Here’s one way to think about Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller as COS: It’s another Ken Paxton move. And he will continue to do to the entire GOP what he did to Texas Republicans.

Before we dive into that, let’s quickly catch up:

Note: Folks, this is going to be a wild ride. And, despite last week’s blowout defeat of Trumpism, the fight is far from over. That’s why I do this every damn day: Standing in the breach, shouting, “You Can’t Be Serious.”

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Trump’s appointment of Stephen Miller is going Full Ken Paxton again …

Credit here to Ari Melber, who made this point. You can watch Melber’s full monologue here:

Trump of course could have picked anyone to run the White House.

He chose Miller, the architect of the Administration’s “ICE regime that has killed Americans in the streets,” and is one of Pete Hegseth’s best friends in the White House.

In other words, Miller embodies everything that voters rejected so decisively last week. So, his appointment is a huge F-You both to the electorate and Republicans who had hoped for a pivot from the viciousness.

But this follows a now-familiar pattern: By choosing Miller, said Melber, “Donald Trump is pulling another Ken Paxton.”

Miller is a Ken Paxton move — making a big showy point that'll [Trump] will do what he wants even if it costs the public or his party or ultimately even his own self-interested political power. Paxton was a grudge match for him he did it, and he lost the Texas Senate seat.

Actually, Trump’s endorsement of Paxton — a loathsome cretin distinguished only by his slavish loyalty to Trump —cost the GOP much more than simply the senate seat, which they lost by double-digits: Texas Republicans were wiped out across the board, losing every statewide race on the ballot and control of the state House.

It was, however, not just the deeply corrupt and deplorable Paxton that crushed the Texas GOP. It was also the policies designed and executed by Stephen Miller which backfired spectacularly in the Lone Star State.

Via Axios:

Texas was red as blood on Nov. 2, the day before midterms. Now it’ll have a Democratic governor ... lieutenant governor ... attorney general ... comptroller ... land commissioner ... agriculture commissioner ... Texas House ... and U.S. senator, 37-year-old James Talarico. Talarico won by double digits over state Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Gina Hinojosa — who’ll be Texas’ first Latina governor — upset three-term Gov. Greg Abbott. Democrats won all four state Supreme Court seats on the ballot and are set to flip Texas’ Board of Education.

There’s a lot of drama here, but perhaps the most dramatic storyline was the collapse of GOP support among Hispanics who were repelled by the ICE brutality. “Republicans’ border-security argument was undermined as President Trump’s ICE, cheered on by Abbott, hit South Texas’ rural counties and then moved hard-line enforcement into cities across the state.”

The numbers are eye-popping:

Republicans built their Texas future on South Texas Hispanics, based on President Trump’s performance there in 2024. Talarico won Hidalgo [County] by 46 points, Cameron by 38 and Webb by 47. Trump had narrowly carried all three!

Trump’s response? To make the architect of that fiasco the face of his presidency. Texas Republicans can tell you how that worked out for them.

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Trump’s Malign Homunculus Charlie Sykes · Nov 7 “We live in a world, in the real world that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.” — Presidential aide Stephen Miller, January 2026 Read full story

Nota Bene

Don’t sleep on this Nvidia story, which is a nesting doll of scandal, incompetence, corruption…. and treason. “What to Know About Nvidia’s Investigation of Its C.E.O.” - The New York Times. Expect Congress to ask some awkward questions about this: “Rubio Warned Officials About Nvidia Chief’s Entanglement With Chinese Spy” - The New York Times

Good morning This is going to be our way right Mr. Rubio’s involvement in warning administration officials about the situation has not been previously reported. It highlights how concerns about the relationship and the spying were known to senior officials even as Mr. Huang, a pivotal figure in the explosive growth of A.I., remained an influential voice with Mr. Trump over policy on the issue. Mr. Huang has opposed calls for more tightly regulating the export of the most advanced A.I. chips and has pushed to be able to sell all but the most recently developed technology to China, the main competitor to the United States in the global rush for A.I. supremacy…. The New York Times reported last month that Mr. Trump was briefed roughly a year ago that the U.S. intelligence community had electronic surveillance of Ms. Huang, and believed that she was an operative working for China’s intelligence services. The surveillance revealed a close relationship between Ms. Huang and a U.S. citizen. When officials asked for the name of the U.S. citizen to be “unmasked” — given Americans’ identities are routinely protected from foreign surveillance — it was revealed to be the Nvidia chief executive. The president chose at that point not to take any action. He has viewed Nvidia’s chips as integral to America’s competition with China in A.I. He sees Nvidia’s success as crucial to maintaining a robust stock market.

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Hegseth is up for the chop: “House poised to impeach Pete Hegseth after GOP midterm defeat”

House Republican leaders are bracing for enough GOP defections to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth when the measure comes to a vote this week.

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Impeach Blanche next. “AG Todd Blanche Leaves the Door Wide Open on Investigating Democrats at Trump's Command.”

In a stunning CNN interview Sunday, the AG made clear he's willing to follow orders from Trump to investigate — and potentially even imprison — Democrats.

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Adam Kinzinger on our Most Christian President:

What did Donald Trump think would happen to him when he died? “I hope I’m missed,” Trump said. Not your memory, Douthat pressed. Yourself. “Well, I’m a religious person, so in theory I go to heaven,” Trump said. Did he think he was going? “I hope so. I don’t want to go to hell.” So Douthat asked the question that mattered. He brought up the remarks Erika Kirk had given at her husband’s memorial about Christian forgiveness, and about forgiving your enemies. Then he asked the President to imagine that getting into heaven required forgiving his. People like James Comey. Nancy Pelosi. Could he do it? “Sure, the easy answer to that is, oh yes, I could forgive,” Trump began. “No, I don’t think that’s an easy question at all,” Douthat said. Trump called his enemies “very bad people” and “very dishonest.” To pretend to forgive them, he said, wouldn’t be real. “Is the answer no then?” “The answer is no.” “Before the judgment throne of God?” “Before the judgment.” “You are telling me you couldn’t find it in your heart to forgive some of your enemies, after all that’s been given to you?” Douthat asked. “I probably cannot do that, no, because I do hate some of my enemies, and I always will.”

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James Wigderson warns Democrats to be careful what they wish for with the Electoral College.

The plan is to join an “interstate compact” of states that have likewise pledged to give up the franchise of their citizens in favor of the majority vote everywhere else. The so-called “National Popular Vote Interstate Compact” only goes into effect if the total number of electoral votes of the states in the contract passes 270, the number of electoral votes needed for a majority in the electoral college. With Democrats winning complete control of the state governments in five more states, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and Arizona, a total number of electoral college votes more than 270 is within reach. According to the popular vote fans, all the states have to do is pass the law saying their electoral votes will go to the national popular vote winner regardless of what happens in their own state. Once the compact is in place and supposedly takes effect, if Wisconsin were to vote 90% for the candidate of one party but the candidate of the other party manages to win the overall popular vote, Wisconsin’s electoral votes would go to the candidate that lost in a landslide in Wisconsin.

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Monday dogs

Mellow boys.