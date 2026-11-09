To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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wiredog's avatar
wiredog
3h

That Nvidia Chinese spy story... I've had a clearance for a quarter century and we get *training* on this sort of stuff. Annually. In general, if someone who is way out of my league (starting with them being half my age, or less) then it's not *me* they're interested in.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
3h

The age-old Nvidia question comes to mind:

What did DJT know and when did he know (and ignore) it?

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