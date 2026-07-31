To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Jeff's avatar
Jeff
2d

And a clearer way of saying it would be that we’re replacing the free market with bribery.

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Diane's avatar
Diane
2d

Senate Stalwart John Cornyn, while meekly objecting to the Trump Family Tax Bonanza, voted AGAINST Ron Weyden's amendment yesterday which would have forbidden passage of the IRS immunity deal.

Watch Cornyn fold on Blanche in...three...two...one...

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