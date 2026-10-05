Add this to the Great Pantheon of Presidential Rhetoric:

"We’re gonna’ win big and we’re gonna shove it up their ass….They are a bunch of dumb son of a bitches.” — Donald J. Trump, October 3, 2026

Abraham Lincoln, he is not. But this is known.

At his weekend speech at a high school gym in Ohio — a state he won by 11 points two years ago — Trump continued to pimp for massive new data centers despite the fact that Ohio residents overwhelmingly oppose them; and dropped a threat to ignore the state if it elected a Democratic governor. Not exactly a winning message, but what do I know?

There was more, because there always is. Trump also shared his insights into vegans — which he pronounced as “vay -gans.”

“When I see that Talafreako in Texas. So he's been a vaygan all his life. He's a vaygan vaygan, I didn't even know what the hell a veygan was. A veygan is vegetables. A vaygan is eating a piece of lettuce all day long."

Are you not entertained?

James Talarico is, of course, neither a vegan, nor a vay-gan. But Ken Paxton is a cretin, liar, and — whatever his diet — a comprehensively corrupt slimeball. And thus, very much Trump’s Man. (See: For Trump, Ken Paxton Is the Whole Package.”)

But I digress.

Because the point is that this is evidently the president’s closing argument in the homestretch of the midterm campaign. Ballrooms, arches, bribes, bizarrely blasphemous ads, and crude bullshit. Republicans who have clasped him to their bosoms lo, these many years, are undoubtedly reassured that they are, indeed, led by a Real Man of Political Genius.

Meanwhile, things are really going well in This Best of All Trump Golden Age Wars: “Hormuz Gridlock Risks Global Food Crisis, International Chamber of Commerce Chief Says” - WSJ

Happy Monday.

NOTE: There’s less than a month to go before the midterms, but it’s going to take more than one election to dig out the rot. We don’t deal in hopium here, but we can offer straight, sober, doses of sanity. And we hope to be in this for the long haul. So, please consider joining us.

The White Nationalists Come for “The Asians”

It’s easy to say, “of course,” but it’s also important to note that this is a new front in the culture war — and that itis coming from “respected” voices in the MAGA movement.

My fellow cheesehead, James Wigderson first called my attention to the phenomenon, when he wrote: “Homogeneous Is the New Long Word for White, whe he quoted white nationalist Jonathan Keeperman explaining “The Indian Question” to MAGA race-warrior Christopher Rufo on his podcast.

“There are a lot of people for whom, and I think, it is like historically the case, the preference, to live in a homogeneous society. And they just, look, they couldn’t tell you why. There’s not like some rational reason necessarily for it. They just like it better, in the way that certain people like certain kinds of foods better. And they don’t owe a reasoned explanation for why they prefer a slice of pizza to a burrito or something.”

“And there you have it,” noted Wigderson. “Some people just want to keep America white, and it’s like choosing a pizza over a burrito. We should just accept it and give in to that desire. Let America be as racist as it wants to be. They’ll just call it choosing a “homogeneous society.”

The context of their conversation was this baldly racist post by Texas GOP candidate, Bo French, who was upset that so many Asian students were Texas Longhorn fans, or something. (French is the GOP nominee for state Railroad Commissioner, which is actually pretty important job.)

French’s post was so vile that it was quickly denounced by Senator John Cornyn and Karl Rove, who announced that he would be voting for the Democrat in the race for railroad Commissioner. Rove, indeed, is shocked to find that his party is being over-run by bigots. “My party is being infiltrated by people like Bo French,” Rove said. “Nick Fuentes goes to Dallas and meets with a bunch of Republican leaders. This guy is a Nazi. We’ve got all these people getting on their little podcasts and so forth, saying: ‘We’re just asking questions about the Jews.’”

But Keeperman and Rufo had a very different take. Via TPM: “Chris Rufo — Known For ‘DEI’ and ‘CRT’ Panics — Tries to Make ‘the Indian Question’ a Thing.”

Keeperman and Rufo’s “Indian Question” episode amounts to an hour-long defense of French’s post. Keeperman offered a tortured tautology about why the south Asian college kids cheering a comeback victory for the Longhorns — some of whom were wearing cowboy hats and throwing up the “Hook ‘em Horns” hand sign — were not properly “assimilated” into American culture: because he said so. “Successful assimilation is precisely that you wouldn’t notice it, we wouldn’t have anything to talk about,” he said. “The mere fact of us being able to notice that, no, this is not an assimilated group, this is just a bunch of Indians at the game, is itself sort of definitionally the case that they’re not yet assimilated.” Keeperman then explained that many white Americans, like French, simply have “this fundamental intuition” and a “preference” for “homogeneity” and “they wanna fight to preserve that” as the U.S. inches towards becoming a “majority-minority country.” “And Indians are like this conspicuous case,” he said, “where they see a difference and they go, ‘I just don’t like that.’ And it’s not because they don’t like Indians or anything like that. Now it may be expressed in, like, vulgar, lurid bigotry of whatever kind, but it also is just a case that they prefer homogeneity.” Keeperman said French’s tweet might have been crude, but expressed something he and other white Americans have long been too scared to express: that they want to live around other white people…. Rufo nods along with all of Keeperman’s arguments. When Keeperman expresses disgust for the phrase “diversity is our strength,” often used by liberals, Rufo excitedly agrees, saying it “sounds like a slogan from [George Orwell’s novel] ‘1984.’” It is notable that Rufo has decided to partner so closely with Keeperman, who the Guardian’s Jason Wilson has described as a “key player and influential tastemaker in a burgeoning proto-fascist movement.” He is indeed an extreme figure, heading up Passage Press, a publisher that Wilson noted reprints “out-of-print or public-domain books by historical fascist and reactionary writers,” including works “by radical German nationalist and militarist Ernst Jünger” and “Peter Kemp, who fought as a volunteer in Francisco Franco’s army during the Spanish civil war.”

Exit take: Same old song. New packaging. New target.

MAGA Comes for Canada

This is a huge story north of the border. “How some Alberta separatists are courting U.S. support for independence”– Global News Canada

A Globe and Mail investigation has found that Republican political operatives were on the ground in Alberta this year to assist the separatist campaign in its bid to leave Canada, while harbouring their own aspirations for the province to secede. The Globe also found that when Alberta separatist leaders went to Washington to meet with the U.S. State Department, they offered up key assets from the province’s resource portfolio, including access to fresh water and royalties on crude oil, in exchange for help transitioning to independence. Through interviews with The Globe on both sides of the border, people involved in politics, the corporate sector and Alberta’s pursuit of separatism have described persistent efforts by figures in the U.S. administration and conservative political establishment to support groups seeking American expansionism and independence for Alberta.

Trump Invites Putin to the G20

Make sure you read Jay Nordlinger:

What manner of man, what manner of leader, are we inviting to Florida? Here is a news report from a couple of days ago: “Russian missile and drone strikes killed at least four people, including a child, in Kyiv and the surrounding region overnight …” Another report says, “A Russian drone strike on the National Academy of Sciences in Kyiv killed at least two people on Monday.” There is footage, if you can bear it, of Russian forces dropping bombs on a man walking his dogs. It’s important to know some names and faces, lest the dead, the murdered, be mere abstractions. A Ukrainian soldier, Danylo Ivzhenko, posted a tribute to his wife, Maria: “Today, a Russian attack on a business center killed the most important person in my life. … Last year, we took out a mortgage and planned to have a baby this winter.” In another attack, a 2-year-old boy named Kyrylo was killed. So were his grandmother, both grandfathers, and other relatives. His mother survived, severely wounded. Russian forces have kidnapped thousands of Ukrainian children, and now these children, older, are being forced to fight in the Russian army against Ukraine. Then there is starvation—the deliberate starvation of Ukrainians. One headline reads, “ ‘Hell on earth’: last residents eat weeds to survive in Russian-occupied Oleshky.” Anne Applebaum commented, “Another mass famine, carried out by another cruel regime.”

Meanwhile, in Wisconsin

Craig Gilbert in The Milwaukee Journa-Sentinel: “Anti-Trump voters may hold the key to Wisconsin's governor race”

When you’re in the president’s party, winning the support of voters who disapprove of the president is a challenge. In eight of the last nine races for governor in Wisconsin, the candidate from the president’s party could not overcome that hurdle and went on to lose the election. There is one more challenge for Tiffany: not only is Trump’s disapproval higher than previous presidents, but it is more intensely felt. In the latest Marquette poll, 53% of likely voters not only disapprove of Trump but “strongly” disapprove. That is 9 points higher than Biden’s “strong” disapproval in 2022 and Trump’s “strong” disapproval in 2018, according to exit polls, and 6 points higher if you compare it to Marquette’s pre-election surveys. These “strong“ disapprovers are much harder for the president’s party to win for governor or Senate than “somewhat” disapprovers, polling shows. If they make up a majority of Wisconsin voters in November, then Tiffany will need the votes of at least a small slice of people who are not just anti-Trump but very anti-Trump.

Exit take: Good luck with that.

Monday dogs

Our friend Leo is pretty jazzed about the Brewers’ electrifying post-season run.