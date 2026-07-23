Trump and Prince Bonesaw's Bomb

“US signs deal with Saudi Arabia that could allow kingdom to enrich nuclear fuel”| CNN Politics

Really, what could go wrong?

Happy Thursday.

On today’s solo “To the Contrary” podcast I answer your questions about the latest crisis in US-Canada relations, Jay Clayton’s DNI confirmation hearing, new polls, the rise of the DSA, Trump’s “explosive diarrhea”, grift and, of course, the US-Saudi nuclear deal.

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We wake to headlines of a widening war in the Mideast; a new choke point in the Red Sea; a spike in oil prices; the surge of US forces into the region; and the mind-bending Trump deal that could lay the groundwork for the nuclearization of Saudi Arabia… at the same time we are waging war against Iran to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons. The cognitive dissonance ought to burn.

So savvy minds want to know: What? Why? Why now? And will some future US president have to go to war to prevent the Saudis from developing a bomb?

As with (waves hands) everything else, we cannot take the White House’s description of the Trump-MBS deal at face value, but the NYT account includes this troublesome detail:

To get the deal done with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the country’s 40-year-old de facto leader, Mr. Trump had to agree to terms that may limit international inspectors from going to any sites in the country that they think could be a pathway to diverting fuel to weapons projects. And he agreed that, after a joint study with Saudi Arabia on the economics of producing nuclear fuel, the Saudis may be allowed to enrich uranium or reprocess plutonium on their soil.

As Nick Catoggio notes: “If the Saudis don’t intend to convert this supposed nuclear energy program into a weapons program, it’s weird that they’d drive a hard bargain about permitting homegrown enrichment and limiting inspections, no?”

Here’s the link to the commentary by Ron Fournier that I cite on today’s podcast. Fournier notes that opening the door for the kingdom to become a nuclear state is “a major concession to an authoritarian regime linked to terrorism, the brutal assassination of an American journalist, and Trump’s financial self-dealing.”

Writes Fournier:

It is not known whether Trump and his family would benefit financially from the agreement, but it’s fair to suspect he’ll find a way.

The Trumps have struck at least nine deals with Saudi investors, pushing millions into the president’s golf properties, tens of millions into his licensing business, and billions into private-equity funds, according to Forbes calculations. In 2024 alone, Trump and his extended family collected an estimated $50 million from deals connected to Saudi Arabia. Despite bipartisan misgivings, the nuclear deal will almost certainly clear Congress because Trump has the votes to sustain a veto.

Fournier reminds us that “there are plenty of reasons not to trust the Saudis — and not to trust Trump to curb the Saudis.”

While the kingdom claims its intentions are peaceful, bin Salman said in 2018 that if Iran develops a nuclear weapon, he would too. So far, Iran has the strategic upper hand on Trump in his unauthorized and unpopular war to stop Tehran from developing nuclear weapons.

The Saudi government has been criticized for its intervention in the Yemeni civil war, restrictions on political and civil liberties, and poor human rights record.

The kingdom also has been accused of sponsoring Islamic terrorism. In September 2016, Congress passed the Justice Against Sponsors of Terrorism Act that allowed relatives of victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks to sue Saudi Arabia for its government’s alleged role in the 9/11 strikes.

And then there is Prince Bonesaw himself:

In 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident journalist working for the Washington Post, was killed by agents of the Saudi government at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey. Khashoggi was ambushed and strangled by a 15-member squad of Saudi operatives, his body dismembered and dumped.

The CIA concluded that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had ordered the murder.

Trump defended bin Salman.

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The Israelis, who have already made themselves international pariahs, are also belatedly realizing that Donald Trump is an unreliable ally. They are openly freaking out at the prospect of a nuclearized Saudi kingdom.

Israeli opposition politicians were blunter about the potential danger ahead of the deal. Former Israeli Defense Ministers Avigdor Liberman and Benny Gantz both warned that a U.S.-Saudi nuclear deal could spark a regional arms race. That could happen because a nuclear Saudi Arabia, which is Sunni, could spur its Shi’a rival, Iran, to take even more aggressive steps toward building a nuclear bomb. Iran already possesses enrichment capabilities, and the point of the current war launched by the United States and Israel is to keep it from obtaining a nuclear weapon. Liberman, who heads Yisrael Beytenu, wrote on X that “a civilian nuclear program in Saudi Arabia will end with nuclear weapons [production] and lead to a mad arms race across the entire Middle East.”

Exit take: Trump is now saying that the deal is contingent on Saudi recognition of Israel which (1) seems highly unlikely to happen, (2) is yet another reminder of the dangers of making any ‘deal” with Trump… because he can change it on a whim. Via the NYT:

There was no mention of any such condition in the administration’s announcement that the deal had been signed on Wednesday, but Mr. Trump’s social media post put the agreement’s immediate future in doubt. The Saudi government has made clear it has no intention of recognizing Israel without creating a pathway toward the creation of a Palestinian state. Mr. Trump never addressed that issue in his brief post.

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Some other topics I discuss on today’s podcast:

Another brutal poll for Trump: A total of 30% of Americans say they approve of the way Donald Trump is handling his job and 67% disapprove. In June, 30% approved of the way Trump was handling his job as president and 66% disapproved. When it comes to Trump’s handling of the economy, 28% of Americans approve and 70% disapprove. In June, 26% approved of the way Trump was handling the economy and 70% disapproved . Among Americans registered to vote, 31% approve of the way Trump is handling his job as president and 67% disapprove. On Trump’s handling of the economy, 28% of registered voters approve and 70% disapprove.

‘A politically impossible situation’: New poll shows Trump voters losing patience with Iran war - POLITICO Half of President Donald Trump’s MAGA base thought the Iran war was worth its economic costs in May. Now, just a little more than a third do. That precipitous, 13-point drop in just two months, according to a new POLITICO Poll, reveals how the president’s most die-hard supporters are starting to agree with the majority of Americans who have long opposed the U.S.’ involvement in the war.

Via Scott MacFarlane: “500+ Journalists Formally Request White House Correspondents Assoc. to "Speak Truth to Power" When Trump Attends Correspondents Dinner on Friday.” “The administration’s attacks on journalists and press freedom have become even more egregious. The President’s Department of Justice has subpoenaed journalists and their phone records. President Trump has threatened to revoke licenses of broadcasters who refuse to acquiesce to his demands. Yet, the White House Correspondents’ Association still plans on hosting the President at its rescheduled dinner.”



The memo urges leaders of the White House Correspondents Association to “forcefully stand up for freedom of the press in front of the President, publicly defend the journalists he attacks, and vow to resist his administration’s concerted effort to undermine the First Amendment.”

Some excerpts from today’s solo podcast

Jon Ossoff vs. Jay Clayton

The Big Myth of Trump’s competence

Confirming Todd Blanche would be like the Senate voting to confirm Richard Nixon’s AG, John Mitchell, after Watergate.

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Thursday dogs

Eli is obviously quite chuffed by his new portrait (on the wall behind him). And he wants us to know that he is definitely ready for his close-up.