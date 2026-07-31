Not dead yet.

The Senate Judiciary Committee canceled Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote Thursday because two key GOP senators — Thom Tillis and John Cornyn — continue to hold out, and Donald Trump floated the idea of temporarily pulling the nomination, “to avoid conceding to Senate Republicans’ demands over a sweeping tax audit immunity deal benefiting the president and members of his family.”

The senators said the Justice Department seemed interested in reaching an agreement with them, but the White House wouldn’t budge to aid the confirmation of Trump’s loyal former personal attorney, who has aggressively pursued the administration’s priorities as acting attorney general. Instead, Trump said in a social media post that he might pull Blanche’s nomination and resubmit it after Cornyn and Tillis leave office next year.

But, but, but….

The AP reports that just “hours after Trump’s post… Blanche held a meeting with Cornyn and Tillis and the two sides were back to working collaboratively.”

So belay the irrational exuberance, folks, because Trump really wants that sweet, sweet IRS immunity deal.

Today’s NYT profiles Cornyn’s lame-duck defiant power play, but also notes:

The red line that Mr. Cornyn has drawn is fairly thin. He and Mr. Tillis are not seeking to kill the deal that Mr. Blanche negotiated with Mr. Trump’s personal lawyers, which gave the president, his family and his businesses broad immunity, potentially saving them at least $100 million in penalties and drawing accusations from Democrats of self-dealing. They are merely demanding modifications — in writing.

BONUS: Trump took to Truth Social this morning for a lengthy rant about Cornyn, accusing him of reversing his position of the fund only after his primary loss to the Trump-endorsed Ken Paxton. “John Cornyn never had a problem with the so-called ‘Fund,’ which will not benefit me, but rather the great American Patriots who were hunted down like dogs and whose lives were unfairly and illegally destroyed by the Crooked Joe Biden Administration, until after I decided to Endorse and Support his Republican Primary opponent in Texas, who easily won the Nomination for the United States Senate.”

PROGRAMMING NOTE: I’ll be joined by the NYT’s David French on tomorrow’s “To the Contrary” podcast to discuss this… and lots of other stuff.

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ICYMI:

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A note to readers:

A quick reminder, you are not the crazy ones. But this is the fight of our lifetimes, and the challenge of our generation.

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It’s the Corruption, Stupid

Must-read piece from the WSJ: “‘The boss wants this money’: Inside Trump’s unprecedented fundraising operation.”

Trump stands out for taking personal control of the fundraising, and no sitting American president has ever raised these amounts for his pet projects. At the same time, companies have paid new attention to the White House as Trump has gotten involved in regulatory decisions that once were made by independent agencies, dramatically shifting the balance of power across Washington. Trump has been demanding large checks from companies for a range of political and legacy projects—telling executives and lobbyists that their companies should give $25 million or $50 million. He has sometimes offered donors special access.

There is nothing subtle or secret about any of this.

Interviews with dozens of donors, executives, lobbyists, Trump advisers and others indicate a staggering fundraising and influence operation, with Trump at the center of it all. The president closely tracks who gives, aides said, repeatedly assigning O’Rourke with big asks that she has told others make her uncomfortable. Danielle Alvarez, an outside spokeswoman for Trump and O’Rourke, said it was “laughable” that O’Rourke had ever been uncomfortable with a request. Chevron was asked to give $50 million this year. The oil company gave millions, but far less than the requested amount. Several top Washington lobbyists have been asked to raise $50 million or more, including from their clients, for Trump projects. Meta executives convened a series of calls among themselves to discuss strategy after being repeatedly asked to give money to various Trump funds. The company has donated to the inauguration, the ballroom and two Easter events. About $22 million of Meta’s money went to the library after the social-media company agreed to settle a lawsuit Trump had filed for suspending his accounts.

But here is the money quote:

Companies have traded notes about what Wall Street analyst Blair Levin calls “The Trump Transaction Tax,” or a payment outside of the cost of normal business. “Another way of saying it,” Levin said, “is simply that we’re replacing the free market with the market for Trump’s affections.”

The Fracturing Right-Wing Echo Chamber

Interesting piece in the NYT about the decline of the once-unified MAGA media ecosystem.: “How the Pro-Trump Media Ecosystem Is Splintering Ahead of the Midterms.”

Views for [Trump shill Benny] Johnson’s YouTube channel are down by millions from the heights of 2024. The surge of attention he received on X has slowed to a trickle. His loyalty to Mr. Trump has become unappealing to some Republicans who are frustrated with the rising cost of living and the president’s decision to start a war with Iran. Other high-profile right-wing influencers are contending with similar shifts of fortune. Dan Bongino, a podcaster and a former deputy director of the F.B.I., has seen his livestream views shrink by about half from their peak in 2024. Megyn Kelly, a former Fox News host, has found moments of explosive growth, yet that attention has been hard to sustain. The shifts add to a growing body of evidence that suggests the audience for pro-Trump content has fallen from its heights and, for some creators, has reached new lows. Views are dropping for many of Mr. Trump’s greatest allies, while some figures on the right who have taken to criticizing Mr. Trump are showing uneven gains. The shifts threaten to complicate messaging this year for Republican candidates, who have for years relied on a united front of content creators to rile up Republicans and guide them to the polls each election cycle.

Here’s their chart:

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin…

Things keep getting stranger, even for those of us who’ve spent a lifetime watching the politics of this quirky swing state.

Yet another well-known gubernatorial candidate — former lieutenant governor and senate candidate Mandela Barnes — has dropped out of the race. His exit comes just weeks after another front-runner — and one of the great mainstream hopes — current lieutenant governor Sarah Rodriguez dropped out of the race. We won’t get into the messiness of the imploding campaigns (Rodriguez dropped out after a campaign finance FUBAR). Barnes may have faced somewhat nastier allegations.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported it was investigating allegations that Barnes had leveraged his role within the state Democratic party to have sexual encounters with young women, based on a 2025 review conducted by the party. Barnes has not been accused of any crimes, and the Journal Sentinel reported that the party’s review did not result in an actionable outcome.

That leaves Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley (who has been endorsed by incumbent Governor Tony Evers) and the clear front-runner, DSA-aligned Francesca Hong.

Hong has been leading in the polls, and other Democrats have been reluctant to call out her far-left record. My fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson, observes: “Sometimes Bad Is Bad.” Of her feckless opponents, he writes:

They’re literally losing to a candidate who calls Thanksgiving, “the Colonizer Holiday.” Hong must have deleted the one Twitter post that has Wisconsin Republicans giggling, but I found another: Here’s the post that’s now hidden or deleted: Hong can ban our turkey drumsticks when she pries them out of our cold, dead hands. Anyway, back to the poll. When we include “leaners,” Hong is leading among young under-30 people (68%) but slightly trails Barnes (31% to 25%) among older over-60 voters. She leads everyone among liberal (40%) and very liberal Democrats (79%) and is only slightly behind Barnes (30% to 27%) when it comes to self-described moderates and conservatives.

Exit take: A reminder that the Republican in the race, Tom Tiffany, is an election-denying MAGA supporter — who now has to be considered a strong favorite to win in November.

Ack.

Garry Kasparov would like a word…

… about the DSA: “Five Things to Know About the DSA.” The whole thing is worth your time, but this seems relevant — especially since we hear so much about the need for “fighters” to stand up to Trump.

The modern DSA refused to support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in 2024. It’s a morbid historical irony that during the 2024 presidential election, the DSA, the organization Harrington founded in the spirit of political pragmatism, refused to support Kamala Harris. On the eve of the most consequential presidential election since the Civil War, the DSA released a shameful statement casting a false equivalence between Harris and Donald Trump. As the specter of a second Trump term loomed, Zohran Mamdani, one of the most prominent DSA officeholders, encouraged voters to reject Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Despite a long list of disagreements with Harris and the Biden administration, I endorsed the vice president in my personal capacity because I recognized the threat posed by a vengeful Trump. The events of the past year and a half leave me feeling sadly vindicated in my decision. As someone who comes from a country lacking free and fair elections, I’m also angry with self-indulgent factions like the DSA that fell back on the luxury of being uncommitted.

Friday dogs

Auggie is preparing to take over the newsletter next week, when I’m on vacation.