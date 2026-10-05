To the Contrary

To the Contrary

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NoMoreMAGA's avatar
NoMoreMAGA
Oct 5

What a quote: "We’re gonna’ win big and we’re gonna shove it up their ass….They are a bunch of dumb son of a bitches.” — Donald J. Trump, October 3, 2026

How can history books attempt to sane wash this utter clown? Unpresidential, depraved, dense and an utter failure. That's DJT!

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rlritt's avatar
rlritt
Oct 5

RE: Whites only claim. Weird predjudice coming from a Jewish man and a man who is the son of an Italian immigrant.

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