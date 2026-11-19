FUBARs at home, cravenness abroad. Welcome to the Lame Duck Era.

In a world where crises seem to erupt daily, I open today’s episode of the ‘To the Contrary” by pointing out something that ought to be obvious:

“... it certainly does remind us how fragile things are, how vulnerable we are.”

In my conversation with The Atlantic’s David Graham, we delve into the implications of recent developments… and wonder whether we need to go full-prepper as stuff glitches and falls apart?

We also discuss the consequences of a decade of lying and conspiracism:

“If you lie consistently, if you undermine the idea that there is knowable objective truth... when you actually need to be believed, it’s not happening.”

As Graham notes:

“It would be really nice to have faith in the kind of people who are running the government who know how to fix it and to be trustworthy.”

Meanwhile, Trump seems increasingly detached from reality, including the moment during the meltdowns when Trump shrugged them off, saying, “...it’s life. This is the kind of thing that happens when you’re rich and famous and beautiful, that it’s just fine.”

Graham suggests that Trump’s lack of empathy is becoming more pronounced as he becomes increasingly insulated from public opinion; more concerned with image than substance. That’s also reflected in Trump’s interactions on the global stage, particularly his recent summit in Asia, where he fawns on Putin and Xi.

“They know how to play to all of Donald Trump’s weaknesses and but he’s not in on the plot.”

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You can read Graham’s latest here:

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Some highlights of my conversation with David Graham

Trump is increasingly untethered from reality.

Putin and Xi are exploiting Trump’s weakness and vanity.

JD Vance is going through some things…