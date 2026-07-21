To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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Tai's avatar
Tai
Jul 21

The WHCD still taking place like business as usual is yet another exhibit that we need to support independent journalism. These corporate media outfits have completely lost way.

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Jeff the Original's avatar
Jeff the Original
Jul 21Edited

Loved the entire newsletter, but that Last Supper meme was outstanding! With AI being so prevalent and available these days...I've been creating some of my own memes just for fun and to document the ridiculousness of the times we're living in. Recently I created an image of the signers of the Declaration of Independence with a caption underneath of "Early Deep State".

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