Via tullman.blogspot.com

As we enter a news cycle in which the Qatari’s wingéd bribe is grounded, The Pentagon is running out of cash, and the term “explosive diarrhea” has entered the conversation, a quick reminder:

Trump’s Big Lie was about the 2020 election, but his Big Myth was about his competence — the delusion that the man who bankrupted a casino, ran Trump University into the ground, and presided over the serial botches of Trump Vodka, Trump Steaks, the Trump Shuttle, Trump Mortgage, the Tour de Trump, Trump the Game, and Trump Magazine, actually knew how to run anything more complicated than a bottle of spray tan.

It’s only gotten worse as he purges experts and grownups from his government, and surrounds himself with toadies, chodes, and zealots who tell him what he wants to hear and never, ever suggest that the emperor’s shortcomings are dangling in the breeze.

Happy Tuesday.

Note to readers: I know there are many demands on your wallet and your time. And, trust me, I know that the constant flood of news and BS can be overwhelming. But this is the fight of our lifetimes and the challenge of our generation.

I’m not promising you a safe space, just straight, sober, sane, and occasionally snarky commentary. And dogs. Always dogs.

This guy is your guest of honor?

Forgive me if you’ve heard this rant before.

This Friday, the White House Correspondents Association will hold its rescheduled dinner with Donald Trump once again slated to be a guest of honor. Journalists and media types in tuxedos and gowns will mingle and network with politicians, officials, and various other Washington limpets, as if everything is more or less normal. Trump will speak and everyone in the room will be dumber for it.

The timing of the first interrupted event was bad enough. Trump was waging a concerted campaign against the First Amendment and his attacks on the press were escalating.

But consider the timing this week, just days after we got this story: “Trump Administration Sought Phone Records of Times Journalists and Their Relatives” - The New York Times

The Trump administration sought the phone records of several New York Times journalists and their relatives — including one reporter’s mother — in its effort to unmask the confidential sources who had provided information for articles about the security capabilities of President Trump’s new Air Force One jet. The Justice Department told The Times late last week that it had issued subpoenas to third-party phone service providers seeking several journalists’ phone and text messaging records. That effort was in addition to the subpoenas issued on July 10 that sought to compel reporters to testify before a federal grand jury. The government’s actions amount to an extraordinarily aggressive and unorthodox attempt by the Trump administration to unearth the confidential sources of independent journalists whose reporting had angered the president. The additional subpoenas — which also sought information about calls and messages on the phones of two of the reporters’ spouses — were described in a motion filed on Saturday by lawyers for The Times, which is seeking to quash the requests. The motion was unsealed on Monday morning by Judge Arun Subramanian of U.S. District Court in Manhattan.

The dinner will also come just a week after Trump demanded that ABC and NBC's broadcasting licenses be revoked because they would not air his primetime election lies. Trump's Federal Communications Commission chairman, Brendan Carr, has been profoundly unsubtle in his threats against dissenters.

It also seems worth noting that Trump has repeatedly threatened to jail journalists if they refused to disclose their sources — or in the case of the white elephant Air Force One, wrote stories that embarrassed or annoyed the president.

Trump has filed multi-billion lawsuits against media outlets, using the suits as a cudgel to compel them to bend the knee. His regime has blocked reporters from covering news events at the Oval Office and ousted journalists from their working spaces in the Pentagon.

We could go on, but I suspect you are seeing the pattern.

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The irony is that the annual dinner is supposed to be a celebration of the First Amendment, so Trump’s appearance as a guest of honor is larded with cognitive dissonance. Back in April, there was chatter about pushing back on Trump by — and I’m not making this up — wearing pocket squares and carrying tote bags that featured the text of the First Amendment. FFS.

You might recall I had some thoughts about that:

Exit take: If ever there was a moment for the press to stand up and push back, wouldn’t you think that this would be it?

Meanwhile…

Another strait is closed, and Trump widens his trade war by imposing a 50 percent tariff on our deadly enemy (checks notes) Canada.

Supposedly, the tariffs are in retaliation for Canada’s unwillingness to put American booze on its shelves, but you can be forgiven for thinking that on some level it is a snit about stuff like this: “Carney’s Respect, Trump’s Rejection: The Stadium Handshake That Proved the Civilized World is Done with Washington’s Tantrums.”

While the White House relies on Marine One flyovers to force applause, eighty thousand fans and a handful of elite athletes just treated the president like a disoriented wedding crasher. There is a precise, exquisite moment of public humiliation that occurs when an aging narcissist realizes that his multi-million-dollar security detail, his military helicopters, and his executive titles cannot actually force a stadium full of eighty thousand people to love him. On Sunday night, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, the entire geopolitical order was stripped of its diplomatic marketing and reduced to a beautiful, raw piece of sports imagery…. What followed [the World Cup final] wasn’t just a standard athletic celebration; it was a devastating, generation-defining metaphor for how the rest of the civilized world views the United States right now. While the president of the United States was treated like an embarrassing, out-of-touch party crasher who had to be physically chaperoned off the grass by sports bureaucrats, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney was standing quietly in the wings, warmly embraced by the exact international stars who treated Washington like radioactive waste.

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What could go wrong? “IRS Chief Frank Bisignano Spied on Colleagues When He Worked at JPMorgan” - WSJ

Frank Bisignano, the head of the Internal Revenue Service and Social Security Administration, sits atop two government organizations that store vast reams of sensitive financial data about every taxpayer. More than a decade ago, he was co-chief operating officer at JPMorgan Chase , another perch that gave him visibility and authority over every part of a massive financial institution. At the bank, people familiar with the matter said, he spied on fellow executives—using his authority over the security department and position to access sensitive information and internal communications without an apparent business justification.

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They bought the ticket. Now they have to take the ride. “G.O.P. Boxed In on Iran War as Trump Sidelines Congress” - The New York Times

The collapse of the cease-fire and resumption of hostilities has inflamed a debate on Capitol Hill over war powers just as the administration is seeking tens of billions of dollars to pay for the conflict. That has presented Republicans with a political worst-case scenario months before midterm elections in which their majorities are at stake: They are being asked to vote to fund an unpopular war over which they have had no meaningful oversight, and which they have never voted to approve.

**

David Graham: Trump Is Caught in the Trap He Set - The Atlantic

During the previous decade, Trump weathered a series of scandals that would likely have been career-ending for any other politician: the Access Hollywood tape, in which he boasted that he would “grab” women “by the pussy” without consent; the firing of then–FBI Director James Comey; his indiscreet sharing of intelligence with Russian officials in the Oval Office; an impeachment for attempting to extort Ukraine; an egregious approach to COVID-19, followed by a bout with the disease that reportedly nearly killed him; a series of attempts to steal the 2020 presidential election, culminating in the January 6 insurrection; his absconding with sensitive documents to Mar-a-Lago after his term ended; and 34 felony convictions. Despite all of this, Trump returned to the White House in January 2025. The notion of his invincibility became canon. Perhaps Trump himself came to believe it. But the war in Iran has dealt a serious blow to the idea that Trump can slip out of any bind easily. Over the past three days, three American service members died in that conflict: two in Jordan, where Iranian missiles struck a military base, and a third in Iraq, killed by debris during the intentional destruction of an Iranian drone. The official American death toll in the Iran war now sits at 17.

Today’s Podcast

Ben Wikler served as the chairman of the Democratic Party of Wisconsin for six years. In this episode he joins me to talk about his new book, “This Is the Plan — How to End America’s Meltdown and Save Democracy.”

Inevitably, we also take a deep dive into Wisconsin politics, where things have gotten quite messy. (“Democrats are going through it in Wisconsin” - The Washington Post)

Subscribers can listen to an ad-free version right here… or you can watch on YouTube / Listen (and subscribe) on Apple/ Spotify / iHeart / RSS Feed

Finally…

Via Jeff Hall’s Substack:

No notes.

Tuesday dogs

Auggie has some ideas involving his new orange ball.