can we say “Treachery”? “Backstab”? “Betrayal”?
“Trump says Russia has 'been fine on Ukraine' as he savages Zelensky and defends Putin”
“Trump says he is open to trilateral summit with Putin and Xi.” - Politico
“Trump administration holds up Patriot missiles for Ukraine - The Washington Post
NBC: “Trump uses antisemitic slur in defending Sen. Roger Marshall at rally in Kansas”
Trump used the same slur last year in a speech to describe exploitative bankers as he was promoting his sweeping domestic policy bill. Some Jewish groups denounced his use of the term.
“Shylock” is a Jewish character in William Shakespeare’s play “The Merchant of Venice” sometimes called a usurer. The Anti-Defamation League, in a guide for educators teaching the play, says, “Shylock, and by extension, all Jews, are presented as money-hungry, conniving, and cruel.”
It’s the corruption, stupid. Axios: “Secret pay-for-play text rocks Trump White House.”
Top Trump adviser Ric Grenell allegedly outlined a stunning pay-for-influence offer to a Turkish billionaire last year: access to “POTUS,” “VIP events” and administration officials, according to a text message, reviewed by Axios, that the White House counsel is investigating.
“Once the money comes to the company here, I will arrange the donation to Kennedy Centre [sic], and you’ll be joining the VIP events and get close with the administration, even with POTUS,” the May 3, 2025, text says.
Election Denial Watch: “Poll finds most Americans lack confidence Trump would accept GOP midterm loss.”
Most Americans are confident that next month’s midterm elections will be conducted fairly, but 7 in 10 lack confidence that President Donald Trump will accept the results if Republicans lose, according to a poll by The Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos.
The doubts extend into Trump’s own party. Thirty-six percent of Republicans say they are not confident Trump would accept GOP losses, along with 77 percent of independents and 94 percent of Democrats. Yet Democrats and Republicans agree nearly identically on whether the elections will be fair and accurate: 70 percent of Democrats and 67 percent of Republicans say they are confident.
Finally: The election indicator with a perfect track record predicts big Dem win.
One of the most predictive election indicators is also one of the simplest: which party can best handle the problem Americans think is most important? Gallup now gives Democrats an 11-point lead. Republicans led on this measure in 2024 and in 2022.
This measure happens to have an almost perfect track record of predicting election outcomes — more than pre-election horserace polls. It predicted 2016 and 2024. The parties tied in 1980 and the question wasn’t asked in 2000. The last outright miss was 1948.
Some highlights of my conversation with Molly Jong-Fast
The US-Ukraine Alliance is Dead.
When the billionaires fawned on Trump…
The Broligarchs act as if MAGA will always be in power.
Angry voters will demand action on the Big Tech Oligarchy
Some of the rising stars of the midterms:
The two consistent threads in Trump’s life: Putin and…
Tuesday dogs
Our friend Leo can’t wait for the World Series to begin.